The Most Impressive Workout Mirrors on the Market, Tested and Ranked From the minimalist Mirror to the form-first ProForm Vue, we tested seven premium fitness mirrors. Shape / Kevin Liang If you’d peered into a crystal ball thirty years ago, you might have seen zero-gravity workout classes, marathons on the moon, and magical mirrors that broadcasted your favorite fitness trainers into the living room. While the former two are still a work in progress (get on it, NASA), those magic workout mirrors have arrived in homes across the world. Not totally sure what a workout mirror actually means? We’ll explain. Remember the era of Jane Fonda teaching millions to dance via VHS? Fitness mirrors are the 21st-century version of that. While these devices blend effortlessly into the background of your home, once you turn them on, you have hundreds — yes, really — of fitness classes at your fingertips. Whatever way you love to move (think: HIIT, yoga, strength training, and more) you can conjure an instructor onto the screen to teach you. While every fitness mirror offers on-demand classes for your at-home workouts, many also feature live classes and personal training, so there are plenty of opportunities to work out your way. The workout mirror market is a crowded (pricey!) place, so we decided to take some of the guesswork out of your decision. We ordered and installed each mirror so we could see the whole setup process food ourselves and tried them out three-plus times a week for four weeks total. Then we rated them on ease of setup, how good they looked in our homes, and—of course—the value of the classes themselves. Below, read our honest reviews of seven fitness mirrors. Our Top Picks Best Workout Mirror Overall: Tempo Studio at Tempo.fit Jump to Review lululemon Studio Mirror at Mirror.co Jump to Review Best for Personal Training: Forme The Studio at Formelife.com Jump to Review Best with Additional Gear: NordicTrack Vault Complete iFIT-Connected Home Gym at Nordictrack.com Jump to Review Best for Strength Training: Tonal System at Tonal.com Jump to Review Best for Beginners: Pro-Form Vue at Proform.com Jump to Review We Also Tested: Echelon Reflect Touch Smart Fitness Mirror at Echelonfit.com Jump to Review Best Workout Mirror Overall Tempo Studio 4.7 Courtesy of Tempo View On Tempo.fit Why We Like It: This space-conscious device looks great in any room and offers real-time fitness feedback.It’s Worth Noting: It doesn’t offer real-time feedback for every fitness modality. There’s so much to love about the Tempo Studio, starting with how easy it was to set up and use our pick for best workout mirror overall. Setup took mere minutes, and there's no complicated hardware to install. We’re obsessed with how effortlessly the Tempo Studio camouflages into any space, and the storage cabinet under the mirror comes pre-loaded with plenty of weights. As far as classes and workout options go, you can choose personalized workout plans based on your goals, join live workouts, and join challenges, all of which we tested and enjoyed during our trial. This smart mirror also offers real-time feedback on squatting form, curling form, and more using a camera inside of the mirror. You can stream your own music, and there are plenty of classes to choose from (we did, however, find the search and filter function a little lacking). Unfortunately, real-time feedback hasn’t hit every workout modality on the device just yet. It’s mostly available for HIIT and strength training classes, but not yoga or barre at the time of publishing this piece. One editor noted that because her barre class didn’t have the feature just yet so she wasn’t always sure if her form was on point. The weight bench ($295) and heavier plates (prices vary) are also sold separately, so be prepared to add those on. Price at Time of Publishing: $1,695+ Dimensions: 72” H x 26” W x 16" D | Subscription: $39 per month | Accessories Included: Tempo Studio, 5 mm workout mat, 2 x 7.5lb dumbbell, 4x weight collars, 75lbs of weights | Music Options: Play your own music | Class Options: on-demand and live classes, personal training lululemon Studio Mirror 4.9 Courtesy of MIRROR View On Mirror.co Why We Like It: It offers a variety of workouts at every fitness level. It’s Worth Noting: It doesn’t come with weights like some other workout mirrors. We loved the sheer variety of classes offered by this device. There are 10,000 classes built-in across 60 fitness modalities and plenty of live classes, too. Plus, these instructors are bonafide experts from some of the hottest names in group fitness, thanks to a partnership with boutique studios like Barry’s, Y7, and Rumble Boxing. The Lululemon Mirror is also, well, a vibe. It looks great in any room and disappears into the background when not in use. It also functions as a regular old mirror for an after-class selfie. On the downside, the basic Lululemon Mirror doesn’t come with any accessories, and even the Mirror Pro ($1,253) only comes with one pair of studio weights (you get to choose from a range of 1lb to 35lb dumbbells), resistance bands, a yoga mat, a foam roller, a sweat towel, and a yoga block. So anyone who’s a strength training lover may have to purchase more weights to get an effective workout. Price at Time of Publishing: $995+ Dimensions: 56” H x 22.4“ W x 1.4” D | Subscription: $39 | Accessories Included: base model comes with just the mirror; a combination of dumbbells, resistance bands, and other accessories in plus, pro, and family models | Music Options: pop, rock, dance, hip hop, or your own music | Class Options: on-demand and live classes, personal training Lululemon’s Jennifer Aniston-Approved Fitness Mirror Ended My On-and-Off Relationship with Exercise Best for Personal Training Forme The Studio 4.8 Courtesy of Forme View On Formelife.com Why We Like It: This mirror offers best-in-class customization for those who like their workouts to be personal. It’s Worth Noting: It doesn’t connect to Apple Music or Spotify yet, so you don’t get much control over your music. We were blown away by the personal training offered by this mirror. One of our editors clocked four or more one-on-one sessions per week and had an absolute blast. She also appreciated that the instructor took 15 to 20 minutes when they first met to ask her about her fitness level, goals, and current schedule and habits. All in all, the Forme Studio experience feels luxurious from the workouts themselves right down to its clean and modern aesthetic. Oh, and it also features on-demand workouts in case you want to throw a workout into your schedule on the fly. But (but!) anyone who loves to have complete control over their workout music needs to know that you won’t be able to throw your own tunes on with this device. Instead, you’ll have to stick with the pre-programmed playlists. Price at Time of Publishing: $2,495+ Dimensions: 68” H x 26.3” W x 2.2” D | Subscription: $49 for the first month, $149 per month after that | Accessories Included: only the mirror; add the barre attachment for $295 | Music Options: popular music | Class Options: personal training, on-demand classes Best with Additional Gear NordicTrack Vault Complete iFIT-Connected Home Gym 4.6 NordicTrack View On Nordictrack.com Why We Like It: This mirror comes pre-packaged with all the equipment required for a great workout. It’s Worth Noting: Music streaming is not enabled yet. With NordicTrack, no extra purchases are needed. Every dumbbell and kettlebell is inside of the mirror and ready for action. Our editors appreciated how simple it was to select a workout and get moving. Although the device offers everything from Pilates to recovery classes, the mirror’s strength training sessions really shine thanks to all the gear packed into the device. While this mirror is golden once installed, we found the setup process itself to be really difficult. The device had to update several times before it really started working. We also noted that beginners may benefit from a mirror that gives real-time feedback and, for now, NordicTrack doesn’t offer that. Price at Time of Publishing: $999+ Dimensions: 72.65” H x 32” W x 22” D | Subscription: $39 per month | Accessories Included: “standalone” model, mirror only; “complete,” mirror, dumbbells, kettlebells, yoga blocks, resistance bands | Music Options: popular music | Class Options: yoga, Pilates, strength training, bootcamp, and more Shape Best In Fitness Awards 2023: Best Large Home Gym Equipment Best for Strength Training Tonal System 4.7 Tonal View On Tonal.com Why We Like It: It offers a luxurious, super-trackable strength training experience straight from home. It’s Worth Noting: This device requires add-ons to be the best that it can be. Tonal’s ease of use is a huge strong point. Once we purchased the Smart Accessories (an extra $500 at checkout), we loved how easy it was to pick a class and get down to business. Best of all, Tonal offers tons of metrics and helps users track what weights they’re using. Tonal also recommends what workout to do next, which makes having a well-rounded fitness routine easy, peasy. “Using the Tonal is just a premium experience,” says Kristen Geil, Shape commerce editor. “I love that the machine tracks my movements and form to automatically add weight when I’m ready to move to the next level. It takes all the guesswork out of strength training.” She also calls out the Bluetooth-enabled accessories, which allow you to turn weight on and off at the press of a button. The result? You can get in and out of lifting position more easily, without struggling to drop or rerack weight safely. “During one front squat, I was struggling to get into the right position,” she explains. “The barbell tilted dramatically, and Tonal automatically recognized the danger and turned the weight off. It was unreal.” It’s not all positive, though. Our editors emphasized that this device is not worth the price without the extra “Smart Accessories.” This brings Tonal’s price tag to a whopping $4,500 (plus the $60 per month subscription). And although set-up went smoothly (it took less than 30 minutes with a professional team of three, notes Geil), it’s still a major installation in your home. Translation: You can’t just take the Tonal down and move it around on a whim. Price at Time of Publishing: $3,995+ Dimensions: 50.9” H x 21.5” W x 5.25” D | Subscription: $60 per month | Included: the mirror; addons: barbell, rope, bench, roller, handles, workout mat | Music Options: Stream your own music | Class Options: on-demand classes, live classes Best for Beginners Pro-Form Vue Courtesy of Pro-Form Vue View On Proform.com Why We Like It: Its “Reflective Training” classes are beginner-friendly and focus on form.It’s Worth Noting: The setup is somewhat bulky. If you’re new to working out, you’ll get the most benefits from the ProForm Vue fitness mirror. Their suite of “Reflective Training” classes stand out for focusing on proper form and simple, easy-to-follow instructions that give you the knowledge you need to move, lift, and sweat safely. This set of classes isn’t as fast-paced or high-intensity as others, so the workout feels more accessible to all levels. You can easily see your reflection and the instructor’s at the same time, so you can compare and tweak your form as necessary (the Tonal, meanwhile, is more opaque than reflective, but the AI detects poor form and offers corrections in a pop-up box). Because ProForm Vue works with iFit technology, it comes preloaded with so many instructors that teach at all different levels. Beyond that, ProForm Vue also comes with all the weights necessary to launch a fitness journey that lasts. Once the workout is over, simply stash the weights and move on. Bonus: Our editors found that this mirror took less than 30 minutes to install. Huge win. There are a few negatives worth your attention, however. First, the content is not exclusive to the ProForm Vue. Because it’s iFit, it can actually be streamed on any device with a subscription—meaning the content isn’t exclusive to this device. The unit is also bulky and less sleek than some of the other mirrors on our list. Price at Time of Publishing: $999+ Dimensions: 72.65” H x 24.25” W x 14” D | Subscription: $39 per month | Accessories Included: mirror, 2 x 10lb. Barbell, 5 lb. dumbbell bars x 4, 2.5 lb. weight plates | Music Options: popular music | Class Options: on-demand classes, live classes We Also Tested Echelon Reflect Touch Smart Fitness Mirror 3.4 Echelon View On Echelonfit.com The Echelon Reflect has many of the same attributes as the Lululemon Mirror or the ProForm Vue, but we felt the classes were a little too easy and lacked the variety that you’d get with other workout mirrors. Our biggest concern with the Echelon (and one that ultimately prevented us from offering it a superlative) was that it felt extremely shaky on the stand. You can mount it to your wall, but we wanted a freestanding option and were ultimately disappointed with its stability. We felt like we had to touch the screen lightly or hold onto the mirror while pressing the screen to make sure the mirror stayed in place. Price at Time of Publishing: $999+ Dimensions: 50” H x 20” W X 2” D | Subscription: $39 | Accessories Included: mirror only, all accessories extra | Music Options: popular music | Class Options: live classes, on-demand classes How We Tested To see if these workout mirrors were worth their hefty price tags, we brought them into our own homes, paused our real-life fitness classes, and got moving. We tested these workout mirrors three times a week for four weeks, trying out everything from barre class to HIIT class to dance cardio to strength training. We even stepped out of our comfort zones and tried workouts we’d normally skip in order to see if these fitness mirrors were really beginner-friendly. After living the #fitnessmirror life, we came back together and evaluated each model based on ease of installation and use, how enjoyable and well-taught the workout classes were, what metrics the devices allowed us to track, and more. What to Know About Workout Mirrors If you’ve never heard about this device before, the term “workout mirror” might sound like something straight out of Black Mirror. So below, we asked Anthony Vennare, co-founder of Fitt Insider and Fitt Capital, to remove some of the mystique surrounding these smart silver workout screens so you can decide if one belongs in your living room. Benefits of Workout Mirrors Workout mirrors offer “quality follow-along content that can be done at home,” says Venarre. Anyone with a stacked Google calendar knows this is a huge deal. Maybe your daily schedule doesn’t allow for a thirty-minute roundtrip drive to a fitness studio, or you don’t have someone to watch after your child. In many cases, workout mirrors allow you to still prioritize movement… even on the days it’s most difficult. Another bonus? Workout mirrors give you access to world-class instructors that you’d normally only come across in boutique studios in New York City or Los Angeles. With a fitness mirror, they’re now in your living room and on your schedule. Installation Installation varies by mirror. Generally speaking, you’ll choose to either mount the device on the wall or leave it freestanding in your room. Some workout mirrors, like Tonal, will be installed by a professional team, so you don’t have to lift a finger. However, if you are choosing self-installation, it’s important to follow the directions carefully. These screens can weigh 70 pounds (or more). Subscriptions Along with the cost of the mirror itself, you’ll have to evaluate if the monthly subscription (which allows you to take the classes themselves) is in your budget. Subscriptions for the mirrors we tested range in price from $39 t0 $60—a total steal when you consider that most boutique studio classes are $30-plus for a single class. That said, it is admittedly frustrating that you have to shell out for a monthly subscription after you’ve already dropped a grand (or more!) on a workout mirror. We get that. Frequently Asked Questions How do you clean a workout mirror? Again, care instructions vary by mirror. Glass cleaner or a solution of one part vinegar and one part water will work on most devices. Pour the cleaning solution into a spray bottle and use a microfiber cloth to gently clean the screen’s surface. Make sure the device is turned off completely before cleaning. How much space do you need for a workout mirror? A good rule of thumb is that you’ll want to have enough space to roll out a yoga mat and comfortably move around on said yoga mat. However, some fitness mirrors take up more space than others. For example, since Tonal comes with a weight bench, you may need more space than if you’re just using the Lululemon Mirror for a few yoga classes a week. Keep in mind that you may not want to be flush against the screen as you exercise, so consider what a comfortable distance from your mirror would feel like. Take the time to measure your space before you press that “buy” button. Are Fitness Mirrors Worth It? Fitness mirrors have understandably caused a rift in the fitness world. Some trainers believe that you really need to be in person to receive proper fitness cues and prevent injuries. Others believe that these devices are a great way to squeeze in fitness sessions at your own leisure. Both opinions have their merit. “I see [fitness mirrors] as a product for beginners and those interested in specific classes and training,” says Vennare, adding that he believes you’re better off hitting the gym if you like to strength train. “I don't see them as a necessary product when you can use your phone, computer, or TV just as easily and not have to pay the premium to have the device in the house,” he says. That said, if a mirror is what inspires you to move, it may be worth the cash. “Anything that gets people moving is a benefit,” says Venarre. Retweet. 