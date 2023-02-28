The 5 Best Theragun Massage Guns, According to Our Testers

To find the best Theragun massage gun, we asked our testers to put several different Theragun models to work on their tight muscles, under the supervision of a physical therapist. Testers considered the amount of pressure provided by the Theragun, as well as how easy it was to hold and use.

One of the most intriguing recovery devices on the market is the massage gun , a percussive therapy device that uses pulsing nozzles to increase blood flow to your muscles, releasing tension and speeding up recovery. While you can find plenty of generic massage guns on Amazon or at any sports retailer, Therabody has made a name for itself as the go-to brand for its premium massage gun, the Theragun. But with four different models and several generations to choose from, how do you know which Theragun massage gun is best for you?

Whether you’re training for a triathlon or you’re just finding your groove in a new movement routine, one thing’s for sure: You’ve got to dedicate time to recovery . From foam rolling to stretching to cold plunging, certain recovery tools can help your muscles rebuild and recover at a faster rate than just laying on your couch for hours, as tempting as that may be.

Best Overall: Theragun Prime 4th generation Therabody Buy on Therabody.com Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Why We Like It: It has plenty of customizable features at a lower price point than other models. It’s Worth Noting: It includes fewer attachments than other models. The Theragun Prime 4th Generation model won our testers over for combining the best of all Theragun massage guns — at a more accessible price point. The Theragun Prime includes five built-in speeds and a customizable speed range between 1750-2400 ppms (just like its more expensive counterpart, the Theragun Pro). It features the signature triangle design that makes Theragun massage guns easy to hold and use on yourself without straining or contorting into weird positions, and its stall force (read: the amount of pressure you can apply to the head of the massage gun before the motor stalls) is 30 pounds, which our testers found to be plenty powerful for the average user. Plus, testers found it to be quieter than the other models, a major plus if you’re trying to use it while watching television or listening to a podcast. But the real cherry on top of the Theragun Prime 4th Generation is that it’s $299 — an investment, yes, but still on the cheaper end of brand-name massage guns (and only a hundred more dollars than the Theragun Mini). That lower price point, combined with all of its features, earned it rave reviews from our testers. “I would absolutely recommend this Theragun,” raved one tester. “It's a great deal. I think it has all of the customizable features that the PRO models have, with the ease of use of the Mini. The price is just right, too. You're getting a decent-sized massage gun that's still lightweight and easy to hold. The design is sleek and attractive, plus it functions incredibly well and feels durable enough to last for years. A solid buy for anyone who works out regularly and who wants a recovery tool to add to their regimen. (And a must-have for anyone who gets sore regularly!)” A few caveats: While the Theragun Prime includes four attachments, other models include more — so do your research and decide which attachments are important to you before buying. Also, while our testers found the design and weight of the Theragun Prime to be ergonomic, the Theragun PRO features a rotating arm for even more control over your massage. Price at time of publish: $299 Maximum no-stall force: 30 lbs | Attachments: 4 | Built-in speeds: 5 | Total battery life: 120 min | Weight: 2.2 lbs

Best for Beginners: Theragun Mini 2nd Generation Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Therabody.com Buy on Dermstore Why We Like It: It’s simple and easy to use. It’s Worth Noting: You won’t be able to reach areas on your upper body or back without the help of someone else. For casual exercises or those not yet sure if they want to shell out for more premium models, our testers recommended the Theragun Mini 2nd Generation for massage gun beginners. Its smaller frame is easy to hold, and with three attachments and three speeds, you won’t get overwhelmed figuring out the optimal settings for your needs. One tester particularly recommended this massage gun for cyclists or runners, since it’s easy to target those areas and apply the desired amount of pressure with the Mini. “I'd say this was a stellar starter massage gun,” concluded one tester. “If you don't lift or do anything truly hardcore, this is a fantastic little gun. It's portable and I'd say it's great for runners or anyone who gets a lot of leg tension.” But heads up: If you want a massage gun for back or shoulder pain, you won’t be able to reach those areas without the help of another person, thanks to the Mini’s petite size and lack of handle. Price at time of publish: $199 Maximum no-stall force: 20 lbs | Attachments: 3 | Built-in speeds: 3 | Total battery life: 120 min | Weight: 1 lb

Best for Athletes: Theragun PRO 5th Generation Amazon Why We Like It: It offers the most power of any massage gun we tried. It’s Worth Noting: It’s a serious investment. Buy on Therabody.com Buy on Amazon Buy on Neiman Marcus For endurance athletes, powerlifters, or anyone else working their muscles to fatigue several times a week, the Theragun PRO 5th Generation offers the most power of any Theragun massage gun on the market. In fact, our testers noted that at times, the pressure was too intense (especially for those with petite frames). However, with six attachments, 150 minutes of battery life, and 60 pounds of stall force, there’s no doubt that this is the Cadillac of massage guns, with all the bells and whistles you could possibly need. “I felt great after using this Theragun on various muscle groups,” commented one tester. “I thought it was very effective at relieving tight and sore muscles. But I would say that it is pretty intense and heavy-duty. I would say someone would need to be super active or an athlete to make this worth it!”

Price at time of publish: $599 Maximum no-stall force: 60 lbs | Attachments: 6 | Built-in speeds: 5 | Total battery life: 150 min | Weight: 2.6 lbs

The Best Recovery Tools for When Your Muscles Are Sore AF

Most Ergonomic: Theragun PRO 4th generation Amazon Buy on Therabody.com Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Why We Like It: You can toggle between up to three preset recovery routines saved from the Therabody app to your device. It’s Worth Noting: It’s not as quiet as other models. If you’re concerned about the comfort or convenience of self-massage, our testers noted that the Theragun PRO 4th Generation was especially easy to hold and maneuver, thanks to its triangle shape and rotating arm. The rotating arm can be used to offer more precise pressure without uncomfortable twisting or reaching. It offers four extra arm positions to help eliminate any hand or wrist strain, which might make this massage gun worth the price tag if that’s something you struggle with (or if you don’t want to call in an assistant to help get that hard-to-reach spot on your back). And with 300 minutes of battery life in total, you can feel confident that this massage gun will last as long as your muscles need it. Heads up, this Theragun massage gun is slightly heavier than other options (but the difference is so small, you may not notice it). “I do believe the device is worth it,” commented one tester. “It comes with all the attachments and hi-tech features you could need in a massage gun, and it definitely has long-lasting durability. It's easy to hold and use and I appreciate the carry case it comes with.” Price at time of publish: $429 Maximum no-stall force: 60 lbs | Attachments: 6 | Built-in speeds: 5 | Total battery life: 300 min | Weight: 2.8 lbs