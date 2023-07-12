Beauty Body Care The Best Teeth Whitening Strips for Your Whitest, Glowiest Smile Yet These whitening strips give major shade — in a good way. By Rebecca Norris Published on July 12, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How We Selected What to Know FAQ Why Trust Shape We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Shape / Alli Waataja Even if you brush your teeth every morning and night like clockwork, there’s still a chance that your smile will look less than pearly white. And, believe it or not, it's no fault of your habits. According to celebrity cosmetic "Smile Makeover" dentist, Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein, the natural color of teeth is actually not even pure white to begin with. "They are typically a shade of either yellow or gray, and tooth color varies from person to person," he says. Still, while teeth may not naturally be bright white, society has grown an obsession with the aesthetic, which leaves folks wishing for a whiter smile with three options: expensive veneers, pricey in-office whitening treatments, or convenient at-home whitening strips. While all of these things have the ability to transform the appearance of a smile, today we're going to focus on the latter. Whitening strips are a popular over-the-counter oral care treatment because many formulas require no more than an hour to process—and most get the job done in even less time than that. While the results aren’t permanent, the quick processing time and months-long whitening make them a worthwhile pick for people all over the world. However, the more demand there is, the more brands hop on the bandwagon, which is why nowadays, the market is rife with teeth whitening products. To help hopeful folks cut to the chase, we set out to find the best teeth whitening strips of 2023. Over the course of 336 hours, we thoroughly tested 16 of the most popular products—focusing on everything from comfort and ease of use to effectiveness and value—to whittle down the oversaturated market to just eight products. Ahead, uncover the best teeth whitening strips of 2023. Our Top Picks Best Teeth Whitening Strips Overall: Crest 3DWhitestrips 1-Hour Express at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Sensitive Teeth: iSmile Teeth Whitening Strips at Target Jump to Review Best Dentist-Approved: Crest 3D White Luxe Whitestrips at Walmart Jump to Review Best Dissolving: Moon Oral Beauty Dissolving Whitening Strips at Ulta Jump to Review Best 30-Minute Treatment: Crest 3DWhitestrips Bright Dental Whitening Kit at Walmart Jump to Review Best Under $15: PERSMAX Teeth Whitening Strips at Amazon Jump to Review Most Dramatic Results: Rembrandt 1 Week Teeth Whitening Kit at Amazon Jump to Review We Also Tested: Burst Coconut Whitening Strips at Amazon Jump to Review We Also Tested: Snow Dissolving Teeth Whitening Strips at Amazon Jump to Review Best Teeth Whitening Strips Overall Crest 3DWhitestrips 1-Hour Express 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Crest.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Comfort 4.9/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Convenience 5/5 Value 5/5 Why We Like It: The strips are easy to apply, stay put once stuck on, and lead to brighter, whiter teeth over a week’s time.It’s Worth Noting: The strips may make teeth slightly sensitive to cold temperatures. We found the Crest 3DWhitestrips 1-Hour Express Dental Whitening Kit to be the top contender for a number of reasons. For starters, they’re easy to use. The kit says not to brush your teeth prior to use (as it’s supposed to help prevent excess sensitivity), so we simply wiped our teeth dry and applied the strips so that they would adequately stick. The side meant to hug your teeth is slightly textured and gummy, which we found made them adhere easily. From a comfort stance, these strips fit easily over teeth and stay in place once on. While it’s apparent that you have a film over your teeth, we found the strips to be smooth and comfortable while wearing. Most importantly, they’re effective and the value can’t be beaten. The kit includes seven to 10 treatments depending on the version you buy. When we cycled through the entire kit, our teeth got six shades whiter—which was a welcome surprise in just a week. Best of all, the results are said to last upwards of six months. One word to the wise: While the strips are meant to be worn for an hour a day for seven to 10 days, we found that spacing them out (ie: wearing them once every two to three days) made for less sensitivity post-treatment, without taking away from the whitened results. Price at time of publish: $55 Duration: 60 minutes︱# of strips included: 7-10 upper and 7-10 lower (depends on the exact kit you purchase)︱Active ingredients: Hydrogen peroxide and sodium hydroxide︱Usage: Daily for seven days; Results last 6+ months Best for Sensitive Teeth iSmile Teeth Whitening Strips 4.6 Target View On Target View On Shopismile.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Comfort 5/5 Effectiveness 4.5/5 Convenience 4.2/5 Value 5/5 Why We Like It: It’s made with natural oils to help make them more gentle—while still offering stellar whitening results.It’s Worth Noting: The box comes with more strips than necessary for treatment, which may be confusing to some. One of the biggest complaints about teeth whitening strips is that they cause sensitivity. The iSmile Teeth Whitening Strips are formulated with this in mind. With mint and coconut oils at the forefront, these strips are not only more pleasant to use, they’re gentler, too. To see just how well these strips live up to their claims, we tested them on someone who has long-avoided whitening strips due to how sensitive they make their teeth. After wearing the strips for 30 minutes a day for seven days straight, we found that the strips adequately whitened their teeth a full eight shades—all without triggering any pain in the process. Two things to keep in mind, though. First, these plastic strips (which fold over each row of teeth) are heavily saturated with gel, so they may feel noticeable on teeth. Don’t fret, though. The product won’t leech out onto gums. Secondly, this treatment is meant to be seven days long, but the kit includes enough strips for 11 days of whitening. When we reached out to the brand about this, they confirmed that the four additional sets of strips are meant for touch-ups between full treatments. Price at time of publish: $48 Duration: 30 minutes︱# of strips included: 22 upper and 22 lower︱Active ingredients: Hydrogen peroxide︱Usage: Daily for seven days; Results longevity not advertised Best Dentist-Approved Crest 3D White Luxe Glamorous White Whitestrips 4.6 Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta View On Target Our Ratings Ease of Use 4/5 Comfort 3.9/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Convenience 4/5 Value 4/5 Why We Like It: This kit is quick, convenient, effective, and dentist-approved to boot.It’s Worth Noting: The bottom strips aren’t fitted quite as well, which may lead to gum irritation. If you’re looking for quick, dentist-approved results, we found that the Crest 3DWhitestrips Glamorous White Dental Whitening Kit works well. (It also happens to tout the American Dental Association’s Seal of Acceptance, which means that the product is safe to use, of the utmost quality, and proven effective). The kit comes with strips designed for the upper and lower rows of teeth, and are designed to hug each set securely. Although we didn’t find these strips to be the most comfortable to wear—simply because they trigger excess saliva production which in turn makes them slip from place if you’re not keeping your teeth clenched—we were admittedly impressed by the strips’ whitening effect. For best results, the kit says to apply the strips one to two times a day for seven consecutive days. In doing so, we found that these strips brightened our teeth two full shades. While that may not seem like much, it was enough for folks around us to take notice. That said, it was also gradual enough to not cause any excess sensitivity. Price at time of publish: $45 Duration: 30 minutes︱# of strips included: 14 upper and 14 lower︱Active ingredients: Hydrogen peroxide and sodium hydroxide︱Usage: Daily for seven days; Results last 6+ months Best Dissolving Moon Oral Beauty Dissolving Whitening Strips 4.5 Ulta View On Ulta View On Moonoralbeauty.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Comfort 3.9/5 Effectiveness 4.3/5 Convenience 5/5 Value 5/5 Why We Like It: They take just 15 minutes to process and dissolve in the process, so you don't have to worry about taking them off.It's Worth Noting: They're very gradual, so you may not notice drastic results in one full treatment. If you're looking for a teeth-whitening treatment that works well on the go, consider the Moon Oral Care Dissolving Whitening Strips. These fan-favorite teeth whitening strips come in the form of slim rectangles that can be comfortably folded over the top and bottom rows of teeth. The very best part about these strips is that once on, they immediately get to work and start dissolving in the process, so there’s no clean-up at the end of treatment. The only downside, though, is that while dissolving, the strips become a bit slimy, which may be uncomfortable for some (though, never painful or sensitive). While these teeth whitening strips are particularly easy to use, it’s worth mentioning that the results aren’t long-lasting. Although our teeth looked notably whiter after each use, we found that they re-accumulated yellowing throughout the day, so by the end of the 14-day treatment, our teeth were the same shade that we started with. Because of this, you may want to reserve these dissolving whitening strips for special occasions like dates, parties, weddings, and other big events where you want a burst of brightness for a few hours on end. Price at time of publish: $40 Duration: 15 minutes︱# of strips included: 56 universal strips︱Active ingredients: Hydrogen peroxide︱Usage: Daily for two weeks; Results longevity not advertised Best 30-Minute Treatment Crest 3DWhitestrips Bright Dental Whitening Kit 5 Walmart View On Walmart View On Crest.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Comfort 5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Convenience 5/5 Value 5/5 Why We Like It: It’s fast-acting and effective.It’s Worth Noting: They feel a bit awkward. If the idea of wearing whitening strips for an hour feels like a prison sentence, allow us to turn your attention to the Crest 3DWhitestrips Bright Dental Whitening Kit, which takes just 30 minutes to process. The kit comes with enough strips for 11 days' worth of whitening. When we tested these strips, we found that they were easy to apply—but that it’s important to take your time. The strips are designed to be pressed into teeth and folded over the edge. When done with care, these thin strips will stay in place, however, if done hastily, they will slide around and not be as effective. Knowing this, we took a few extra seconds with each application to ensure they were snugly adhered to our teeth. As a result, after seven days of consecutive use, we noticed that our teeth had shifted a full four shades whiter. And considering we tested these strips on a self-proclaimed coffee addict, that’s saying something! Price at time of publish: $30 Duration: 30 minutes︱# of strips included: 11 upper and 11 lower︱Active ingredients: Hydrogen peroxide and sodium hydroxide︱Usage: Daily for 11 days; Results last 6+ months Best Under $15 PERSMAX Teeth Whitening Strips 5 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Comfort 5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Convenience 5/5 Value 5/5 Why We Like It: They're affordable, effective, and sold in two flavors.It's Worth Noting: The strips are a bit wider and have to be folded over the teeth. Not all teeth whitening strips require shelling out $30 or more. The PERSMAX Teeth Whitening Strips are an Amazon top seller, and for good reason. The textured rectangular strips are designed to fit the upper and lower teeth with ease. Said to be safe for enamel and formulated to not trigger sensitivity, we were eager to put them to the test. When we did, we found that these strips grip teeth exceptionally well, without slipping around or edging into the gumline. More remarkably, they offer instant results. When we removed these strips after 30 minutes of processing, our teeth looked a full two shades whiter. Price at time of publish: $17 Duration: 30 minutes︱# of strips included: 14 upper and 14 lower︱Active ingredients: Hydrogen peroxide︱Usage: Daily for two weeks; Results last for three to six months Most Dramatic Results Rembrandt 1 Week Teeth Whitening Kit 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.9/5 Comfort 5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Convenience 5/5 Value 5/5 Why We Like It: These strips brighten and whiten teeth better than any others we tried.It’s Worth Noting: The strips are a bit wider, so they may edge into your gumline. The Rembrandt Deeply White + Peroxide 1 Week Teeth Whitening Kit promises 90 percent whiter teeth in just seven days. Thinking it was too good to be true, we put the top-rated strips to the test. In doing so—by wearing them on our top and bottom teeth for 30 minutes a day for seven days straight—we found that our teeth looked a whopping 14 shades whiter. As if the stunning results weren’t enough to make us lifelong fans, the easy application process certainly is. These strips are a bit larger than the others we’ve tried, but we found that they stick firmly to teeth to deliver stellar whitening results sans any discomfort in the process. Price at time of publish: $29 Duration: 30 minutes︱# of strips included: 14 upper and 14 lower︱Active ingredients: Hydrogen peroxide and sodium hydroxide︱Usage: Twice a day for seven days; Results longevity not advertised We Also Tested Burst Oral Care Teeth Whitening Strips 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Burstoralcare.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Comfort 5/5 Effectiveness 4/5 Convenience 5/5 Value 5/5 Why We Like It: They're gentle and easy to use.It's Worth Noting: They don't dramatically brighten teeth. Formulated with coconut oil and aloe vera alongside hydrogen peroxide, the Burst Oral Care Teeth Whitening Strips are said to be some of the gentlest on the market. During our testing, we found that the textured adhesive strips were easy to apply and stayed put once stuck on. While they lived up to their gentle claim and even brightened our teeth two shades, we found that the strips didn’t offer the most dramatic results. That said, if your goal is to gradually transform your teeth, these gentle strips might be fully in line with your wants and needs. Price at time of publish: $20 Duration: 15 minutes︱# of strips included: 10 upper and 10 lower︱Active ingredients: Hydrogen peroxide︱Usage: Daily for seven days; Results longevity not advertised We Also Tested Snow The Magic Strips Dissolving Teeth Whitening Strips 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Macy's View On Macy's Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.3/5 Comfort 3.4/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Convenience 5/5 Value 4/5 Why We Like It: They work well to dramatically whiten teeth.It’s Worth Noting: The strips are very slim, so they may not adequately cover all teeth. Last but not least, we have the Snow The Magic Strips. This kit of teeth whitening strips has earned high praise for its fast-acting brightening abilities and we were glad to see that they actually delivered. While these strips were easy to use and whitened our teeth a full six levels, though, we found that the size was a bit too small for our liking. Even on someone with smaller teeth, these strips have a hard time covering every edge, which means they may not offer the most uniform results on larger teeth. Price at time of publish: $49 Duration: 15 minutes︱# of strips included: 28 universal strips︱Active ingredients: Hydrogen peroxide︱Usage: Daily for seven days; Results longevity not advertised How We Selected To determine the best teeth whitening strips of 2023, we—along with Dr. Lena Varone, DMD, FIADFE—researched the market and landed on 16 best-selling kits. We spent 336 hours evaluating each kit’s performance within five key areas: comfort, ease of use, convenience, effectiveness, and value. We kicked off our testing by noting our official teeth shades prior to strip application. Then, a few weeks later—following daily use— we re-evaluated our shades to determine just how effective the strips actually were. In doing so, we were able to nix the kits that were less stellar, leaving the picks we present today. What to Know About Teeth Whitening Strips Design Generally speaking, Rubinshtein says that the best teeth whitening strips are those specifically designed to hug the teeth. “The strips that work better have the least amount of extra space,” he says. “Avoid using strips that don’t contour to your teeth, they won’t get the job done properly.” Ingredients Teeth whitening strips are only as effective as their ingredients. According to Dr. Marina Gonchar, DMD and Owner of Skin to Smile, the best teeth whitening strips are formulated with hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide. “These ingredients help break down stains and discoloration on the outer surface of the tooth,” she says. “Hydrogen peroxide breaks down chemical bonds on the surface of the tooth to remove staining and is available in different concentrations in different products; carbamide peroxide has a similar mechanism of action—it breaks down into hydrogen peroxide and another by-product called urea. As a result of this additional chemical reaction step, carbamide peroxide is usually present in higher concentrations in whitening products, results in less tooth sensitivity, and has prolonged whitening effects.” Usage Directions vary based on the whitening strips you buy, however, for best results, Rubinshtein says that saving them for a few days before a big event works best. “For optimal results, use strips a few days before a big event two times per day,” he reveals. “If you want a more long-term brighter-looking smile, it’s best to see your dentist for a professional in-office whitening treatment. They are safer, more effective, and also be customized based on your specific needs, condition, and lifestyle—it’s not a one size fits all approach like over-the-counter drugstore options like strips.” If you plan to use your whitening strips for the full duration suggested on their packaging (typically seven to 14 days), Gonchar says to not repeat the full process for at least six months to protect your teeth from developing sensitivity. “As a general guideline whitening strips can be used once or twice a year to achieve and maintain the desired whitening effects,” she says. “To help maintain the whitening results throughout the year it is important to incorporate dental cleanings twice a year, minimize food consumption that has high staining effects such as red wine and tea, and maximize foods that have natural whitening effects such as fresh green apples, bananas, and carrots.” While you may feel inclined to whiten more often than every six months, Dr. Kevin Sands, Beverly Hills, California-based board-certified cosmetic dentist, urges us not to. “We do not recommend whitening more often than four to six months, as it can cause certain oral health concerns, such as worn-down enamel,” he warns. “Teeth can also appear more translucent and eventually over time with use, the whitening will not work as effectively particularly as we age.” Results While some teeth whitening strips are more effective than others, none offer permanent results. “We are all re-staining our teeth and depending on the type of treatment and degree of staining, whitening can last months or even years,” Sands explains. “But eventually, it will need to be refreshed to maintain the desired shade of white.” Additionally, he points out that not all teeth are equally as susceptible to staining. “Some are inherently more porous and susceptible to staining,” he reveals. “Plaque build-up can contribute to the appearance of stains. Weakness, loss, or breakdown in enamel—which can degrade over time due to overall health, lifestyle, diet, hygiene, and genetic factors are also culpable.” Frequently Asked Questions Are whitening strips bad for your teeth? Not usually. Many whitening strips are created in conjunction with dentists or are recommended by dentists, so you can have faith in them as long as you use them as intended.“When using a whitening strip, try not to let the strip extend beyond the teeth and onto the gums, as the whitening gel can be irritating to your gums,” says Dr. Chrystle Cu, DDS and Co-Founder of Cocofloss. Additionally, she says to only wear the strips for as long as the manufacturer recommends. “And, importantly, pay attention to how your teeth feel afterward,” she adds, noting the sensitivity may develop. “I recommend waiting until tooth sensitivity has resolved fully before whitening again with another set of strips. This can take anywhere from one day to several weeks depending on the product and patient.” Are there gentle teeth whitening strips for sensitive mouths? “Today some brands come in sensitive formulas, and some are focusing on teeth health in addition to whitening,” Sands says. “We see brands adding sea salts, minerals, essential oils, coconut oil, and aloe vera, as well as different flavors, to make the overall experience of whitening less uncomfortable.” Should I brush my teeth before or after using teeth whitening strips? It’s best to follow the manufacturer’s exact instructions. If there aren’t any, though, Gonchar says that it’s fine to brush your teeth beforehand. “Brushing prior to using whitening strips will eliminate any surface plaque, food debris, and surface stains on the teeth and allow for deeper penetration of the whitening solution—it also prevents surface plaque from interfering with the whitening process,” she says. “Additionally, most toothpaste contains fluoride which is helpful in preventing tooth sensitivity associated with the use of whitening strips.”As far as after, proceed with care. Most whitening strips advise against eating or drinking anything aside from water for 30 minutes post-treatment to ensure the whitening formula has enough time to sink into teeth. That said, you may want to wait to brush until bedtime. Why Trust Shape Rebecca Norris is a freelance writer who has covered beauty for the past 10 years. For this story, she read reviews and evaluated in-house testing insights. 