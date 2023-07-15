To help you find the perfect trail running shoes, we hit the trails with 10 pairs — covering various terrains over a month — and evaluated them on a range of critical factors like stability, responsiveness, comfort, fit, and more. Strap in as we guide you through our picks of the best trail running shoes.

Since road-running shoes are lightweight to prioritize speed, they’re no match for harsh outdoor elements you’ll likely encounter while on the trail, like mud, water, rocks, gravel, and slippery surfaces. On the other hand, trail running shoes are designed to take an off-road beating while offering extra stability, traction, and protection for your foot. Some even have extra features, like waterproof materials or reinforced toe covers, to enhance overall performance and comfort.

Ever feel like going off the paved path and taking the long, scenic trail? If so, you’ll probably need something more supportive and capable than your average running shoes. As tempting as it is to stick to your regular running pair, you risk injuring yourself by wearing plain old trainers on the trails, according to Meaghan Praznik, a triathlete and Head of Communications at AllTrails.

Best Trail Running Shoes Overall Salomon Sense Ride 4 Trail Running Shoe 4.5 Salomon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On REI Why We Like It: Its Optivibe cushioning provides excellent shock absorption, reducing the chances of “heavy-leg” syndrome. It’s Worth Noting: The dual-layer midsole also makes it a bit bulky, but the ultra-light mesh upper makes up for it. The top spot for best trail running shoes goes to this pair from Salomon, thanks to its impact-reducing Optivibe midsole and breathable mesh upper. Out of the box, the shoes felt very comfortable, and we didn't feel the need to "break them in." They have just the right amount of cushion to soften the impact on your foot while allowing you to experience the feel of the trail, minus the heavy-leg syndrome. Salomon's signature Contragrip outsole and medium-length lugs also provided reliable traction and kept us from slipping on wet roads and muddy trails. Overall, they’re a versatile trail running pair that are great for all terrains. That said, it does have a higher profile than other trail running shoes, which became more noticeable when we were on uneven terrain. Our editors' opinions on the Quicklace system were pretty divided — some liked it, some didn’t — but we do agree that it did a great job of keeping our feet secure. Price at time of publish: $72.90 - $119.95 Sizes: 7-14 | Width: Medium | Colors: Black/Pink, Grey/Blue, Grey, Black, Orange | 5 mm heel-to-toe drop

Best Under $100 New Balance Nitrel v4 Running Shoes Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Kohls.com Why We Like It: These are budget trail running shoes that still feel stable and adapt to multiple terrains. It’s Worth Noting: For some people, the shoe can feel a bit too firm on the foot, especially during long-distance runs. Despite the low price point, we found these shoes comfy, well-cushioned, and reliable on different terrains. Putting these shoes on for the first time, we immediately noticed how responsive the Dynasoft midsole was. It does fall on the firm side, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing since it definitely adds extra stability and support, especially on rocky, uneven terrains. However, if your foot prefers a plusher feel, you may want to look at more cushioned trail shoes. Another thing to note: while these shoes felt comfy during shorter trails, we did struggle a bit on longer stretches. Overall, though, the Nitrel is a solid all-terrain option we’d recommend for newbie trail runners and budget shoppers. Price at time of publish: $45.95 - $65.95 Sizes: 7-15 | Width: Medium to Extra-Wide | Colors: Black, Grey, Orange, Pink +12 More | 6 mm heel-to-toe drop

Best Road to Trail Shoe HOKA Tecton X 2 Zappos View On Zappos View On Fleetfeet.com Why We Like It: The carbon fiber plating, lightweight profile, and super grippy Vibram outsole make this one of the best crossover running shoes out there. It’s Worth Noting: Our testers noticed a bit of knee pain after running long distances, which may be an issue for heel strikers. These are carbon-plated trail shoes, so we weren’t really surprised that they felt super snappy, responsive, and even energizing. The shoes also felt lightweight and airy, providing a secure fit with plenty of room for your toes. This pair didn’t feel too tight, and we didn’t feel any rubbing or chafing even after long distances. We did notice a bit of knee pain around the 8-mile mark of our run (although we were on a particularly rough trail). It wasn’t unbearable, though, but this may be something to note if you’re a heel striker like some of our testers. Lastly, the color selection is lacking. Price at time of publish: $225 Key Specs: 5-11 | Width: Medium | Colors: Pink/Purple, Orange/Red, Blue/Green | 5 mm heel-to-toe drop

Best Waterproof Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Nike View On Nordstrom View On Nike.com Why We Like It: The Pegasus Trail 4’s GORE-TEX design keeps your feet dry from mud and water and is easy to clean. It’s Worth Noting: They have a high heel-to-toe drop, which may relieve stress on the Achilles tendon. Like the Hoka Tecton 2s, Nike Pegasus Trail 4s are among the best for on and off-road running, but unlike the Hokas, which have a lightweight profile, the Nike Pegasus Trail 4s are a bit thicker. They’re designed with GORE-TEX, a name that’s synonymous with “waterproof” and “breathable.” The React foam midsole does a great job of cushioning the feet to ensure a responsive, comfortable run without sacrificing stability. The outsole has solid traction and performs well on wet, slippery surfaces but may encounter some difficulty on more technical terrains. We also really love the beautiful colors these come in. The waterproof features come with a trade-off, though — the upper is a bit thick, which is good for cold winter runs but not so much for hot, humid days. We also recommend a break-in period for these shoes, especially if you plan to run long distances. These shoes felt a bit snug at first, which implies a secure fit, but those with wide feet may feel a bit cramped on the front. Price at time of publish: $160 Sizes: 6-15 | Width: Medium | Colors: Brown/Grey, Beige/Blue, Blue/Beige/Purple +7 more | 10 mm heel-to-toe drop

Best for Technical Terrain HOKA Speedgoat 5 GTX Trail-Running Shoes HOKA View On Zappos View On Backcountry.com Why We Like It: The cushioned design and height keep you from feeling most of the bumps and lumps of the trail. It’s Worth Noting: If you like “feeling” the trail under your feet, you may be disappointed by the lack of sensitivity of the Speedgoat 5 GTX. The Speedgoat 5 GTX is specially designed to take a beating on technical trails with the cushy-yet-responsive midsole and waterproof GORE-TEX upper. The thick midsole provides plenty of cushion, which, in combination with the 4 mm heel-to-toe drop, helps minimize impact and reduce fatigue. We also like the slightly curved shape of the heel and toes since it facilitates a smooth transition into each step. It took a bit of time for us to get used to the feel of the gusseted tongue, but it’s no biggie considering it did a great job of keeping dirt and debris from entering the shoes. Because of the thick midsole and stack height, we couldn’t really feel the ground under us (which could be a pro or con for some people). Nevertheless, it still provided stable footing and solid traction even on steep vertical terrain. In fact, we felt comfortable wearing it all day and didn’t experience any blisters or pains. Price at time of publish: $170 Sizes: 7-14 | Width: Medium to Wide | Colors: Orange/Black, Green/Blue/Orange, Pink/Blue/Orange +11 More | 4 mm heel-to-toe drop

Best Firm Cushioning Lululemon Blissfeel Trail Running Shoes Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: The supportive shoe can handle a variety of terrain, and the material feels high-quality. It’s Worth Noting: We experienced some fit issues, and we wish there was an additional lace hole. Lululemon’s first trail running shoe is an everyday neutral road-to-trail shoe, and we noticed the versatility of its construction right away. It felt appropriate for trail running, yes, but also road running, walking, and even cross-training, thanks to the firm cushioning. The heel collar is molded for extra stability on uneven surfaces, and even though the cushioning isn’t as plush as others we tested (like the Altra Lone Peak 7s), we felt the shoes absorbed shock pretty well. In fact, we were pleasantly surprised at how springy these felt; our transitions between strides felt quick and propulsive. Lululemon recommends that runners with wide feet size up a half-size, but following that rule of thumb only gave us rubbing and pinching. Our heels slid forward and came up during runs, and an extra shoelace hole would have allowed us to do a heel lock lace tie, which would have helped significantly. Unfortunately, the Blissfeel Trail doesn’t have that feature, so we hope to see it in future models. Price at time of publish: $158 Sizes: 5-12 | Width: Medium | Colors: Light Vapor/Bone/Florid Orange, Dewy/Silver Drop/Faded Zap, Violet Verbena/Purple Ash/Atomic Purple, + 2 More | 9.5 mm heel-to-toe drop

Best for Ankle Support Altra Lone Peak ALL-WTHR Mid Hiking Boots 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Altrarunning.com Why We Like It: The high ankle, zero-drop design, and soft midsole provide excellent comfort and support for your foot and ankles. It’s Worth Noting: Support and stability drop quite a bit when on rocky, technical terrains. These trail running shoes have a high collar that wraps around your ankle to provide support and stability and prevent ankle rolls. We also appreciated the zero-drop Balanced Cushioning, which sets your heel and forefront at the same height to facilitate better form and comfort. These shoes are also a great match for people with wide feet since the FootShape design provides wiggle room for your foot and toes while maintaining a secure fit. Out of all the trails we ran, the DuraTreat outsole performed best on level trails. The wide-spaced lugs did very well to provide a secure grip, even on loose gravel and muddy sections. On the other hand, we felt that these shoes struggled with stability on uneven, rocky terrain, so we don’t really recommend them for more technical trails. We wish there were more colors, too. Price at time of publish: $97.40 - $157.55 Sizes: 7-14 | Width: Wide | Colors: Black, Maroon, Grey

Best for Stability Brooks Catamount 2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Why We Like It: It’s a lightweight, responsive shoe that provides stability and speed. It’s Worth Noting: Crossover running with this pair isn’t that smooth, and you may find yourself looking for more cushion for long-distance runs. If we had to describe these shoes from Brooks in three words, they’d be lightweight, flexible, and speedy. These really feel like “running shoes” for the trails, as the SkyVault propulsion plate inside the DNA Flash midsole provides a bit of boost in each step. This slick design allowed our testers to pick up the pace easily, even on uneven trails. They also provide a great and secure fit, and we didn’t feel any slipping or shifting. If you have wider feet and want more room for your forefoot, we suggest you go half a size up. Other than that, we like how comfortable these were out-of-the-box, and breaking them in didn’t take too long. We were also happy with how durable they were, showing practically no signs of wear and tear even after six weeks of trail running. Overall, we think the Catamount 2 is perfect for easy to moderate trails or short distances on technical ones. You can make them work on long-distance runs, but personally, we felt that they could have benefitted from having more cushion. Also, transitioning from the road to the trail felt a bit clunky, so if you’re looking for a good crossover shoe, you may want to keep searching. Price at time of publish: $169.95 Sizes: 5-12 | Width: Medium | Colors: Alloy/Oyster/Violet, Blue/Black/Yellow,+ 2 more | 6 mm heel-to-toe drop

Best for Cushioning Altra Women's Lone Peak 7 Trail Running Shoe 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Altrarunning.com Why We Like It: The Altra EGO midsole does a fantastic job of cushioning your feet, no matter the type of terrain. It’s Worth Noting: If you have narrow feet, you might find these too roomy. The Altra Lone Peak 7 checks a lot of boxes on our trail runner’s wishlist, but the standout features are the ultra-comfortable fit and cushioning. We love how firm yet comfy the Altra EGO midsole was, providing a noticeable cushion between our feet and the ground. There was just enough cushion and support to reduce the impact of each step and still maintain a certain level of ground feel. The heel part was particularly thick and helped mitigatethe impact on the heel and knees, which we think a lot of heel strikers would really appreciate. We also found these shoes very capable of taking on different terrains, from hard city pavements to muddy dirt trails. We’re big fans of Altra’s zero-drop design and how it promotes a healthy natural foot form for optimal comfort. Some of our reviewers with narrow feet felt that there was too much room in the toe box. Given its price point, we would’ve liked to see more features on these shoes. Nevertheless, you’re getting durable all-terrain trail running shoes that are built to last. Price at time of publish: $129.53 - $149.95 Sizes: 5.5-12 | Width: Wide | Colors: Light Grey, Tan, Dark Purple, +5 more