Apparel and Gear Workout Gear Equipment Amazon's Best-Selling Adjustable Dumbbell Set Is 'Perfect' for Home Gyms, Users Say — And It's 65% Off Shop five weights for the price of one with this compact bundle. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe is a beauty and wellness e-commerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on January 7, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon. My New Year’s resolution is to get serious about budgeting — starting with gym fees. Although I go to my neighborhood fitness center almost everyday, I never utilize large equipment or classes, and spend the vast majority of my time working out with dumbbells. In addition to building muscle, resistance training can help you manage your weight, strengthen your bones, and protect yourself against heart disease, so it’s not a part of my routine I’m willing to skip. Luckily, high-quality dumbbell sets are readily available, and while they can cost a few hundred dollars, they’re ultimately far more affordable than years of fitness membership renewals. In fact, Prime members Amazon’s can snag this best-selling adjustable dumbbell, the Buxano Adjustable Dumbbell for for $176 from its original $500 price tag. The single dumbbell set contains five weights ranging from 11 to 55 pounds that easily fit together into one compressed bundle, a win for anyone looking to save space in their home gym. Additionally, safety buckles on either side securely hold the weight together, ensuring safe use throughout your workout. Best of all, it allow you to immediately access everything you need to start an effective at-home strength routine. (Pssst: Shoppers who WFH say they’re ‘racking up steps’ with an under-desk treadmill that’s $130 off.) Amazon Buy It: Buxano Adjustable Dumbbell, $176 (was $500), amazon.com “This adjustable dumbbell is perfect” wrote one shopper, adding that it can “easily compete” with pricier brands thanks to its grippy handles, quick adjustments, and compact design. Another fan noted that this bundle is “five separate dumbbells for the price of one.” A third raved that it’s “such a space saver” because it “makes it possible to have so many weight options in one small device.” (BTW: I've been living in these buttery soft $40 leggings that people compare to Lululemon.) Getting fit from home is not only more convenient, but more affordable. Snag this best-seller while it’s discounted by $304 to start 2023 off strong(er). Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit