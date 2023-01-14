As someone who writes about fitness gear for a living, I believe that the single most useful piece of equipment you can have in a home gym is an adjustable dumbbell — and I know I’m not alone. Kira Stokes, a certified fitness coach and trainer to stars like Ashley Graham and Shay Mitchell, chose a set of the underrated equipment as one of her picks in the 2023 Shape Best In Fitness Awards.

Here’s why: In addition to bodyweight exercises (her plank set is not for the faint of heart), Stokes utilizes strength training in the majority of her celebrity workout routines, and there are plenty of reasons to support that choice. “Lifting weights can increase your lean body mass, which increases the number of overall calories you burn during the day,” Jacque Crockford, C.S.C.S, previously told Shape. Regular training with dumbbells can also increase bone density and prevent joint pain.

The award-winning Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells, Stokes’ particular adjustable choice, features weights ranging from five to 52 pounds — literally five dumbbells in one. “It’s extremely easy to select the desired weight and get your pump on,” Stokes said of the set, which uses a dial to seamlessly adjust and securely lock in plates on either side. Plus, according to Stokes, they're a long-lasting investment: “I’ve had the same set of 552s for at least 10 years and they still look the same and are as functional as the day I got them,” she raved. (BTW: Shop more editor-loved winners from the 2023 Shape Best In Fitness Awards, here.)

Amazon

Buy It: Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells, $429 (was $549), amazon.com

This strength-building set currently has nearly 16,000 perfect Amazon ratings, and shoppers agree that they really are the best. “I can do so many more exercises now and have room to grow as I get stronger,” wrote one fan who called it the “most versatile piece” in their home gym. Another shopper declared them “a life-saver” for allowing them to lift heavy weights without taking up space. A third raved that they’re “so worth the money” and contain “all the weights you need.”

In short, this set is pretty much all you need to start getting stronger and reap all the benefits of weight training. Shop them now while they’re still $120 off at Amazon.