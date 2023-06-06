The workout mirror market is a crowded (pricey!) place, so we decided to take some of the guesswork out of your decision. We ordered and installed each mirror so we could see the whole setup process food ourselves and tried them out three-plus times a week for four weeks total. Then we rated them on ease of setup, how good they looked in our homes, and—of course—the value of the classes themselves. Below, read our honest reviews of seven fitness mirrors.

Not totally sure what a workout mirror actually means? We’ll explain. Remember the era of Jane Fonda teaching millions to dance via VHS ? Fitness mirrors are the 21st-century version of that. While these devices blend effortlessly into the background of your home, once you turn them on, you have hundreds — yes, really — of fitness classes at your fingertips. Whatever way you love to move (think: HIIT, yoga, strength training, and more) you can conjure an instructor onto the screen to teach you. While every fitness mirror offers on-demand classes for your at-home workouts, many also feature live classes and personal training, so there are plenty of opportunities to work out your way.

If you’d peered into a crystal ball thirty years ago, you might have seen zero-gravity workout classes, marathons on the moon, and magical mirrors that broadcasted your favorite fitness trainers into the living room. While the former two are still a work in progress (get on it, NASA), those magic workout mirrors have arrived in homes across the world.

Best Workout Mirror Overall Tempo Studio 4.7 Courtesy of Tempo View On Tempo.fit Why We Like It: This space-conscious device looks great in any room and offers real-time fitness feedback. It’s Worth Noting: It doesn’t offer real-time feedback for every fitness modality. There’s so much to love about the Tempo Studio, starting with how easy it was to set up and use our pick for best workout mirror overall. Setup took mere minutes, and there's no complicated hardware to install. We’re obsessed with how effortlessly the Tempo Studio camouflages into any space, and the storage cabinet under the mirror comes pre-loaded with plenty of weights. As far as classes and workout options go, you can choose personalized workout plans based on your goals, join live workouts, and join challenges, all of which we tested and enjoyed during our trial. This smart mirror also offers real-time feedback on squatting form, curling form, and more using a camera inside of the mirror. You can stream your own music, and there are plenty of classes to choose from (we did, however, find the search and filter function a little lacking). Unfortunately, real-time feedback hasn’t hit every workout modality on the device just yet. It’s mostly available for HIIT and strength training classes, but not yoga or barre at the time of publishing this piece. One editor noted that because her barre class didn’t have the feature just yet so she wasn’t always sure if her form was on point. The weight bench ($295) and heavier plates (prices vary) are also sold separately, so be prepared to add those on. Price at Time of Publishing: $1,695+ Dimensions: 72” H x 26” W x 16" D | Subscription: $39 per month | Accessories Included: Tempo Studio, 5 mm workout mat, 2 x 7.5lb dumbbell, 4x weight collars, 75lbs of weights | Music Options: Play your own music | Class Options: on-demand and live classes, personal training

lululemon Studio Mirror 4.9 Courtesy of MIRROR View On Mirror.co Why We Like It: It offers a variety of workouts at every fitness level. It’s Worth Noting: It doesn’t come with weights like some other workout mirrors. We loved the sheer variety of classes offered by this device. There are 10,000 classes built-in across 60 fitness modalities and plenty of live classes, too. Plus, these instructors are bonafide experts from some of the hottest names in group fitness, thanks to a partnership with boutique studios like Barry’s, Y7, and Rumble Boxing. The Lululemon Mirror is also, well, a vibe. It looks great in any room and disappears into the background when not in use. It also functions as a regular old mirror for an after-class selfie. On the downside, the basic Lululemon Mirror doesn’t come with any accessories, and even the Mirror Pro ($1,253) only comes with one pair of studio weights (you get to choose from a range of 1lb to 35lb dumbbells), resistance bands, a yoga mat, a foam roller, a sweat towel, and a yoga block. So anyone who’s a strength training lover may have to purchase more weights to get an effective workout. Price at Time of Publishing: $995+ Dimensions: 56” H x 22.4“ W x 1.4” D | Subscription: $39 | Accessories Included: base model comes with just the mirror; a combination of dumbbells, resistance bands, and other accessories in plus, pro, and family models | Music Options: pop, rock, dance, hip hop, or your own music | Class Options: on-demand and live classes, personal training Lululemon’s Jennifer Aniston-Approved Fitness Mirror Ended My On-and-Off Relationship with Exercise

Best for Personal Training Forme The Studio 4.8 Courtesy of Forme View On Formelife.com Why We Like It: This mirror offers best-in-class customization for those who like their workouts to be personal. It’s Worth Noting: It doesn’t connect to Apple Music or Spotify yet, so you don’t get much control over your music. We were blown away by the personal training offered by this mirror. One of our editors clocked four or more one-on-one sessions per week and had an absolute blast. She also appreciated that the instructor took 15 to 20 minutes when they first met to ask her about her fitness level, goals, and current schedule and habits. All in all, the Forme Studio experience feels luxurious from the workouts themselves right down to its clean and modern aesthetic. Oh, and it also features on-demand workouts in case you want to throw a workout into your schedule on the fly. But (but!) anyone who loves to have complete control over their workout music needs to know that you won’t be able to throw your own tunes on with this device. Instead, you’ll have to stick with the pre-programmed playlists. Price at Time of Publishing: $2,495+ Dimensions: 68” H x 26.3” W x 2.2” D | Subscription: $49 for the first month, $149 per month after that | Accessories Included: only the mirror; add the barre attachment for $295 | Music Options: popular music | Class Options: personal training, on-demand classes

Best with Additional Gear NordicTrack Vault Complete iFIT-Connected Home Gym 4.6 NordicTrack View On Nordictrack.com Why We Like It: This mirror comes pre-packaged with all the equipment required for a great workout. It’s Worth Noting: Music streaming is not enabled yet. With NordicTrack, no extra purchases are needed. Every dumbbell and kettlebell is inside of the mirror and ready for action. Our editors appreciated how simple it was to select a workout and get moving. Although the device offers everything from Pilates to recovery classes, the mirror’s strength training sessions really shine thanks to all the gear packed into the device. While this mirror is golden once installed, we found the setup process itself to be really difficult. The device had to update several times before it really started working. We also noted that beginners may benefit from a mirror that gives real-time feedback and, for now, NordicTrack doesn’t offer that. Price at Time of Publishing: $999+ Dimensions: 72.65” H x 32” W x 22” D | Subscription: $39 per month | Accessories Included: “standalone” model, mirror only; “complete,” mirror, dumbbells, kettlebells, yoga blocks, resistance bands | Music Options: popular music | Class Options: yoga, Pilates, strength training, bootcamp, and more Shape Best In Fitness Awards 2023: Best Large Home Gym Equipment

Best for Strength Training Tonal System 4.7 Tonal View On Tonal.com Why We Like It: It offers a luxurious, super-trackable strength training experience straight from home. It’s Worth Noting: This device requires add-ons to be the best that it can be. Tonal’s ease of use is a huge strong point. Once we purchased the Smart Accessories (an extra $500 at checkout), we loved how easy it was to pick a class and get down to business. Best of all, Tonal offers tons of metrics and helps users track what weights they’re using. Tonal also recommends what workout to do next, which makes having a well-rounded fitness routine easy, peasy. “Using the Tonal is just a premium experience,” says Kristen Geil, Shape commerce editor. “I love that the machine tracks my movements and form to automatically add weight when I’m ready to move to the next level. It takes all the guesswork out of strength training.” She also calls out the Bluetooth-enabled accessories, which allow you to turn weight on and off at the press of a button. The result? You can get in and out of lifting position more easily, without struggling to drop or rerack weight safely. “During one front squat, I was struggling to get into the right position,” she explains. “The barbell tilted dramatically, and Tonal automatically recognized the danger and turned the weight off. It was unreal.” It’s not all positive, though. Our editors emphasized that this device is not worth the price without the extra “Smart Accessories.” This brings Tonal’s price tag to a whopping $4,500 (plus the $60 per month subscription). And although set-up went smoothly (it took less than 30 minutes with a professional team of three, notes Geil), it’s still a major installation in your home. Translation: You can’t just take the Tonal down and move it around on a whim. Price at Time of Publishing: $3,995+ Dimensions: 50.9” H x 21.5” W x 5.25” D | Subscription: $60 per month | Included: the mirror; addons: barbell, rope, bench, roller, handles, workout mat | Music Options: Stream your own music | Class Options: on-demand classes, live classes

Best for Beginners Pro-Form Vue Courtesy of Pro-Form Vue View On Proform.com Why We Like It: Its “Reflective Training” classes are beginner-friendly and focus on form. It’s Worth Noting: The setup is somewhat bulky. If you’re new to working out, you’ll get the most benefits from the ProForm Vue fitness mirror. Their suite of “Reflective Training” classes stand out for focusing on proper form and simple, easy-to-follow instructions that give you the knowledge you need to move, lift, and sweat safely. This set of classes isn’t as fast-paced or high-intensity as others, so the workout feels more accessible to all levels. You can easily see your reflection and the instructor’s at the same time, so you can compare and tweak your form as necessary (the Tonal, meanwhile, is more opaque than reflective, but the AI detects poor form and offers corrections in a pop-up box). Because ProForm Vue works with iFit technology, it comes preloaded with so many instructors that teach at all different levels. Beyond that, ProForm Vue also comes with all the weights necessary to launch a fitness journey that lasts. Once the workout is over, simply stash the weights and move on. Bonus: Our editors found that this mirror took less than 30 minutes to install. Huge win. There are a few negatives worth your attention, however. First, the content is not exclusive to the ProForm Vue. Because it’s iFit, it can actually be streamed on any device with a subscription—meaning the content isn’t exclusive to this device. The unit is also bulky and less sleek than some of the other mirrors on our list. Price at Time of Publishing: $999+ Dimensions: 72.65” H x 24.25” W x 14” D | Subscription: $39 per month | Accessories Included: mirror, 2 x 10lb. Barbell, 5 lb. dumbbell bars x 4, 2.5 lb. weight plates | Music Options: popular music | Class Options: on-demand classes, live classes