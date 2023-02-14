Bethenny Frankel Noticed ‘New Growth’ After a Month of Using These Hair-Thickening Products

Bethenny Frankel knows a thing or two about beauty. The Real Housewives of New York City star regularly tests and reviews various products, sharing her thoughts and insights in videos posted to Instagram. And when it comes to haircare, Frankel’s philosophy focuses on hair health, specifically around preventing hair loss. She told Shape that caring for hair is more difficult than caring for skin, due to the lack of “instant gratification — you don’t see immediately if it’s working.” In a recent Instagram, Frankel opened up about how her “hair overall has gotten thinner,” so naturally, we had to ask her about products she’s used to revitalize her mane.

“I found that hair growth supplements do work,” she said. “I did Nutrafol for a month, I think it works.” The supplement in question, the Nutrafol Women Hair Growth Supplement, is a favorite among people struggling with hair loss. And Frankel isn’t the only A-lister to opt for these supplements: After seeing her hair thin out after a bout of COVID-19, actress Alyssa Milano noted that Nutrafol “helped tremendously,” to regrow her locks, too.

The power within each capsule comes partially from ashwagandha, an antioxidant-rich herb that, according to a previous interview with trichologist Bridgette Hill, decreases cortisol levels to reduce stress, a common cause of shedding. Another key ingredient in this ingestible hair growth formula is zinc, which according to nutrition and diet expert, Nicole Avena PhD., "helps with cell reproduction, tissue growth and repair, and protein synthesis, which are needed for proper hair growth.” The four-pill serving size will also give you a boost of vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin D which each play a role in strengthening follicles.

Buy It: Nutrafol Women Hair Growth Supplement, $88, amazon.com

In addition to taking Nutrafol supplements, Frankel also gave a shout out to Nioxin’s hair growth treatment, which she’s been using “religiously.” She noted that after a month of use, she “noticed that there was some very short hair near [my] hairline.” Nioxin’s Hair Regrowth Treatment contains minoxidil — an ingredient approved by the FDA to treat hair loss in men and women. According to a previous interview with dermatologist Shani Francis, M.D., this topical is “theorized to stimulate and improve blood flow to the hair follicle when applied on the scalp,” which may result in your hair transitioning from the resting phase to the growing phase of its natural cycle.

Buy It: Nioxin Hair Regrowth Treatment, $36, ulta.com

Although Frankel’s quick to point out that she’s not “an expert,” the sheer volume of serums, tools, and masks that Frankel tests and reviews for her followers makes her more than qualified to speak on the subject of haircare. Shop her mane thickening picks from Ulta and Amazon to give your strands some TLC.

