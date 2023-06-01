Whether you prefer rugged hikes, urban exploration, or leisurely walks, these sandals will keep your feet happy and comfortable throughout your adventures. However, finding the right pair for your feet can take some time. "In my opinion, like most shoes, walking sandals' comfort and support will vary from person to person," explains Diana Valencia , a podiatric surgeon. To help narrow things down, we rigorously tested 32 pairs of walking sandals on various shoe sizes and widths. We evaluated their stability, responsiveness, cushioning, comfort, quality, and value. Here are the top 15 pairs that made the cut.

When it comes to comfortable footwear for outdoor excursions, walking sandals offer a refreshing blend of style, functionality, and breathability. Unlike traditional sandals, walking sandals are built for performance, supporting long periods of wear across various outdoor terrain. Some walking sandals are even waterproof, allowing you to get your feet wet while walking through streams and creeks without worrying about damaging your shoes. But walking sandals aren't just for hikes and adventure. Many walking sandals are also incredibly comfortable and stylish and can be worn out on the town or just running errands around town.

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: This pair of walking sandals passed our tests with flying colors and earned extra points for comfort. It's Worth Noting: These sandals run true to size when following Teva's sizing guide. This pair of walking sandals from Teva checks all the boxes, earning our top spot on the list for best overall. Extremely comfortable even after wearing for eight hours, the platform style provides just the right support, featuring a cushiony arch with adequate responsiveness to propel feet during each step. We found them to be sturdy and dependable and didn't see any signs of wear during testing. Comfort is where these sandals truly shine. We felt like we were walking on air while testing these sandals, and we found the hook-and-loop closure incredibly comfortable and durable while wearing them through various activities, from strolling down the sidewalk to a walk in a grassy park. Price at the time of publish: $80 Sizes: 5-11 Colorways: Black, Maple Sugar, Indigo, Mood Indigo, Feather Grey, Aloe, Light Multi, Latte/Prism Multi Style: Strappy/athletic Material: Made from 100% recycled plastic using traceable REPREVE® polyester yarn by Unifi® Closure: Hook-and-loop closure

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: These sandals are durable enough for long walks yet fashionable enough to wear out on the town. It's Worth Noting: There's no slide-in option for these sandals — they need to be unfastened and refastened each time. We love the overall look and feel of these sandals. The two-tone straps add visual interest to each pair, and we appreciate the natural fiber mid strap that adjusts to your foot size. These sandals earned high marks in all categories, providing stability and adequate responsiveness without feeling too heavy. The quality feel of these sandals makes them worth the price, and we especially love how easy it is to transition these sandals from hike to happy hour. Price at the time of publish: $130 Sizes: 5-12.5 Colorways: Black, Lion, Misty, Grey Rose Metallic Style: Classic Material: Leather Closure: Toe and ankle strap

Value 4.7 /5 Why We Like It: A quality pair of walking sandals at a price you can't beat. It's Worth Noting: The cushioned insoles are very thick, which may cause some minor instability. This comfortable, budget-friendly pair of walking sandals provide a ton of spring in your step thanks to the Massage Fit™ wave midsole, designed to gently massage feet during each step. The midsole is made from a resilient HYPER BURST® cushioning foam, making these sandals highly responsive. However, we found that the padding on these sandals may be too responsive for some and can take some getting used to feeling stable. We also wish the front two straps were adjustable instead of just the velcro hook and loop closure for wider feet. Price at the time of publish: $80 Sizes: 5-11 Colorways: Black, Lavender Style: Athletic/Platform Material: Vegan, woven fabric strap upper Closure: Hook and loop closure

Value 4.8 /5 Why We Like It: Made from a legacy brand, these quality sandals a solid investment since this style is always "in." It's Worth Noting: This pair of sandals aren't as responsive as others on the list. Birkenstock has been in the shoe game since the 1700s, so it's no surprise that their walking sandals also earn top marks. This suede pair of sandals feels sturdy and supportive, but the cork and latex hybrid footbed does take some breaking in. However, after several wears, we found they molded well to feet and were comfortable to wear during long walks and activities even though they're less cushioned than others on the list. These sandals feel very high quality, and we think they're worth the investment. Price at the time of publish: $170 Sizes: 4-12.5, Regular/Wide-Medium/Narrow Colorways: Olive Green, Cognac, Black Style: Slingback Material: Suede Closure: Backstrap, plus two adjustable straps with oversized metal pin buckles

Value 4.9 /5 Why We Like It: This highly responsive sandal's innovative cushioning supports every step. It's Worth Noting: These sandals tend to run big; consider ordering a half-size down. This fun, sporty sandal is engineered for all-day wear thanks to its molded EVA footbed that provides much-needed arch support for long walks. The molded rubber outsole offers extra ground support for the shoe, and the lightweight foam midsole propels feet between strides. We wish the heel strap on these sandals would fasten a bit tighter, but overall we found the three straps on this sandal to be supportive and comfortable. We like how stylish these sandals are and love the vibrant color options. This pair features more cushioning than the Sorel Impact Slingback Heel. We did notice that this pair makes feet sweat a little as compared to the Impact Slingback Heel, too. Price at the time of publish: $110 Sizes: 5-12 Colorways: Koi/Radiation, Black/Sea Salt, Sea Salt/Radiation, Safari/Koi, Honest Beige/Sea Salt Style: Athletic/Water Material: Leather forefoot strap Closure: Adjustable hook and loop mesh midfoot strap with leather overlay and D-ring webbing detail.

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: These platform sandals are also super lightweight. It's Worth Noting: The adjustable straps make these a great fit for wide and narrow feet. It's rare to find a pair of platforms that feel like part of your feet, but these lightweight sandals from Keen seem to defy gravity. The elevated sole doesn't weigh you down, and the shoe is responsive, making it easy to move between strides. We loved the shock absorption on these sandals; our feet didn't feel fatigued after a day of wear. Though made of leather, we didn't find these shoes needed much breaking in, and we found them exceptionally cushiony when worn for long periods. We found this pair had slightly more arch support as compared to the Elle Mixed Strap sandal from Keen, but a less cushioned footbed. Price at the time of publish: $105 Sizes: 5-11 Colorways: Black/Drizzle, Toasted Coconut/Fawn, Natural Leather/Clearly Aqua Style: Platform/Wedge Material: Nubuck Leather Upper Closure: Buckle

Value 4 /5 Why We Like It: These walking sandals have a stamp of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association for promoting good foot health. It's Worth Noting: Don't let the firm insole fool you, these sandals are still ultra comfortable. This pair of podiatrist-approved walking sandals will make feet feel happy. They're available in 22 colors, so there's something for everyone's taste. The three-strap sandal has a strap at the instep and a backstrap for added stability and support. The footbed on this sandal is made from anatomic cork and latex and is one of the firmest on this list, but we found it to be comfortable and supportive during long periods of wear. Price at the time of publish: $140 Sizes: 4-13 Colorways: Available in 22 different colors including Black Luster, Navy Velvet, Soft Black and White Leather and Brick Red Nubuck Style: Strappy/Athletic Material: Suede Closure: Hook and loop strap at the instep and a backstrap

Value 4.2 /5 Why We Like It: The chunky scalloped sole of this sandal is trendy yet practical. It's Worth Noting: These shoes don't run true to size. We recommend sizing down half a size. We fell in love with the platforms on this pair of walking sandals but were truly shocked at how comfortable they were to walk in. The soles are much more firm than others on the list, but we think this is by design to keep feet supported over the split platform. Even though they look like total fashion shoes, they're comfortable to walk in, thanks to the lightweight molded insole. Compared to the Sorel IMPACT II SLING LOW SANDAL, this pair is less cushioned and has the added benefit of extra height. We found the straps on this pair to be more comfortable as well. Given the high platform, we were shocked that these sandals offered so much support and stability. “I put these shoes to the ultimate test — my local dog park,” says Kristen Geil, Shape commerce editor. “I was pleasantly surprised at how stable I felt on these platforms since the ankle straps kept me comfortably locked in. I never once wobbled, even when an overexcited Labrador bumped into my shins.” Price at the time of publish: $145 Sizes: 5-12 Colorways: Black/Sea Salt, Honest Beige/Gum 16, Safari/Jet, Sea Salt/Black Style: Platform Material: Leather forefoot strap Closure: Adjustable hook and loop mesh midfoot strap with leather overlay and D-ring webbing detail.

Best for Hiking Hoka Women's Hopara Sandals Hoka View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Why We Like It: This pair looks like a sneaker but breathes like a sandal. It's Worth Noting: These sandals are also water-resistant. Take these all-terrain sandals from HOKA on your next hike. The additional coverage of these shoes protects toes from debris, and the sticky rubber outsole grip provides support in wet or muddy walking conditions. Even though these sandals are made to endure tough terrain, we found them to be cushiony and lightweight on feet during hikes. These sandals are super responsive and ideal for longer hikes. We wish they were slightly more stylish, but this pair can't be beaten from a performance standpoint. Price at the time of publish: $135 Sizes: 5-11 Colorways: Trellis / Mercury, Foxglove / Pale Mauve, Black, Coastal Shade / Blue Coral, Black / Fusion Coral Style: Athletic/Water Material: Neoprene Closure: Quick-lace system

Value 4.8 /5 Why We Like It: This classic leather sandal is extremely sturdy and built to last. It's Worth Noting: This pair has a more pronounced platform, which may feel heavy on feet for those not used to this shoe style. Slipping on a pair of these genuine leather sandals feels fancy. We love how high-quality the material looks and feels, and we were happy to find the supportive leather straps weren't overly restricting. We found the cushion on these sandals to be comfortable and supportive, though the leather material does require some breaking in during the first wear. This sandal features a larger platform than others on our list, but we didn't find that it impacted the shoe's stability. Finding a pair of quality leather sandals that won't break the bank can be challenging, but we found the price point incredibly fair. Compared to the Vionic Reyna Flatform, we found the footbed to be slightly more cushioned. This pair has a more casual look than the Reyna Flatform, which makes it more versatile. Price at the time of publish: $130 Sizes: 5-9 Colorways: Tan Leather, Black Leather Style: Platform Material: Leather Closure: Buckle

Value 4.3 /5 Why We Like It: The padded sole mimics the foot's natural curve for unparalleled arch support. It's Worth Noting: These sandals aren't as responsive as others on the list and take more effort to move between strides. Vionic makes our list twice, this time with their innovative flatform sandal biomechanically designed to hug your arches, supporting natural alignment from the ground up. Super comfortable and lightweight, these medium-width walking sandals come in three neutral colors, pairing well with everything. It may take a few tries to adjust the buckle straps to the correct width properly, but these suede and leather straps leave no marks after long periods of wear. Though the sole is not very flexible, the arch design makes these sandals very comfortable to walk in. Compared to the Vionic Jamie Sandal, we found the arch support on these sandals to be much more pronounced, which made them feel a bit heavier to walk around in. This pair has a more dressed-up look than the Jamie sandal, which we like for transitioning from day to night. Price at the time of publish: $130 Sizes: 5-11 Colorways: Blue Shadow, Cream, Black Style: Platform Material: Leather and Suede Closure: Buckle

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: The lace-lock bungee system makes these sandals easy to slip into. It's Worth Noting: It may take some time to get used to the ultra-soft support of these shoes. Some people may prefer sturdier insoles. Another top performer from Keen, this mixed strap sandal blends the best leather and textile to create a stylish and unique pair of walking sandals. The soles of these sandals are made from squishy cork, providing added bounce for extra responsiveness between strides. We felt as if we could walk for miles and miles in these sandals. Arches feel supported, though the shoe itself is so soft that you may feel sinking into it more than some may like. We found that this pair had more footbed cushioning than the Ellecity Backstrap from Keen, and offered more responsiveness. This pair comes in three different neutral color varieties for any outfit. Price at the time of publish: $102 Sizes: 5-11 Colorways: Black/Drizzle, Toasted Coconut/Fawn, Natural Leather/Clearly Aqua Style: Fisherman Material: Leather and Textile Upper Closure: Lace-Lock Bungee System

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: Featuring three velcro straps, the width is customizable for the perfect fit. It's Worth Noting: This shoe doesn't come in half sizes. We have plenty of comfy picks on this list, but the Merrell Barava Backstrop takes the cake. Designed for a supported stride, the integrated foam insole makes it feel like you're walking on air. Don't let the material straps fool you, these sandals are sturdy and durable, and we found we could wear them during rigorous activities, even yard work. Though the soles of these shoes are thinner than others on the list, we found them to be extremely comfortable, with adequate responsiveness. We recommend ordering a half-size down for the best fit if you typically wear a half-size. Price at the time of publish: $85 Sizes: 5-11 Colorways: Paloma, Brindle/Navy, Burlwood Style: Athletic Material: 100% Recycled Webbing Mesh Upper Closure: Hook-and-loop closure

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: This water-friendly pair of walking sandals is also quick-drying. It's Worth Noting: These sandals held up across a wide variety of terrain — so they’re not JUST for water. If your favorite outdoor activities include dipping your toes into the water, this durable pair of water-friendly sandals from Sanuk will make your feet happy. Though these shoes are more lightweight than others on this list, we still found them comfortable walking on pavement, loose gravel, and grass. This pair is less responsive than other winners, but the neoprene rubber material allows for an adequate amount of bend, which is comfortable and supportive enough to move from step to step. The strap material is also quick-drying, so no need to worry about walking around with soggy sandals. Price at the time of publish: $60 Sizes: 5-11 Colorways: Jadeite, Black Style: Athletic/Water Material: Vegan, synthetic upper Closure: Adjustable strap with hook-and-loop closure