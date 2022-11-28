Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Bikini Trimmer Leaves Skin ‘Bump-Free’ — and It’s 58% Off

Although it may be the tool you know best, disposable and cartridge razors aren’t always the ideal option for shaving — especially when it comes to your bikini area. "Shaving with a dull razor against the growth of the hair predisposes you to developing razor bumps," dermatologist Dr. Joyce Park previously told Shape. In addition to looking rough and inflamed, these bumps (which are often caused by ingrown hairs) can be itchy and even painful, especially for those with sensitive skin.

Unlike the three-blade razor you’ve been using since middle school, bikini trimmers remove hair with floating blades that never directly touch your skin. Consequently, these tools are less likely to cause irritation to the sensitive area. When it comes to achieving a smooth, bump-free shave, so many people turn to the best-selling Olov Bikini Trimmer — and with good reason. The angled head was designed to effortlessly glide over the contours of your body. What’s more, the tool is both cordless and waterproof, making it incredibly easy to use in the shower to trim hard-to-reach areas. Right now, the Olov Bikini Trimmer is 58 percent off for Amazon prime members if you apply the additional coupon at checkout.

Even shoppers who are prone to razor bumps are impressed by the results, and one even called the trimmer “a must-have” for coarse hair. “I've bought several name-brand trimmers from Amazon over the years and this outperforms each one of them,” raved one fan, adding that it trims hair “without snagging” and never nicks skin. Another reviewer noted that their skin feels “super smooth” and “bump-free” after each use. A third shopper with “very sensitive skin” called it “fantastic,” remarking that it gave them a closer shave than most other electric razors. (BTW: Here are ten shaving creams, gels, and oils dermatologists swear by for softer, smoother skin.)

