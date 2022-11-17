Brie Larson Refuses to Do 'Conventional Workouts'

Fans of Brie Larson know she seems to enjoy keeping things interesting when it comes to fitness. Her workout routine as of late has included sweat sessions on the rowing machine, weighted push-ups, and even upside down core exercises, according to her Instagram account. Now, the Marvel actress is confirming her love of unexpected gym sessions with a new post.

"My #AntiHero trait?" she writes in her caption. "Refusing conventional workouts."

Her words are paired with a video of Larson pushing a weighted sled up a stone driveway. She steps one foot in front of the other on the balls of her feet. Her torso hinges forward and her arms are outstretched in front of her with her hands on the sled's handlebars. She's wearing matching gray and white checkered leggings and a sports bra with white sneakers, and her hair is pulled up in a bun.

Larson tagged Taylor Swift in her post, which is set to the singer's new hit song "Anti-Hero." ICYMI, the song has been part of a viral trend circulating online in which people playfully call out their "problematic" tendencies set to the lyrics "It's me, hi, I'm the problem / It's me." (Psst: Shania Twain also recently hopped on the trend with a video of her horseback riding.)

This isn't the first time Larson has showed off her sled push skills on Instagram. She shared a series of images of her pushing a four-wheeled sled back in June 2022. And there are plenty of reasons why she would want to return to the exercise.

It's "a safe and effective way to increase both performance and overall conditioning," Marty Miller, DHSc, NASM regional master instructor and vice president of education and training at Technogym North America, previously told Shape. The exercise employs the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves to create enough force to push the sled forward. It also targets the core, chest, shoulders, and triceps.

Sled pushes get the heart rate going for a cardio workout that burns calories while building muscle too, Sloane Davis, certified personal trainer and founder of Pancakes and Pushups, previously told Shape. Not to mention the fact that sled pushes require unilateral movements (aka they work one leg at a time). That's key for building symmetrical strength in the body and improving stability.

That might be why other celebrities have been tapping into the benefits of sled pushes. Tracee Ellis Ross, Kate Upton, Kate Hudson, and Lizzo have all recently shared clips of their own sled workouts. It's one exercise you don't want to skip, especially if you're a fan of more unconventional sweat sessions like Larson.