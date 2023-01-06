Brie Larson Shows Off Her Dance Skills In a New Video

Brie Larson took to Instagram to show off an unexpected skill. It turns out the Marvel actress has some moves other than her usual impressive physical feats, which include uphill sled pushes, intense core exercises, and hiking major summits, such as Grand Teton. Now, she's adding dance to her repertoire.

The Captain Marvel actress shared a video on Instagram featuring her and choreographer Galen Hooks doing a dance routine together in a sunlit studio. She's wearing a black cropped tank top, black leggings, and white sneakers. Larson even appears to be wearing knee pads to protect her knees from dance moves done on the hard floors as she commits to the choreography.



In the clip, the camera pans from Hooks — who choreographed the number — to Larson. The pair flows through a dance that includes tight arm movement, hip sways, and booty popping on all fours. The routine is set to the song "Black Sheep" by Metric which actually features Larson's vocals. (ICYDK, it's from the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.)

"What dance should I learn next?" writes Larson in the caption of her post, which has quickly racked up more than 170,000 likes.

Not only does it look like Larson was having a blast with this choreography, but she was also getting in a serious workout. Whether you hit up a dance cardio workout class or dance it out in your living room, dancing comes with major benefits.

"Dance cardio is a cardiovascular workout that helps to promote heart health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes," Alissa Tucker, a master trainer for AKT, a dance cardio workout available through the fitness platform Xponential+, previously told Shape.

Dancing regularly may also help with balance and coordination, especially as you age, according to a 2021 study. Plus, learning choreography can help keep the mind sharp. "Your mind is staying engaged in the workout by trying to pick up the choreography," explained Tucker. And yes, there's research to back this up. For instance, dancing can improve cognitive function more than walking, according to a study published in 2016.

Finally, dancing can help boost your mood. It's no secret that any type of physical activity may lower levels of stress and anxiety, and dancing offers even more feel-good benefits, according to pros. "The laughs and smiles you'll experience during a fun-filled dance cardio class are an instant mood-booster," Karissa Bollinger, a dance fitness instructor and American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM)–certified exercise physiologist previously told Shape.