However, some under-desk treadmills are too flimsy for high mileage, or they may not have enough padding to protect your joints while walking regularly. We tested seven of the best under-desk treadmills on the market, walking on them at least four times a week for four weeks. After analyzing each under-desk tread for how easy it was to set up, use, and store, we assigned composite ratings to each contender and chose the best under-desk treadmill from those ratings. Here are which models we recommend for stepping up your walking routine; plus, we interviewed walking experts about how to add an under-desk treadmill to your daily routine.

But not every home has space for a full treadmill, not to mention treadmills can run you several thousand dollars. That’s where under-desk treadmills become advantageous. Not only are under-desk treadmills often much cheaper than their full-size counterparts, but they’re compact enough to be stored — you guessed it — under a desk. And even if you don’t have a true standing desk, a little creative stacking can go a long way toward helping you get your steps in while cranking away at a work project.

Plus, using an under-desk treadmill at home can help counteract a sedentary lifestyle — which is a major concern if you work at a desk for hours on end. “The impact of a sedentary lifestyle is certainly physical, but it’s also mental, increasing the risk of depression, stress, and anxiety,” explains Cassie Larson, NASM-certified personal trainer and STRIDE Fitness Coach in Gilbert, AZ. “Walking frequently will help keep the hip flexors loose, lower risks of certain health conditions, and [keep] your spirits high.”

“Walking has so many health advantages — both mentally and physically,” explains Paizley Longino, Certified Personal Trainer and Coach for STRIDE Fitness. “For starters, consistent movement can help increase your endorphins which can alleviate depression, improve your mood, and overall can help prevent brain fog. Physically, however, keeping your body moving consistently aids in preventing stiffness, increasing ease of digestion, and speeding up your metabolism.”

You may have visions of taking “walk and talk” meetings to get your daily dose of Vitamin D in, or maybe you set a goal this year to be more active by increasing your step count. Either way, walking for just 30 minutes a day can decrease stress, strengthen joints, reduce the risk of heart issues, and so much more.

We tested the Basic Treadly2, which isn’t compatible with the Treadly app (you’ll have to shell out for the Pro model for that). That was disappointing since the app includes several options for live group walks, challenges, games, and more. Despite being low-profile, the Treadly2 was heavy for us to move solo (listed as “as little as 77 lbs” on the website). However, the benefit of that is it supports users up to 265 pounds (most treads we tested only recommended max weights of 220 pounds, for comparison). One final note: Despite being the most expensive tread we tested, Treadly2 seems to be one of the most popular under-desk treadmill options. It’s frequently out of stock and we could only find it on the Treadly website.

Having a handrail on your treadmill gives you an extra sense of security, whether you’re power-walking or stepping off the treadmill. The Treadly2 was the only under-desk treadmill we tested with a handrail, and you can also control speed, pause, and start from the handrail for extra convenience (especially if you’re jogging — the Treadly2 goes up to 5 mph). The Treadly2 also has the slimmest profile of any under-desk treadmill we tested, with a height of just 3.7”. It’s low enough to fit under more furniture than the Egofit Walker , and the aluminum-reinforced hydraulic handrail can be locked into place using the bi-switch. And bonus: The Treadly2 has a built-in speaker that connects via Bluetooth.

Why We Like It: The handrail adds stability, and it’s low enough that it still fits under our standing desks.

While this treadmill was the easiest one to store of all the treads we tested, it’s very basic without any bells and whistles. There’s no incline, limited speed, no programs, and we noticed that it was a little jerky when changing speeds; all of that considered, it feels a little overpriced compared to the GoPlus Under Desk Treadmill . That said, if you’re look for a super simple, budget-friendly under-desk treadmill to get more steps in, this will get the job done.

For a truly cramped space, the WalkingPad P1 Foldable Walking Treadmill offers two different ways to store your tread. We were able to fold it easily (no automatic mechanisms or buttons to press, just a simple manual fold), and we also slid it as-is under a couch. Note that even when folded, the treadmill height is about 5”, so it may not fit perfectly under low-to-the-ground couches. It’s significantly smaller in profile than the GoPlus Under Desk Treadmill , and it comes with a remote control. You can connect this under-desk treadmill with the KS Fit app, which can track steps, duration, speed, and miles. Unfortunately, the app doesn’t sync with any third-party apps (like your Apple Health Kit), so you’ll have to input that data manually if you’re tracking each step.

It’s Worth Noting: It only goes up to 3.7 mph, and the speed changes are jerky.

Why We Like It: This no-frills under-desk tread is easy to slide under furniture and folds for an even more compact footprint.

We found it a little weird that the shock absorption columns and pads on this under-desk treadmill added a slight incline that we didn’t necessarily want all the time. You could theoretically add heavy books under the back of the belt to create a flat road, but that risks instability. While the LED touchscreen is a cool idea, it’s not very functional; the remote was a better (and safer) way to change speeds.

For a lower-cost option (think: well under $400), the GoPlus Under Desk Treadmill was the best under-desk treadmill we tested. Like the Egofit Walker , the GoPlus was a cinch to set up in seconds, and the crisp LED display has the added benefit of being a touchscreen, if you prefer to adjust there. This tread includes 12 walking programs that are designed to meet different goals (such as improve cardio fitness or build endurance), which adds a spark of variety to your walking without requiring a ton of manual adjustments. The remote has clever “quick jump” buttons so you can easily switch speeds with one touch. We also appreciated that the running belt was a little wider than the Egofit, which made us feel more comfortable while walking.

It’s Worth Noting: The display is hard to read — we had to squint to see the small font.

Why We Like It: The tread had an incline capability of up to 5%, which is unusual for compact treadmills.

While the console display was helpful (it shows calories, time, steps, distance and speed), the screen was too small for us to read the data easily while on the tread. We had to squint, which made walking a bit of a risk. We also didn’t realize that the Egofit Walker has a proprietary app we could sync with our Health kit on our iPhones, so that set-up could have been a bit more seamless.

The Egofit Walker was the best under-desk treadmill we tested, thanks to its 5% incline, remote control, and quiet functionality. We were able to set it up right out of the box by simply plugging it in, and we appreciated that they included batteries for the remote (which came with a strap attached, so we could wear it while walking). At less than 7” high, it was easy to store this under-desk tread when not in use, and we didn’t struggle to move it. The tread was super quiet when in use (we even used it during Zoom meetings without anyone being the wiser), and the 5% incline was a major perk, as not many compact treadmills have incline capabilities.

It’s Worth Noting: The display is hard to read — we had to squint to see the small font.

Why We Like It: The tread had an incline capability of up to 5%, which is unusual for compact treadmills.

Our Testing Process

To find the best under-desk treadmills, we tested seven options using a real-world testing protocol. We began by researching the most popular under-desk treadmills and comparing their features, sizes, and top speeds, as well as how easy they were to set up and store. Our testers used these treadmills a minimum of four times a week over the course of four weeks, offering detailed insights on each treadmill’s storage options, features, comfort, and value. We analyzed each tester’s insights and assigned every under-desk treadmill a score that accurately reflects their ratings and comments. We used these scores to choose the best under-desk treadmills. In addition, we interviewed Cassie Larson, NASM CPT and STRIDE Fitness Coach in Gilbert, AZ and Paizley Longino, Certified Personal Trainer and Coach for STRIDE Fitness to learn more about the benefits of walking, what features are important in under-desk treadmills, and more.

What to Know About Under-Desk Treadmills

Here’s what to know during your hunt to find the best under-desk treadmill for your needs.

Storage

One of the biggest perks of an under-desk treadmill is that it’s easy to store. Most under-desk treadmills are less than 7” high, so they can fit easily under desks and sometimes under certain pieces of furniture when not in use. The Treadly2 Basic was a mere 3.7” high, while the Egofit Walker was closer to 7”. Some options are also foldable, like the WalkingPad P1 Foldable Walking Treadmill, which easily folds in half for more storage possibilities.

Price

Under-desk treadmills are typically less expensive than full-sized treadmills, with many options under $600. The treadmills we tested for this piece ranged from $330 to $850. “The price points are quite vast, so keep this in mind when deciding, because if you plan to keep your tread at home you may want to invest in a unit with a little more durability which will cost more,” explains Longino.

Speed and Incline

Since they’re smaller and lack much of the stability of full-sized treadmills, under-desk treadmills are limited in how fast they can go and what incline they can reach (if any). The under-desk treadmills we tested topped out at 5 mph, and only one had the capacity to incline (up to 5 percent). “[Adding incline] can elevate your walking as well for times when you’d like to add a little resistance,” explains Longino.

As for speed, you don’t need your under-desk treadmill to go as fast as a full-sized treadmill. “In general 2 to 4 mph is considered walking pace on a treadmill,” says Larson. “If multitasking or you’d rather not break a sweat over an important Zoom call, keep the tread on the lower end. Start slow, and over time as you become more comfortable, you’ll find a range that works best for you.”

Features

The most common features in under-desk treadmills include a separate remote control, a built-in display on the pad, and app compatibility. Only one of the treadmills we tested, the Treadly2 Basic, had a built-in speaker and a handrail.



How to Use an Under-desk Treadmill

While it may be tempting to immediately crank up your walking pad for an entire work day, take it slow to start, cautions Larson. “When determining where to start, honestly evaluate your current fitness level,” she recommends. “Do you walk regularly today, or is this something new? If you’re brand new, set a meeting with yourself on the first day where you can focus completely on learning the walking treadmill for perhaps 15 minutes. If this feels good, maybe you go for another 10 to 15 minutes later in the day while completing a simple task.”

Once you’ve decided on a reasonable goal for walking during the day, you can make your walking pad a part of your daily routine. “Begin by taking a nice light walk before adding in a more brisk pace, starting around 2 mph then increasing,” recommends Longino. “Try not to keep a brisk pace longer than one or two hours at a time so you don’t compromise your proper form or posture during your walk.” When you’re actively working (think: typing or talking), keep your pace around 2 mph for safety.



Frequently Asked Questions Are under desk treadmills worth it? Under-desk treadmills are a cheaper, space-saving alternative to regular treadmills, and for many people who want to increase their activity, they are worth it. Many of the best under-desk treadmills are under $500, making them more accessible than fancier, full-sized treadmills. However, whether or not an under-desk treadmill is worth it depends on how often you’ll use it and whether it meets your needs.

What are the benefits of under-desk treadmills vs. regular treadmills? Under-desk treadmills are cheaper, smaller, and easier to move than full-sized treadmills. However, regular treadmills can reach faster speeds and higher inclines, and they’re more likely to come with other features (think: water bottle holders, displays with streaming capabilities, Bluetooth speakers, and guided classes).

How long can you use an under-desk treadmill each day? Experts recommend limiting your use to a couple of hours per day, depending on your fitness level. Stop walking immediately if you experience pain in your hips, knees, ankles, feet, or back.

Why Trust Shape

Kristen Geil is a senior commerce editor at Shape, where she primarily tests and reviews fitness equipment, workout apparel, running shoes, and more. She’s a USATF-certified running coach and is about to run her fourth marathon. She recently led Shape’s Sneaker Awards and Best in Fitness Awards, both of which involved testing and reviewing running-related fitness products. She has strong opinions about which treadmills are worth the splurge and which walking pads will help you get your miles in. For this article, she conducted interviews with walking and treadmill experts, and she did additional product research to make sure Shape recommended the best under-desk treadmills for all needs.