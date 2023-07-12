Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Workout Shoes Are Up to 36% Off for Amazon Prime Day

Her podiatrist-approved sneaks are known for relieving knee pain.

By
Kristen Geil
Kristen Geil Shape headshot
Kristen Geil
As the Senior Fitness Editor at Shape, Kristen oversees the Fitness category and covers workout trends, exercise tips, recovery, and more. Previously, Kristen was the Chief Content Officer at aSweatLife.com, where she led content and editorial strategy. She has experience in copywriting and digital marketing, and she's an award-winning freelancer who works with B2C clients in health and wellness.
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Celebrity Loved Sneakers
Brooks.

Since her action-filled Alias days, Jennifer Garner has never shied away from a tricky stunt or a sweaty workout — and time and time again, she laces up in the Brooks Ghost 14 running shoes. A favorite among runners for their shock absorption and oh-so-comfy cushioning, Garner has been seen crushing workouts in her Ghosts, whether she’s bopping along to some Jazzercise or casually nailing a 33-inch box jump (#goals).

Not only are the Brooks Ghost 14 shoes celeb-approved, but they’re podiatrist-approved too, sporting the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Approval. (Which, BTW, is only granted to shoes that have been found to be beneficial for foot health.) Safe to say, these shoes are legit. 

Amazon PD Brooks Women's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe

Amazon

Buy It: Brooks Ghost 14 Running Shoes, $90 (was $140), amazon.com

The brand Brooks, ICYDK, is known for putting its best foot forward (see what we did there?) with cushioned, durable shoes that give you that spring in your step you crave during a run. The Ghost 14, in particular, has an extra-soft midsole with a shock-absorbing design that makes each step feel smooth and controlled. They’re ideal for runners with knee pain who need an everyday training shoe, thanks to their neutral support. And as someone who’s always moving and pushing her physical limits, it’s no wonder Garner gravitates toward the pillowy sneaks.

But you don’t have to be a runner (or a movie star) to appreciate the Ghost 14s. “These have become my favorite shoes,” says one walker, who rated the shoes five stars. “They are so well cushioned and supportive that it’s hard to switch to any other sneakers. I have bad knees but can walk longer without pain in them.”

They’re also a major hit among people who work on their feet all day. “I use this sneaker for work,” says another fan. “Being on my feet all day as a landscaper, these sneakers offer the best comfort. Lightweight and good traction on all types of terrain. I also have another pair I use for running....best running sneakers I have ever owned.”

At full price, the Brooks Ghost 14 running shoes are $140, so many reviewers suggest grabbing them on sale whenever possible. Right now, the 4.7-star shoes are on sale for up to 36 percent off, bringing that cost down to just $90 — a major Amazon Prime Day deal for the savvy shopper. Shop Garner’s go-to kicks on Amazon before the deal ends.

