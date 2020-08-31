Katy Perry Joked About Getting Ready for the VMAs In a Nursing Bra and Postpartum Underwear

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

By now, there's no doubt that Katy Perry is a pro when it comes to getting glammed up for awards shows. But her "prep" for this year's MTV Video Music Awards didn't exactly include her usual eye-catching outfits and hairstyles.

ICYMI, just four days before the awards show, Perry welcomed her first child, a daughter named Daisy Dove. So, on the night of the VMAs on August 30th, it's safe to say the new mom probably wasn't trying to party or get dressed up.

Instead, she shared a hilariously relatable selfie of #postpartumlife to show off her 2020 VMAs look: a hands-free nursing bra and postpartum underwear — with hair and makeup courtesy of "exhaustion," she joked in her post. (Related: Kayla Itsines Shared Her First Postpartum Recovery Photo with a Powerful Message)

The Medela hands-free nursing bra is a snug, yet comfortable strap-free bra that allows for convenient, accessible, no-fuss pumping. Reviewers say the stretchy blend of nylon and spandex adapts easily to the changing postpartum body, remaining super soft and comfy along the way. The bra is compatible with all Medela breast pumps and works with other popular brands, including Spectra, Lansinoh, Bellababy, Evenflo, and Avent.

Perry's Frida Mom postpartum underwear is a popular pick among celeb moms as well. Fellow new moms Ashley Graham and Brie and Nikki Bella have posted selfies wearing the disposable underwear, oftentimes sharing details of their own postpartum recovery experiences, including the value of having supportive, comfortable, reliable clothing to wear after giving birth.

In case you're not familiar with Frida Mom's disposable postpartum underwear, the high-waisted briefs are specially designed to stay put over C-section incision scars, helping to eliminate discomfort without rolling down as you move. Reviewers say the underwear is stretchy and breathable, providing enough room for extra padding and ice as you heal and recover. (Side note: Remember when Frida Mom's postpartum recovery commercial was rejected by the Oscars for being "too graphic"?)

Granted, most new parents aren't releasing an album, doing promotional rounds, and giving birth all in the same week, like pop queen Perry. Still, all new moms deserve to feel as comfortable and protected as possible during those first weeks after giving birth. So if you're in need of reliable, affordable postpartum product recs, Perry's picks could be a great place to start.

