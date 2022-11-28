Beauty Body Care Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Bikini Trimmer Leaves Skin ‘Bump-Free’ — and It’s 58% Off Shop it while it's marked down during Amazon’s massive Cyber Monday sale. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe is a beauty and wellness e-commerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on November 28, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Courtesy of OLOV. Although it may be the tool you know best, disposable and cartridge razors aren’t always the ideal option for shaving — especially when it comes to your bikini area. "Shaving with a dull razor against the growth of the hair predisposes you to developing razor bumps," dermatologist Dr. Joyce Park previously told Shape. In addition to looking rough and inflamed, these bumps (which are often caused by ingrown hairs) can be itchy and even painful, especially for those with sensitive skin. Unlike the three-blade razor you’ve been using since middle school, bikini trimmers remove hair with floating blades that never directly touch your skin. Consequently, these tools are less likely to cause irritation to the sensitive area. When it comes to achieving a smooth, bump-free shave, so many people turn to the best-selling Olov Bikini Trimmer — and with good reason. The angled head was designed to effortlessly glide over the contours of your body. What’s more, the tool is both cordless and waterproof, making it incredibly easy to use in the shower to trim hard-to-reach areas. Right now, the Olov Bikini Trimmer is 58 percent off for Amazon prime members if you apply the additional coupon at checkout. Buy It: Olov Bikini Trimmer, $25 with coupon (was $60), amazon.com Even shoppers who are prone to razor bumps are impressed by the results, and one even called the trimmer “a must-have” for coarse hair. “I've bought several name-brand trimmers from Amazon over the years and this outperforms each one of them,” raved one fan, adding that it trims hair “without snagging” and never nicks skin. Another reviewer noted that their skin feels “super smooth” and “bump-free” after each use. A third shopper with “very sensitive skin” called it “fantastic,” remarking that it gave them a closer shave than most other electric razors. (BTW: Here are ten shaving creams, gels, and oils dermatologists swear by for softer, smoother skin.) Right now, you can score this number one bestseller for over half off (!!!) while Amazon’s massive Cyber Monday discounts continue. More of the Best Cyber Monday Deals: This Hair Growth Serum Has Hundreds of Five-Star Reviews — and It’s 30% Off for Cyber Monday The 10 Best Cyber Monday Fitness Deals to Shop for Up to 60% Off Today Shoppers Swear They Look ‘10 Years Younger’ Thanks To This Now 35%-Off Brightening Serum Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit