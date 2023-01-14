Apparel and Gear Workout Gear Equipment Shape Declared This Dumbbell Set the Best Adjustable Weights of 2023 — and It’s $120 Off Right Now Celebrity trainer Kira Stokes called it “extremely” easy to use. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe is a beauty and wellness e-commerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on January 14, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon. As someone who writes about fitness gear for a living, I believe that the single most useful piece of equipment you can have in a home gym is an adjustable dumbbell — and I know I’m not alone. Kira Stokes, a certified fitness coach and trainer to stars like Ashley Graham and Shay Mitchell, chose a set of the underrated equipment as one of her picks in the 2023 Shape Best In Fitness Awards. Here’s why: In addition to bodyweight exercises (her plank set is not for the faint of heart), Stokes utilizes strength training in the majority of her celebrity workout routines, and there are plenty of reasons to support that choice. “Lifting weights can increase your lean body mass, which increases the number of overall calories you burn during the day,” Jacque Crockford, C.S.C.S, previously told Shape. Regular training with dumbbells can also increase bone density and prevent joint pain. The award-winning Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells, Stokes’ particular adjustable choice, features weights ranging from five to 52 pounds — literally five dumbbells in one. “It’s extremely easy to select the desired weight and get your pump on,” Stokes said of the set, which uses a dial to seamlessly adjust and securely lock in plates on either side. Plus, according to Stokes, they're a long-lasting investment: “I’ve had the same set of 552s for at least 10 years and they still look the same and are as functional as the day I got them,” she raved. (BTW: Shop more editor-loved winners from the 2023 Shape Best In Fitness Awards, here.) Amazon Buy It: Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells, $429 (was $549), amazon.com This strength-building set currently has nearly 16,000 perfect Amazon ratings, and shoppers agree that they really are the best. “I can do so many more exercises now and have room to grow as I get stronger,” wrote one fan who called it the “most versatile piece” in their home gym. Another shopper declared them “a life-saver” for allowing them to lift heavy weights without taking up space. A third raved that they’re “so worth the money” and contain “all the weights you need.” In short, this set is pretty much all you need to start getting stronger and reap all the benefits of weight training. Shop them now while they’re still $120 off at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit