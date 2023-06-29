Nurses Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Sneakers Erase ‘Weeks’ of Foot Pain in 1 Day, and They’re 35% Off

Playing hospital as a kid, I once imagined that all you needed was a stethoscope and little white hat to be a nurse. However, as Shape’s resident shoe expert and someone who covers products for medical professionals frequently, I now know that in addition to expertise and tenacity, nursing requires an incredibly supportive pair of sneakers. Standing for just one hour without rest can cause foot swelling and joint discomfort, and considering that healthcare workers walk and stand for up to 16 hours a day, only the sturdiest, most comfortable footwear will do. For this reason, I’m constantly combing through shoe reviews for nurse endorsements. After all, everyone can benefit from these foot-supportive recommendations.

One design that’s received a mountain of praise from healthcare workers is, unsurprisingly, also Amazon’s best-selling running shoe: the Brooks Ghost 14 Running Shoe. A favorite of super-fit celebrity Jennifer Garner (who wears this pair on repeat), this lace-up has features that make an excellent choice for high-intensity workouts and prolonged standing. Responsive cushioning provides a springy sensation while also protecting your feet, ankles, knees, and hips from shock. The tractioned outsoles provide a slip-proof hold on even the sleekest of surfaces and the mesh outer stretches with your foot as it expands throughout the day. Most importantly, shoppers (especially nurses) swear by their comfort. (BTW: Amazon just announced Prime Day 2023, but you can already shop beauty and fitness deals for up to 80 percent off.)

Buy It: Brooks Ghost 14 Running Shoe, $90 (was $140), amazon.com

One nurse practitioner raved that the shoes offer “fantastic support, and at the end of an eight hour day my feet do not hurt,” adding that their knees and back “actually hurt less” after a shift in these shoes. Another nurse agreed that they’re “a blessing” for their knees, feet, and back after 12-hour work days. “I'm walking tall again and with confidence in my steps,” they explained, calling the shoes “the best decision” they’ve ever made. A third wrote that wearing these sneakers erased “weeks” of suffering from foot plantar fasciitis on “day one,” allowing them to work through the day without discomfort.

There’s never a “wrong” or “right” time to start investing in your foot health, no matter your profession. However, considering that this pair is currently $50 off at Amazon, it’s definitely worth testing them out at a discount. Shop them for 35 percent off while discounts continue.