Giving birth doesn't always go as planned, which is why some people prefer the term "birth wishlist" to "birth plan." Emily Skye can definitely relate—the trainer just revealed that she gave birth to her second child Izaac, but apparently it did not go down in the way she'd expected it to.

Skye shared a series of photos taken after she'd given birth at home. "Well THAT was unexpected!! 😱😲🥴 ⁣⁣Little Izaac just couldn't wait any longer to enter the world!!⁣⁣" she wrote in her caption, adding that she'll share the full birth story soon. "Be ready, it's a wild one!" she wrote.

Based on her social media updates throughout her pregnancy, Skye was just over 37 weeks pregnant when she gave birth. (Related: This Mom Gave Birth to an 11-Pound Baby At Home Without an Epidural)

Skye shared one of her birth photos to her Instagram Story as well, with another indication that a home birth hadn't been part of the plan: "He's HERE!!! What birth 'plan'?!" she wrote.

It's also possible that Izaac arrived a little sooner than Skye expected. The day prior, Skye posted a bump selfie on Instagram, sharing some of the details of her game plan. "My mum arrives tomorrow so she'll be able to mind Mia [Skye's 2-year-old daughter] so Dec [Skye's partner] can be at the birth," she wrote in her caption. "I'm also doing a maternity shoot and THEN I'll be ready for you baby boy... I THINK.." (Related: What Emily Skye Wants to Say to People Who Are "Shocked" By Her Pregnancy Workouts)

Regardless of whether a home birth was supposed to be part of Skye's plan, her second time giving birth definitely appears to have been different from her first. When Skye welcomed her daughter, Mia in 2017, she'd posted a photo of the two of them from the hospital, smiling in matching outfits. In her new home birth photos, Skye is still on her floor (where she presumably gave birth), breastfeeding Izaac while surrounded by paramedics and kids' toys.

Since giving birth can be unpredictable, some women end up having an unintended home birth, as it seems Skye did. Take Bachelor alum Jade Roper Tolbert, who "accidentally" gave birth in her closet after her water unexpectedly broke and she suddenly went into labor.

Of course, some women choose and plan for a home birth. In 2018, 1 percent of births in the U.S. happened at home, according to stats from the National Center of Health Statistics. While the majority of women opt for a hospital birth, many who choose to deliver at home feel they'll be more comfortable and in control in familiar surroundings (especially these days, given the COVID-19 pandemic). For example, Ashley Graham revealed that she decided on a home birth because she thought her "anxiety would've been through the roof" were she to give birth in a hospital.