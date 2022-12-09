Cardi B has been upfront about about her experience with plastic surgery, and that includes a recent decision to reverse a cosmetic procedure. The singer discussed having her butt injections removed during a recent Instagram Live and urged her followers not to rush into the same treatment, according to People.

"In August I got surgery and I removed 95 percent of my biopolymers," she said during the Live, according to the publication. "...if you don't know what it is, it's ass shots. It was a really crazy process. All I'm going to say is that if you're young, if you're 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you're too skinny, and you be like, 'OMG I don't have enough fat to put in my ass,' so you result to ass shots, don't!'"

Cardi B previously opened up about the procedure she recently sought to reverse in a 2018 interview with GQ. She turned to black market butt injections in hopes of bringing in more money while she was previously a stripper, according to the interview. "They don't numb your ass with anything," she told the publication. "It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And [your butt] leaks for, like, five days."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) doesn't approve of silicone filler for face or body contouring and has warned that silicone fillers can cause pain, infections, scarring, permanent disfigurement, embolism, and stroke. When injected into areas with a lot of blood vessels, e.g., your butt, the silicone can travel to other parts of your body and block blood vessels, potentially resulting in death, according to the FDA.

Later on in the Live, Cardi B gave additional advice for people considering Brazilian butt lifts (aka BBLs) a separate procedure that involves liposuction and transfer of the collected fat to the butt. The procedure is legal, albeit notorious for being the cosmetic surgery with the highest mortality rate. "When it comes to BBLs, if y'all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done you have to make sure your blood levels are all right," continued the singer, according to People. "If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don't do it."

FYI, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons notes that "healthy individuals without medical conditions that impair healing or increase risk of surgery" are the best candidates for BBLs. Surgery is riskier if you have diabetes complications, since you may heal more slowly or be at higher risk for infection, so you should speak with a health-care provider about any issues you're experiencing from the condition before considering any surgery, according to the National Library of Medicine (NLM). Before surgeries, providers will often order blood tests such as glucose (i.e. blood sugar levels) and complete blood count (which can detect anemia or infection), to uncover any issues that could complicate surgery, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Cardi B made an important point for anyone who's thinking about getting a cosmetic treatment. It's absolutely crucial (maybe even life-saving) to do your research.