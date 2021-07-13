Lizzo Celebrates Self-Love In a Trendy White Tankini

The "Good as Hell" singer is clearly enjoying every moment of summer 2021.

The summer season is halfway underway and, as with many people who are simply thrilled to be out and about after a year of quarantine, Lizzo is making the most of the warm weather. The "Truth Hurts" singer has been rocking bikini after bikini after bikini on the 'gram showing off her fabulous self while also inspiring women everywhere to embrace their curves. It wasn't until the Grammy winner's latest Instagram post, however, that she fully spelled out her self-love motto to fans.

"Yeah sex is cool… but have u tried ✨f--king with yourself✨ ???" she captioned a series of three photos of herself donning a white tankini.

Immediately, fan comments started rolling in, praising the songstress for everything from the caption to the way she looks in the sunny snaps.

"THE CAPTION OMG—QUEEN," one Instagram user wrote, followed by a crown emoji.

Another fan replied, "Queen of loving yourself!!!" preceded by four flame emojis.

"This suit and this caption," a fellow Instagram user chimed in.

Lizzo is all about spreading body positivity on social media.

