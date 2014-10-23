10 Celebs on Body Image & Aging Beautifully
Renee Zellweger, 45
After debuting a new (and talked about) look Renee tells
People
, "I'm glad folks think I look different, I'm living a different, happy, more fulfilling life, and I'm thrilled that perhaps it shows."
Sofia Vergara, 42
The Shape cover girl told us in an interview, "Confidence is sexy! I'm comfortable with my body and not afraid to show it off."
Kirsten Dunst, 32
Kristen told ELLE UK, “I love my snaggle fangs, they give me character and character is sexy."
Brooke Burke, 43
"What is age, anyway? I feel young because I'm beginning a new chapter in my life, which is so exciting!" Brooke gushed in our September issue.
Serena Williams, 33
"My smile is my favorite part of my body. I think a smile can make your whole body," Serena tells Harper's Bazaar.
Jennifer Aniston, 45
"I absolutely get more comfortable in my body and my skin as I get older, more than when I was in my 20s," Jennifer tells Pop Sugar. "I think men are intimidated by any woman who's sexually confident, no matter her age."
Khloe Kardashian, 30
Khloe blogged on her site, "I’m proud of my body. My body weight will always be something that I’ll struggle with for the rest of my life, but I’m finally in a good place and learning to love me for me, and not somebody else's standards."
Kate Winslet, 39
Kate tells
, "As a child, I never heard one woman say to me, 'I love my body.' Not my mother, my elder sister, my best friend. No one woman has ever said, 'I am so proud of my body.' So I make sure to say it to Mia [my daughter], because a positive physical outlook has to start at an early age."
Taylor Schilling, 30
“I don’t feel bound by my face or my body," Schilling tells
. "I don’t feel like that’s the biggest gift I have to offer the world. I feel like there are more parts of me to offer than that.”
Adele, 26
Adele told
The Daily
Mirror
, "I think no matter what you look like, the key is to first of all be happy with yourself. And then you know if you want to try to improve things that you don't like about yourself, then do it after you appreciate yourself."