Blake Lively Shows Off Baby Bump In a Sports Bra and Sweatpants

Blake Lively just reminded her Instagram followers that she has a great sense of humor (and is committed to hitting the gym).

The actress shared two side-by-side images of her and longtime trainer, Don Saladino, on her profile. In the first picture, Lively strikes a pose in a black sports bra, black leggings, and white sneakers with an arm resting on Saladino's shoulder as he turns around to face the camera. In the second shot, the pair stand in almost the exact same position. Only this time, the Gossip Girl alum is in sweatpants with a baby bump on full display.

"Been doing @donsaladino's workout program for months now," writes Lively in her caption. "Something isn't working," she adds, poking fun at her changing pregnancy body. The 35-year-old is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. They've been married since 2012 and are parents to three girls named James, Inez, and Betty.

All jokes aside, Lively has long worked with Saladino, a personal trainer known for his celebrity clients, including Reynolds. His focus on training the A Simple Favor actress is all about consistency, Saladino told E! News in February 2022. "I think the thing with Blake now is that she's understanding the importance of trying to be consistent," he said. "She's no different than any other person you know, she's a mother right? She's a human being."

Their workouts are often dictated by how much sleep Lively is getting and her energy level, he explained. "As she'll admit, like, some days her kids might be up all night or something's going on just like a normal mom has to deal with, but I really believe that Blake's success recently is an effort to make time and do the best that she can," added Saladino. "Sometimes things could get in her way or sometimes things will pop up and she accepts it and she moves on. That's really it."

While Lively seems dedicated to her fitness routine during this pregnancy, she's called out society's problematic tendency to celebrate women who "snap back" to their pre-pregnancy body quickly after giving birth. "It's so unfair," she said on a morning show called Sunrise Australia back in 2016 while promoting her movie The Shallows, which she filmed a few months after giving birth to her daughter, James.

After receiving a compliment about her body from an interviewer, she took the opportunity to discuss the issue. "I think a woman's body after having a baby is pretty amazing," said Lively at the time. "You don't need to be Victoria's Secret ready right away because you just did the most incredible miracle that life has to offer. I mean, you gave birth to a human being! So I would really like to see that celebrated."

Cheers to Lively for always keeping it real, whether she's calling out "snap back" culture or sharing a silly gym photo featuring her baby bump.