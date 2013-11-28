15 Celebs' Surprising Jobs Before They Were Famous
Madonna: Dunkin' Donuts Cashier
Long before she became the Queen of Pop, Madonna earned extra cash by serving up pastries at Dunkin' Donuts in New York's Times Square. But reportedly the Material Girl didn't last too long. "I was sacked for squirting the donut jelly all over the customers," she's said.
Brad Pitt: El Pollo Loco Chicken Dancer
Brad Pitt may be one of the sexiest men in Hollywood, but once upon a time he had to dance in a chicken suit for El Pollo Loco. After dropping out of the University of Missouri's journalism school to pursue an acting career, the actor wound up donning the full poultry garb to hand out flyers and attract customers to the restaurant in order to pay his rent. But that's not all the hunky leading man did for cash; he also chauffeured strippers in a limo.
"My job was to drive them to bachelor parties and things," he told People magazine. "I'd pick them up, and at the gig I'd collect the money, play the bad Prince tapes and catch the girls' clothes."
Rachel McAdams: McDonald's Server
Rachel McAdams spent three of her teenage years taking orders at McDonald's. "It was a great place to work, but I had a little bit of an OCD thing with hand washing and just didn't have time," the actress told Glamour. "I was not a great employee; I broke the orange juice machine one day."
Gwen Stefani: Dairy Queen Employee
She can rock the stage in front of millions of fans like no other, but back when she was just a senior in high school, the fashion icon worked at Dairy Queen. Turns out it became the pathway to her huge success—Gwen's band, No Doubt, was formed by fellow DQ employees John Spence and Eric Stefani (her older brother) while scrubbing floors and serving up ice cream there.
Patrick Dempsey: Professional Juggler
Playing a super successful doctor on Grey's Anatomy, McDreamy was clearly good with his hands, but apparently that's a skill he had long before he made it big. The former ‘80s heartthrob was once an avid juggler—he even placed in a national juggling competition when he was in high school. The best part: Dempsey's rare skill got him a part on the ABC show Overnight Success where he juggled and danced his way to the top—check out this bonus footage here!
Beyoncé: Hair Salon Sweeper
Beyoncé worked several different gigs before landing her dream job. While the future pop star was growing up, her mom Tina owned a salon, so the aspiring singer picked up extra cash sweeping up hair. And when she wasn't sweeping, she was singing; something she talked about candidly in her HBO documentary, Life Is But a Dream.
Megan Fox: Smoothie Shop Banana
Can you believe there was once a time when someone wanted to cover up Megan Fox's killer bod? The brunette bombshell used to work for a smoothie shop in Florida and had to wear a full-on banana costume. The vivacious vixen recently appeared on Ellen, where she admitted it was the only real job she's ever had. As a joke, Ellen Degeneres had a man dressed as the fruity snack come up and scare her from behind. Check out the adorable interview here!
Julia Roberts: Baskin Robbins Ice Cream Scooper
How awesome would it be to have Julia Roberts serve you a sweet treat! Yep, our favorite America's sweetheart once worked as scooper at Baskin Robbins before becoming a multi-million dollar-earning movie star. But she's not the only famous face to have worked there; President Barack Obama, Leeza Gibbons, Taryn Manning, and Eric Dane all once had jobs at 31 Flavors.
Hugh Jackman: High School Gym Teacher
You never know who you might run into—just ask Hugh Jackman. The A-list actor, who used to teach physical eduction at a school in England, recently ran into one of his former students in the press line at a red carpet event in Zurich. Jackman joked with his former pupil turned entertainment reporter, saying, "We go way back, I used to teach you at high school in P.E., and I want you to know your physical education is progressing. It's very important to me." Check out the hilarious footage here!
Nicole Kidman: Massage Therapist
Nicole Kidman is arguably one of the most talented actresses in the biz, but before she became an Oscar-winner, the redheaded beauty supported her family by working as a massage therapist when she was only 17. Sadly her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, so Kidman temporarily dropped out of school to help with finances. Her mom survived and it's been a cause very close to her heart ever since. "I find trying to solve problems and saving lives far more important than my film career," she's said.
Connie Britton: Aerobics Instructor
Connie Britton may steal the hearts of men everywhere on her hit show Nashville, but would you believe she was an aerobics instructor before she became a big star? (With that incredible bod, we're not too surprised!). "I wore leg warmers, I wore a bandana—without question had to soak up the sweat," she jokingly told E! News. "I wore high-legged leotards, a nice pink leotard with a purple bike short and very thick socks… I was hot!"
Geena Davis: Window Mannequin for Ann Taylor
As a child, Geena Davis dreamed of becoming famous, so naturally doing some local modeling was a perfect way to start. She moved to New York in 1979 and worked as a sales clerk at Ann Taylor to pay the bills, where she was eventually given the promotion of modeling clothes as a window mannequin on Saturdays! That gig attracted a top agent and alas, the rest is history.
Johnny Depp: Ballpoint Pen Salesman
Prior to booking big-time roles, Johnny Depp made ends meet by selling ballpoint pens—until Nicolas Cage intervened and told him he should give acting a try.
Jennifer Aniston: Telemarketer
She may be one of the world's biggest celebs today, but the Friends star once worked as a telemarketer as she auditioned her way to more lucrative roles. Turns out she was a much better actress than she was salesgirl. "I was awful, selling timeshares in the Poconos and upsetting people terribly and me just being the worst at it, because I just apologized profusely and hung up the phone," she's said.
Faith Hill: Receptionist
Country cutie Faith Hill worked as a receptionist at a music publishing company in Nashville before landing a job packaging fan merchandise for her idol, Reba McEntire. It wasn't until she was spotted by a talent scout singing back-up at a local bar that she was finally urged to cut her first demo.