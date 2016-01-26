Our Favorite No-Makeup Celebrity Selfies
Katie Holmes
When Katie Holmes posted a makeup-free photo, the consensus was pretty clear: She's just as glowing now as she was during her Dawson's Creek days. (Here, see more celebs rocking the no-makeup beauty trend on the red carpet, too.)
Bar Refaeli
Bar Refaeli looks crazy cozy and gorgeously glowy in this selfie. She muses, "My pose for the rest of the evening. Debating what to order in... Suggestions?" We'll go bare-faced and order takeout with you anytime, Bar.
Julianne Hough
Jules looks incredibly fresh-faced in this post-shower selfie. She credits Proactiv for her flawless, no-need-for-makeup skin.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid's "I woke up like this" look will make you want to wipe off all your makeup and climb back in bed, ASAP. (Here's hoping her body shamers see her looking unapologetically gorgeous.)
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff posted an Instagram selfie missing the makeup but not the attitude. (She might be feeling "nope" in this snap, but usually, she's out and about getting her fitness on with the family.)
Kaley Cuoco
Cuoco snuggled up to show her pup some love in this bare-faced Instagram selfie, which she captioned: "Love you forever Chester Chedder Cheese! #alldogsgotoheaven #adoptdontshop."
Kylie Jenner
Jenner may be known for her statement beauty looks (like blue hair and bold lips), but she looks even more gorgeous au naturale.
Lea Michele
Lea Michele recently started using only natural beauty products in her routine, but in this hiking selfie, she proved you can look gorgeous with all your makeup off.
Eva Longoria
Longoria went all-natural in the wild as she spotted a tiger at the Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve in India.
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara rocked the poolside selfie, choosing to go fresh-faced instead of made-up.
Heidi Klum
Even supermodels struggle with Mondays (not that they look it). Klum captioned this selfie: “Monday morning…...here we go again."
Tyra Banks
Her signature “smize” comes with #NoFilter or makeup in this pic.
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger said she was "SOOO jet-lagged" and "under the weather" in this makeup-free selfie, but TBH, she looks as fresh-faced as ever. (Try these healthy travel hacks from your favorite celebrities.)
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham is killin’ it in this no-makeup selfie from her bed.
Zendaya
Zendaya fought back against makeup shaming on Twitter with this no-makeup selfie. (Related: Has Body Image Because Oppressive? A Look at the Backlash Against Beauty)
Laverne Cox
With a sexy swimsuit like that, Laverne Cox certainly doesn't need makeup to turn heads.
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato has been posting a ton of glam photos on the 'Gram lately. So, she decided to show her followers what she looks like "underneath it all" with a beautiful, bare-faced selfie. "This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time," Lovato captioned the photo. "Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am."
Taylor Swift
T. Swift posted this gem with the caption, "I woke up like thissss (With a cat on me)," affirming why she is one of the best celebs to follow on Instagram. (Seriously, look at that cat's face!)
Kim Kardashian West
"UGH just got off a plane, so tired, have a shoot tonight, need a tan, not in the mood!" Kim K captioned this selfie. Same, girl. (Side note: Does it count if you just had to get up for work?)
Drew Barrymore
Barrymore rang in her 40th birthday au naturale on the beach. (Before you hit the sand, read up on these spring break skin problems.)
Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls snuck in a selfie from her makeup chair. (Yes, this is actually what she looks like before putting on makeup!)
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga looks undeniably beautiful in this pic, which she captioned: "It's a monster morning. No hair. No makeup. Just me. Feeling gratitude for my killer fans. #monster4life."
Gwyneth Paltrow
The Goop founder recently hosted a makeup-free dinner party "in celebration of beauty just the way we come," Paltrow captioned this adorable shot of herself posing with fellow actress Demi Moore and artist Alexandra Grant.
"I feel so nourished and full of joy," Moore wrote in her own post from the dinner party. "Beauty is more than what you see, it is what you feel."
Gisele Bündchen
Bündchen looked radiant while she cheered on her man during a Pats game.
Adriana Lima
The model looks just as good drenched in sweat as she does on the runway. (And she'll convince you to finally buy a pair of weightlifting gloves.)
Beyoncé
There's only one word to describe this picture: flawless.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Just another day at work for this natural beauty. (She also knows how to strike a killer yoga pose.)
Jessica Biel
The ever-smiley Jessica Biel kills it at the car selfie game.
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson rocked her birthday selfie bare-faced.
Jennifer Lopez
J. Lo proves she looks just as gorgeous makeup-free as she does on the red carpet in this photo, captioned: "No makeup day! #realface #trueselfie #iwokeuplikethis"