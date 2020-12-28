Demi Lovato has been open about her struggles with disordered eating and body image for years, frequently sharing with fans the ups and downs she's faced throughout her recovery. In a new Instagram post, she's honoring that journey with some gorgeous celebratory photos.

The post shows a series of close-up shots of the singer's legs in a black bathing suit, taken over the summer, she shared in the caption. Gold glitter is painted across the stretch marks on her thighs "in honor of [her] gratitude" for where she is currently in her eating disorder recovery, wrote Lovato. (She's not the first person to use glitter to destigmatize stretch marks.)

"I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn't real," she shared. "That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. 'Surely she throws up here and there', 'she can't POSSIBLY accept her cellulite'...those were just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up."

But now, continued Lovato, she's embracing her body instead of rejecting it. Referencing her sparkly photoshoot, she wrote: "I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them. I started wearing actual glitter paint on my stretch marks to celebrate my body and all of its features (whether society views them as good OR bad)." (Related: Demi Lovato Is Done Editing Her Bikini Photos After Years of Being "Ashamed" of Her Body)

"I'm so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life - my dietitian looked at me and said 'This is what eating disorder recovery looks like,'" added Lovato.

This isn't the first time Lovato has spoken candidly about changes in her self-image throughout her eating disorder recovery. At the 2019 Teen Vogue Summit, she shared that instead of focusing just on loving her body, she now tries to shift her mindset to one of acceptance and gratitude. "We hear the term body positivity all the time," she said at the event. "To be honest, I don't always feel positive about my body. Sometimes I do not like what I see. I don't sit there and dwell on it. I also don't lie to myself... All I have to say is 'I'm healthy.' In that statement, I express gratitude." (Related: Demi Lovato Doesn't Want to Lie to Herself About Body Image Anymore)

Fast-forward to 2020, and Lovato is still practicing body acceptance. "My stretch marks aren't going away so might as well throw a lil glitter on 'em amiright?" she wrote on Instagram.

Concluding her post, Lovato addressed those who might also be struggling with an eating disorder amid all the other challenges of 2020. (Related: How the Coronavirus Lockdown Can Affect Eating Disorder Recovery — and What You Can Do About It)