Amazon's Best-Selling Adjustable Dumbbell Set Is 'Perfect' for Home Gyms, Users Say — And It's 65% Off

My New Year’s resolution is to get serious about budgeting — starting with gym fees. Although I go to my neighborhood fitness center almost everyday, I never utilize large equipment or classes, and spend the vast majority of my time working out with dumbbells. In addition to building muscle, resistance training can help you manage your weight, strengthen your bones, and protect yourself against heart disease, so it’s not a part of my routine I’m willing to skip. Luckily, high-quality dumbbell sets are readily available, and while they can cost a few hundred dollars, they’re ultimately far more affordable than years of fitness membership renewals.

In fact, Prime members Amazon’s can snag this best-selling adjustable dumbbell, the Buxano Adjustable Dumbbell for for $176 from its original $500 price tag. The single dumbbell set contains five weights ranging from 11 to 55 pounds that easily fit together into one compressed bundle, a win for anyone looking to save space in their home gym. Additionally, safety buckles on either side securely hold the weight together, ensuring safe use throughout your workout. Best of all, it allow you to immediately access everything you need to start an effective at-home strength routine. (Pssst: Shoppers who WFH say they’re ‘racking up steps’ with an under-desk treadmill that’s $130 off.)

"This adjustable dumbbell is perfect" wrote one shopper, adding that it can "easily compete" with pricier brands thanks to its grippy handles, quick adjustments, and compact design. Another fan noted that this bundle is "five separate dumbbells for the price of one." A third raved that it's "such a space saver" because it "makes it possible to have so many weight options in one small device."

Getting fit from home is not only more convenient, but more affordable. Snag this best-seller while it's discounted by $304 to start 2023 off strong(er).


