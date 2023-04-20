Brie Larson Calls This Cooling, Skin-Depuffing Tool 'Heaven,' and You Can Get It for $14 On Amazon

Reviewers say it makes a difference “within minutes.”

By Chloe Irving
Published on April 20, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Close Up of Brie Larson
Photo:

Getty Images

No matter how much effort I put into my nighttime skincare routine, I always wake up with a puffy face and tired-looking complexion — and I know so many others can relate. In the last couple years, I've heard about dozens of solutions for this pesky problem, the most popular of which being ice rollers. In addition to encouraging lymphatic drainage to release muscle tension and excess fluid, an ice-cold face roller “constricts blood vessels, which leaves skin looking tighter and temporarily decreasing redness, making for an overall fresher and brighter appearance,” dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, M.D. previously explained to Shape.

Ice rollers have been trending on TikTokers, but even celebrities have been all over this morning skin care step; Jennifer Aniston even called a similar icing method “genius.” Plus, just last week, Brie Larson showed off her own cooling face tool in a Vogue video, saying “This is heaven to me,” while holding up the Esarora Ice Roller. “I have to travel a lot for work, so finding tricks like this that allow me to feel like I’m taking care of myself [without] a big lift…it’s lovely,” she added. While sculpting and depuffing wands sound rather fancy, Brie’s is actually only $14 on Amazon. Plus, it's low-maintenance, easy to use, and consequently has more than 16,000 perfect ratings. (BTW: These are the best facial hair removal products of 2023, according to dermatologists.)

Esarora Ice Roller

Amazon

Buy It: Esarora Ice Roller, $14 with coupon (was $19), amazon.com

Almost everyone suffers from sleepy skin on occasion, and reviewers swear it takes care of the problem “within minutes.” “I find in the early mornings it really makes a difference in puffiness around my eyes and face,” wrote one shopper who added that it’s also “super relaxing.” Another fan called the tool a “lifesaver” for providing “instant relief” for both acne and swelling,noting that their face looks “brighter and less inflamed” after every use. “It helps with literally everything,” raved a third, adding that it depuffs when they’re “healthy, sick, and hungover.”

If looking in the mirror after a late night gives you anxiety, this skin-sculpting tool is worth a try. Shop it for just $14 with an Amazon coupon.

Was this page helpful?

Shop More Shape-Approved Picks

Jennifer Garner Thinning Hair
Jennifer Garner Dubs This Growth Spray 'the Secret' to Treating Thinning Hair
TRIPHASIC STRENGTHENING SHAMPOO
Shoppers Over 65 Dub This Hair Growth Shampoo ‘a Miracle’ for Shedding and Breakage, and It’s on Sale
Gold Bond Friction Defense Stick Lead
This $6 'Life Changing’ Amazon Hack Prevents Dreaded Thigh-Chafing During Spring and Summer
Related Articles
Best Facial Hair Removal Products
The 14 Best Facial Hair Removal Products of 2023, According to Dermatologists
Trophies and Makeup Swatches
The 2022 Shape Beauty Awards: The Best Skin-Care, Hair, Makeup, and Body Products to Buy
Rita-Ora-Is-Living-for-This-Ice-Powdered-Face-Mask-GettyImages-1275858766
Rita Ora Is 'Living' for This Ice-Powered Face Mask
Best Acne Spot Treatments of 2023
The Best Acne Spot Treatments of 2023
Everything You Need to Know About Ice Face Rollers
Why You Should Be Using an Ice Roller On Your Face
Woman applying lotion to reduce neck wrinkles
Your Guide to Skin-Care Treatments for Your Neck
A collage of two women wearing Lululemon leggings on a colorful patterned background
The 15 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2023, Tested & Reviewed
Fitness Awards Activewear
Shape Best In Fitness Awards 2023: Best Activewear Apparel
Woman_Laughing_While_Wearing_Face_Mask_for_Skin
How to Do a Spa-Quality Facial at Home
Marshmallow-Root-Skincare-Products-AdobeStock_274837720
Why Marshmallow Root Needs to Be In Your Hair- and Skin-Care Routine — and 10 Products to Buy
best under eye gels tout
The 8 Best Under-Eye Masks That Will Brighten, De-Puff, and Zap Wrinkles
Best Vitamin C Serums
The Best Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serums That Will Brighten, Firm, and Protect Skin
best lip masks tout
8 Lip Masks That'll Make You Kick Your Lip Balm to the Curb
Should-You-Use-Retinol-Around-Your-Eyes-AdobeStock_307485510
The Best Retinol Eye Creams for Delicate Skin Around the Eyes
hair removal cream tout
The Best Hair Removal Creams for Silky, Smooth Results
best eczema cream tout
The 12 Best Eczema Creams for Head- to- Toe Relief, According to Dermatologists