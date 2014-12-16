25 Female Celebrities with Awesomely Toned Abs
Jada Pinkett Smith
At 43, Jada Pinkett Smith has killer abs. Get inspired by trying a celebrity fitness routine such as The 11 Best Exercises for an A-List Body.
Whtiney Port
Reality star Whitney Port took a break from wedding planning to show off something other than her engagement bling: her super flat abs.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande not only blew us away with her performance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but—even among throngs of supermodels in lingerie—she stood out thanks to her tight and toned core.
Gisele Bündchen
Supermodel and Brazilian beauty Gisele Bündchen flaunted her insanely sculpted middle (and everything else) on a beach in Costa Rica.
Maria Menounous
The secret to Shape covergirl Maria Menounous' toned abs? She never lets a day go without squeezing in some exercise, like this Do-Anywhere Workout.
Jennifer Lopez
If you had abs like Jennifer Lopez, you'd want to show them off with crop tops, too.
Vanessa Hudgens
Her pose might suggest otherwise, but Vanessa Hudgens isn't shy about Instagramming her tight middle post-workout.
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson's strong six-pack is a result of her devotion to exercise. Her trainer told us that she's a big fan of Pilates and likes to incorporate cardio and yoga to her routines.
Kristin Cavallari
Reality star Kristin Cavallari took a well-deserved break from mommying her two young boys for a quick workout session. Clearly, she's been taking her fitness routines seriously—her abs look amazing seven months post-baby. And if you think her post-baby bod is amazing, check out these 11 Beautiful Post-Pregnancy Appearances.
Pink
Sure, we love her music, but we're pretty sure that Pink's toned tummy stole the show during her The Truth About Love Tour performance.
Naya Rivera
Early this year, actress Naya Rivera Instagrammed this gorgeous photo showing off her sculpted abs and legs. She appropriately titled this photo, "Nailing it...." Well put, Naya.
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco left her yoga workout looking tighter and more toned than ever. According to her trainer, abs are The Big Bang Theory star's favorite muscle to work out.
Karlie Kloss
Naturally, supermodel Karlie Kloss flaunted some firm abs at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. But judging from her Instagram, she's always on her fitness game. She's one of the 7 Fit Fashion Models to Follow for Fitspiration.
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba's killer six-pack was last seen gearing up for a sweat session at the gym.
Miranda Kerr
Supermodel Miranda Kerr was spotted around town showing off her washboard abs. Hey, we don't blame her.
Kim Kardashian
It looks like Kim Kardashian had plans to break the internet long before her Paper Magazine cover. Earlier this year, she Instagrammed this photo captioning showing off her chiseled abdominals post-workout.
Alessandra Ambrosio
She may have won the genetic lottery, but Alessandra Ambrosio's sculpted upper abs are the result pure dedication. See how the Victoria's Secret Angel prepped for the show with her Runway-Ready Workout.
Cheryl Burke
Aside from hours of training for Dancing With The Stars, Cheryl Burke owes her strong sexy abs to a healthy diet and exercise.
Gwen Stefani
Have her abs changed at all since the early days of No Doubt? Between performing and chasing around her three boys, it's no wonder that Gwen Stefani's core still looks this rock solid.
Kacy Catanzaro
American Ninja Warrior finalist (and former gymnast) Kacy Cantanzaro took a break from the gym to flaunt her strong core.
Jillian Michaels
In her ad for her activewear line at Kmart, Jillian Michaels demonstrates how a strong core is an asset for mastering any exercise move. Strengthen yours with these 7 Exercisees for a Rock Solid Core.
Beyonce
Just as she boldly declared her affinity for Kale, Beyonce boldly proves that strong abs never go out of style.
Heidi Klum
Back in May, former supermodel and mom-of-four Heidi Klum Instagrammed this stunning photo of herself and her toned bikini body while on vacation.
Gwenyth Paltrow
Gwenyth Paltrow looked sexy and confident sporting some coveted abs at the Imagine1day Annual Gala. Who does she thank for her flat abdominals? Celebrity trainer Tracey Anderson, who was honored at the gala, and last year she shared with us her A-List Body Secrets.
Cameron Diaz
One look at Cameron Diaz's toned abs and you can tell that the actress takes her health and fitness seriously.