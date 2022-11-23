I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 9 Best Pre-Black Friday Deals I’m Buying for Up to 70% Off RN

Before becoming a shopping writer, the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas was my least favorite time of the year. In addition to the gloomy, often freezing weather where I live, the added stress of finding gifts for my loved ones without obliterating my budget sent me into a spiral. If you can relate to this at all I have one piece of advice for you: Get your holiday list checked off as early as possible.

As someone who browses sales for a living, I can confidently say that some of the best deals of the post-Thanksgiving weekend can actually be found prior to the infamous Black Friday rush. Right now, brands like Outdoor Voices, Spanx, Lululemon, Vegamour, and Ugg are already offering incredible discounts — I’m talking up to 70 percent off. Prices are so low right now that I’m stocking up on my personal favorites to avoid splurging later in the year.

The holidays should be about friends, family, and fun — not about anxiously scouring the internet for the perfect present. So to make the process easier, I’ve created a list of the best deals for lovers of fashion, fitness, and all things beauty. As always, don’t forget to treat yourself to something special while you’re at it (you know you’ve earned it).



9 Editor-Approved Black Friday Deals to Shop Now:

Brooks Levitate 5 Sneakers

Zappos

Experienced runners and people who spend hours on their feet (like nurses) rely on Brooks for support and comfort. The brand is approved by the American Podiatric Society and a favorite of active celebrities like Jennifer Garner. This pair is notably lightweight at just 10 ounces per shoe, but includes all the joint-protective features Brooks is known for: shock-absorbant cushioning, a sturdy knit outer, and slip-proof traction. Most importantly, shoppers confirm that they’re “so comfy.”

Buy It: $100 (was $150), zappos.com

Lululemon Align High Rise Leggings

Lululemon

Lululemon’s Align fabric is famous for a reason: It’s stretchy, sweat-wicking, and of course, buttery smooth. I can personally attest to the hype: Even after trying out hundreds of different leggings (not kidding), I always return to my Aligns because they’re just so darn comfy. This year, I’m snagging a pair for my mom and sister while they’re on sale for up to 45 percent off. (BTW: Check out 6 more pre-Black Friday Lululemon Deals ASAP.)

Buy It: from $49 (was $88), lululemon.com

Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick

Sephora

Like winter nights, my under-eye bags get darker, longer, and more aggravating as the season goes on. To prevent my face from looking chronically tired, I use a thick moisturizer in combination with retinol on my dark circles. This easy-to-use stick was formulated specifically for the delicate skin around the eyes, and reviewers swear it brightens the area and smooths wrinkles.

Buy It: $13 (was $20), peaceoutskincare.com

Spanx The Perfect Pant Ankle Piped Skinny

Spanx

Oprah is as devoted a Spanx fan as it gets: She reportedly loved the original Spanx Perfect Pants so much, she called the brand’s founder, Sara Blakely, to congratulate her. After buying myself a pair, I immediately understood the hype: They look like sophisticated trousers, but feel just like my favorite pair of sweats. In short, they’re pajama-level comfy. This version in particular has a classic silhouette with a leg-elongating stripe detail that’s sure to win compliments in the office.

Buy It: $90 (was $128), spanx.com

Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress

Outdoor Voices

I’m totally in love with this one-shoulder version of the legendary Outdoor Voices Workout Dress, so I’m thrilled that it’s 40 percent off for Black Friday. Complete with built-in shorts and a shelf bra, this sporty asymmetrical dress is the lazy girlie’s answer to a cute, casual outfit that requires no effort. “I cannot recommend this dress more,” wrote one fan, who confirmed that the soft, breathable dress is something you absolutely need in your closet.

Buy It: $59 (was $100), outdoorvoices.com

Vegamour Gro Advanced Hair Serum

Vegamour

Friends ask me for beauty recommendations all the time. When it comes to hair growth products, I always rave about Vegamour, specifically the Gro and Gro+ Advanced serums. These thickening formulas nourish the scalp and hair follicles with a combination of stimulating caffeine, moisturizing glycerin, and dandruff-fighting turmeric. If you’re not sold yet, check out one Shape editor’s full review.

Buy It: $44 with code 25FRIDAY (was $58), vegamour.com

Ugg Fluff Yeah Slipper

I don’t think it’s possible to not be excited about fluffy slippers — especially from Ugg. This exact clog has been worn by celebs like Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid. In addition to being soft, fluffy, and warm, these slides offer relief to sore legs, according to one shopper; another person said they provide “the perfect amount of warmth.” Get the supermodel-approved slippers while they’re up to 55 percent off in this Amazon Black Friday deal.

Buy It: from $55 (was $110), amazon.com

Alo Yoga High Waist Vapor Leggings

Amazon

In the past few years, Alo Yoga has become the “it girl” of activewear. The brand’s endless range of trendy styles have won over shoppers and celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Emily Ratajkowski, and Jennifer Garner, who all wear the activewear brand’s staples on repeat. These Vapor Leggings are ultra-compressive without compromising on comfort. Plus, they’re currently still available in Jennifer Garner’s favorite camo print colorway, and discounted up to 70 percent (!!!) depending on the color and size you choose.

Buy It: from $41 (was $128), amazon.com

Gaiam Extra Thick Yoga Mat

Amazon

IMO, a yoga mat is the perfect gift for both the giver and receiver. It’s something the fitness fan in your life will be able to use everyday, and it can almost always be found at a reasonable price. Take this Gaiam Mat, for instance: It’s portable, slip-proof, and plush enough to keep the hands, knees, and back cushioned throughout any flow. Best of all, it’s just $20 at Amazon thanks to a half-off deal.

Buy It: $20 (was $40), amazon.com