To help narrow down the selection, we tested 19 yoga mats over a 4-week period, paying attention to thickness, ease of cleaning, ease of rolling up and carrying, and other factors. The winners made it to our round-up of top picks for best yoga mats.

For example, is your yoga class in a heated room where you’ll sweat a lot and risk slipping? Is it dynamic with lots of movement? Will poses be held for a long time, or is the flow mainly ground-based and restorative? If you don’t know what to expect in class, you can check the studio’s website for a class description or ask an instructor before signing up, Washington suggests.

With so many yoga mats on the market (this specific category is estimated to reach $17.32 billion in revenue by 2025 ) varying in materials, thicknesses, and textures, it can easily become overwhelming to choose the right one, says Sabrina Washington, a yoga instructor at CorePower Yoga in Fair Oaks, California. She suggests that before investing in a mat, think about the type of class you are taking. “Knowing more about the type of session and selecting the appropriate mat is key to a successful practice and not getting frustrated due to slipping or trouble balancing.”

If you're sliding while doing a plank, have aching joints from a lack of padding, or a sprinkling of shedding is dusting up the place, it might be time to reevaluate your yoga mat. The right yoga mat can turn a so-so yoga session into a kick-ass one, whether it's Pilates, yoga, or intense ab exercises. Plus, yoga mats protect your joints from rough surfaces by acting as a buffer (and using a mat is more hygienic than working out on a germ-ridden floor).

Best Overall lululemon The Workout Mat 6mm 4.8 lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: It’s long enough for taller people to comfortably work out and has a raised design that gives good texture and makes it grippy. It's Worth Noting: It’s less portable than some other mats as it’s on the heavier side. Lululemon’s The Workout Mat is the standout winner for its versatility and suitability for taller people. At 71” long, it offers plenty of space for poses such as downward-facing dog and plank. If you’re searching for a mat that performs during low-impact workouts and yoga, yet doesn’t falter during a HIIT session either, this is the one for you. The top layer is made from robust recycled polyvinyl butyral, a resin used in windshields and other protective glass (which helps give this mat its texture). It’s raised in texture for a grippy yet pleasant feel during transitions, even when challenged with slick hands. We found the grip to be head and shoulders above the rest, including the Lululemon 3mm mat. At 6mm thick, the mat provides ample cushioning for workouts, especially Pilates and barre. During our testing sessions, the mat provided the right amount of squish and support for pressure points and joints. The mat also held up whether we were barefoot for a more stable connection to the ground for stability, or wearing sneakers for strength-based workouts. We found it a versatile choice, especially for people who like to mix and match your workouts. Keep in mind, at 6mm, the mat is heavier than the 3 to 5mm versions, and we ran into portability issues. Sturdiness comes with extra weight, 4.4 pounds to be exact, so be prepared for that extra load when traveling from A to B. Price at time of publish: $98 Thickness: 6mm | Material: Recycled PVB and TPE | Length: 71 inches | Width: 26 inches | Colors: 2 options

Best Budget Aeromat Elite Yoga Pilates Mat 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Aeromats.com Why We Like It: The mat is very cushy and supportive. It's Worth Noting: There’s a very slight rubber smell. If you’ve never owned a yoga mat, why not test the waters first with a more affordable option? Aeromat Elite offers high-performance features at a cheaper price than what you might consider a splurge buy, such as the Jade Yoga XW Fusion (more on this later!). The mat is on the thicker side (6mm) and remains cushioned while sitting which is why it's best for restorative yoga — a vast improvement on cheap, run-of-the-mill copies. This support bolstered our joints during exercises, especially those that require deeper stability. Aside from a slight rubbery smell and sticky feel, we found no downsides. Its textured surface provides a very secure grip to stop you from sliding around when sweat threatens to derail your workout. Plus, the built-in mesh offers anti-stretch resistance so you can bend and flex into a variety of poses without hesitation. Portability-wise, the lightweight mat is easy to roll and has a strap to wrap around alongside a shoulder strap to sling over on your travels which we found makes for easy and breezy transport. Price at time of publish: $28.99 Thickness: 6mm | Material: PVC (free of latex or phthalates) | Length: 72 inches | Width: 24 inches | Colors: 8 with harness, 4 without

Best Splurge Jade Yoga XW Fusion Yoga Mat 4.8 Jade Yoga View On Amazon View On Jadeyoga.com Why We Like It: Pro: Thick cushioning gives plenty of support to joints. It's Worth Noting: Due to its bulkiness when rolled, it’s not the most portable and we found it hard to store. Just like top athletes don’t skimp on the finest equipment, serious fitness-goers appreciate a top-notch mat when they see one. At 8mm thick, 80 inches long, and 28 inches wide and made from natural eco-friendly rubber, the Jade Yoga XW Fusion is an exemplary yoga mat offering a superior grip. Its thickness is ideal if you prefer enhanced cushioning, and the extra mat space is helpful for transitioning between movements. The mat is a match if you appreciate quality and attention to detail. The textured small raised peaks provide excellent grip to prevent sliding, despite sweaty palms challenging your perfectly formed planks. We found this feature to be the secret sauce for improving our daily practice. A few of those frills come with a price, as we found with some teeter-tottering during balance-focused exercises due to the thickness. It's more difficult than your average yoga mat to roll and transport because of extra weight and bulkiness and it didn't pack well in a yoga mat bag or strap. That hinders leisurely lugging around, although an add-on harness eases this process. Once rolled, it stays in place, so there's no need to fold it repeatedly. The natural rubber also had a lingering smell for two weeks, which eventually wore off. If you don’t feel like you need the full 28” width, Jade also offers a 24” wide Yoga Fusion Mat. Price at time of publish: $199.95 Thickness: 8mm | Material: Natural rubber | Length: 80 inches | Width: 28 inches | Colors: 3 options

Best for Beginners Manduka Begin Yoga Mat 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Dick's Why We Like It: It’s lightweight and very portable. It's Worth Noting: At 5mm thick, it requires more cushioning for restorative work. For exercise newcomers who want a simple yet functional yoga mat, the Manduka Begin has all the bells and whistles at a fraction of the cost. Bonus: it's free of chemical solvents and toxic glues and boasts eco-friendly manufacturing. And it’s not just for yoga, but Pilates and strength training too, which we tested over multiple 30 to 60 minute workouts. Notably less thick than most of the yoga mats on this round-up, 5mm still provides enough cushioning on the joints for workouts like flow-style or power yoga. However, restorative exercises call for a tad more support. The mat held up very well grip-wise when our hands were dry. Even though we didn't test it during a sweat-inducing session like hot yoga, its closed-cell surface should keep moisture out. One feature we especially liked was its ground sturdiness as the grip prevented sliding. As it’s lightweight (at just 2.5 pounds), this mat is portable and simple to unroll and re-roll. It’s a must-buy for on-the-go workouts compared to heavyweight competitors like the Jade Yoga XW Fusion Yoga Mat. (Although you'll probably benefit from a harness or carrying case for longer distances.) Price at time of publish: $58 Thickness: 5mm | Material: TPE | Length: 68 inches | Width: 24 inches | Colors: 4 options

Best Grip Gaiam 6mm Premium Reversible Lunar Wave Yoga Mat 4.7 Amazon View On Gaiam.com View On Getactv.com View On Kohls.com Why We Like It: The mat has great grip for all types of workout. It's Worth Noting: It might be on the too-thin side to support the knees for some users. The Gaiam Premium Reversible Lunar Wave is the perfect fit for those on the hunt for a superior grip. Made from PVC (which offers robustness), the two-sided mat has a sticky (latex-free) textured surface with tremendous non-slip grip during transitions, even when forehead dew sets in. Plus, it remains glued to the ground when dialing up the intensity. On the design front, the lunar print alone may sway you toward the checkout, and for the price, it feels more luxurious than expected. At just over 3 pounds (and a standard size at 68 x 24 inches), it’s simple to fold as the material’s sturdiness helps keep its shape while rolling, while the texture helps it stick to itself. Carrying it is a cinch, even without a wrap or handle, and it pops nicely into a tote bag. At 6mm thick, it provides ample cushioning and comfort for most workouts. However, we found that for exercises such as hip-opening poses, we lacked optimal knee support.



One thing to note is the whiff of mat smell when rolling it out the first time, which lingers for a few uses. Gaiam offers a ‘how to’ factsheet on how to naturally eliminate this. Price at time of publish: $35 Thickness: 6mm | Material: PVC (latex-free) | Length: 68 inches | Width: 24 inches | Colors: One color

Best for Vinyasa Bala Play Mat 4.6 Goop View On Shopbala.com Why We Like It: It’s very portable and offers a solid grip. It's Worth Noting: Slightly thinner than what we prefer in a yoga mat. When Vinyasa flows are a significant aspect of your workout, the 5mm thick Bala The Play Mat provides the right amount of thickness for stability. We found the sleek surface to have a smooth, non-sticky texture (read: you won’t have to peel yourself off) that gives you a strong latch — to keep you steady during a hot yoga session. That’s down to the FSC-certified natural rubber and a high-grade polyurethane top coat. This proved handy during strenuous workouts where switching from one exercise to the next required attention to form, rather than a struggle to stay in place. At 5mm thick, it's not the most suitable mat for restorative work where joint-bearing exercises require more bounce back and a higher degree of cushioning. We had to roll it under our knees and wrists to avoid our joints digging into the ground. This is where the YogaAccessories 1/4" Extra Thick Deluxe steps in. The curved top gives this mat a sleeker edge than the rest. Even with this design feature, it's effortless to fold and carry. We found it convenient for toting to and from classes, especially as it's lightweight. Unlike many other mats we reviewed, there was no distinct smell straight from the packet, making this odor-free choice a winner when a strong mat smell might deter you from working out. Price at time of publish: $99 Thickness: 5mm | Material: FSC™-certified natural rubber and a high grade polyurethane top-coat | Length: 71 ⅜ inches | Width: 26 ½ inches | Color: 5 options

Best Cushioning YogaAccessories 1/4 Inch Thick High-Density Yoga Mat 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Yogaaccessories.com Why We Like It: The extra cushion is welcome relief for painful or stiff joints. It's Worth Noting: It’s slightly hard to transport by hand as it’s more cushioned than other mats we tested, but a shoulder strap will solve that. The YogaAccessories 1/4" Extra Thick Deluxe is a welcome relief if creaky knees and achy wrists interfere with your workout. We found right away that comfort is at the core of this foam mat — it’s just the right amount of thickness that supports without your hands sinking into the material. The mat’s extra ¼ inch wasn’t pillowy, but rather just the right amount of cushioning — so you won’t totally sink into the mat. This proved vital during weight-bearing workouts such as power yoga and strength exercises, especially when kneeling. Even when sweaty, the slightly textured surface was a no-slip zone. Hands and feet remained in place, even during planks, making for very efficient workouts during our testing period. If you’re tall, this mat is a good option as it's on the higher end of a standard-length mat at 72 inches (6 feet). At around 3.5 pounds, it’s a very portable mat, although we found that a shoulder strap made it considerably more compact and easier to carry. We only had positives for this — even upon unboxing there was no chemical smell and it’s super simple to wipe clean with no visible dust gathering during workouts. Price at time of publish: $35 Thickness: 6.35mm | Material: Foam | Length: 72 inches | Width: 24 inches | Colors: Over 20 options