Sophie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie is a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
Published on May 1, 2023

Workout Romper
I’ve admired onesies on celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Victoria Beckham (both of whom own the Alo Yoga Suns Out onesie in black), but for whatever reason, I hadn’t considered trying one myself until recently when I was gifted the Carbon38 Seamed Shortie Jumpsuit. The brand, which has been worn by Nicole Kidman, boasts some of the most buttery, flattering, activewear I’ve tried, and this jumpsuit has single-handedly converted me into a onesie-wearer. In fact, I’m wearing the jumpsuit as I write this, and after a load of laundry, it’ll be ready for me to slide on, yet again tomorrow while I run errands. 

SHORTIE SEAMED JUMPSUIT

Carbon38

Buy It: Carbon38 Shortie Seamed Jumpsuit, $138, carbon38.com

At $138, this jumpsuit is an investment, however, it’s a one-and-done outfit that offers endless styling possibilities, making it superb from a cost-per-wear standpoint. I’ve worn it to yoga, coffee dates, and around my apartment more times than I can count (my partner has dubbed it the “sexy shot putter” outfit). I love it so much, I’ve even considered snagging a spare just to have on hand. I love pairing it with the brand’s Off-Shoulder Terry Sweatshirt and cozy socks for lackadaisical Sundays or an oversized shacket, sunglasses, and Birkenstock slides, for scrambled days when I’d prefer to look less like a mess and more like a model off-duty. 

The Shortie’s unique design elements set it apart from your basic black romper. For one, it’s navy blue. Secondly, the onesie features artfully placed seaming under the bust and at the bottom of the torso. My favorite feature is the subtle black ribbing at the waist, which lends a corset-like silhouette that simultaneously flatters and adds aesthetic interest for an elevated look. 

This jumpsuit is absurdly comfortable. In fact, it’s the most comfortable item of clothing I own, and among the most comfortable pieces I’ve ever owned, period. Made with the brand’s aptly named signature melt spandex-blend fabric, it moves with you in a feel-good, flattering fashion, while offering slight compression that doesn’t feel uncomfortable.

Even if wriggling into a form-fitting onesie sounds less-than-fun, I can almost guarantee this one will change your mind. Available in sizes XS to XL, it slides on with ease, features the perfect amount of stretch, and feels like sealskin while on. My sister, whose athletic build differs from my curvy body type, immediately fell in love with the jumpsuit after trying it on during a visit. A runner and a dancer, she’ll get endless use out of it, too — as will my best friend, who can’t wait to snag her own for kettlebell classes. 

Ultimately, the only downfall of this jumpsuit is that it’s available in one color. If and when more become available, you know I’m going to have a rainbow of hues hanging in my closet. Shop the flattering, versatile, and comfortable Carbon38 Shortie Seamless Jumpsuit for $138 on the brand’s website. I can almost guarantee it’ll become an instant staple in your springtime wardrobe.

