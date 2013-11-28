Brad Pitt may be one of the sexiest men in Hollywood, but once upon a time he had to dance in a chicken suit for El Pollo Loco. After dropping out of the University of Missouri's journalism school to pursue an acting career, the actor wound up donning the full poultry garb to hand out flyers and attract customers to the restaurant in order to pay his rent. But that's not all the hunky leading man did for cash; he also chauffeured strippers in a limo.

"My job was to drive them to bachelor parties and things," he told People magazine. "I'd pick them up, and at the gig I'd collect the money, play the bad Prince tapes and catch the girls' clothes."