Shoppers Say These Sneakers Let Them ‘Go All Day Without Foot Pain’ — and They’re 20% Off

Runners and walkers know all too well that exercise and foot soreness are a package deal. However, when an ordinary ache escalates into pain, it might be a sign that you’re suffering from something more serious than post-workout fatigue. "Plantar fasciitis is pain in the arch of your foot due to inflammation of a thick band that runs from your heel to your toes," podiatrist Dr. Hillary Brenner previously explained to Shape. “The thick band is known as plantar fascia, and when it becomes inflamed it's called plantar fasciitis."

The factors that contribute to plantar fasciitis aren’t always clear, so treating the issue can be tricky. However, one great place to start is by protecting your arches with ultra-supportive sneakers. Take the Brooks Revel 5 running shoes, for instance: Like all footwear from the podiatrist-approved brand, these lace-ups were designed with foot health in mind. These sneakers feature a shock-absorbing rubber sole and stabilizing knit outer, but most importantly, it also includes cushioned arch support that relieves the stress of impact caused by each step. (Pssst: These sneakers from a Kristen Bell-approved brand feel like 'walking on clouds,' shoppers say.)

Zappos

Buy It: Brooks Revel 5 Sneakers, $80 (was $100), zappos.com

“These shoes are the only shoes I can wear,” wrote one shopper with plantar fasciitis, adding that they provide “so much comfort.” An elementary teacher said that they’re “lightweight and have great arch support,” and look “adorable” in the leopard print pattern. A third fan who also spends hours on their feet raved that the sneakers allow them to ”go all day without foot pain.” (BTW: These OOFOS slip-on sneakers keep my feet pain-free on long hot girl walks.)

Despite being practically a necessity, comfortable running shoes often come with high prices. Luckily, these arch-supportive lace-ups are currently 20 percent off. Shop the Revel 5 Sneakers and more from Brooks while sales continue at Zappos:

Zappos

Buy It: Brooks Ghost 14, $110 (was $140), zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It: Brooks Levitate GTS 5, $100 (was $150), zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It: Brooks Trace, $70 (was $100), zappos.com

