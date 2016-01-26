Our Favorite No-Makeup Celebrity Selfies

By Kylie Gilbert
Updated February 25, 2020
These Instagram photos of our favorite celebs prove that they look amazing without wearing a stitch of makeup.
Katie Holmes

Instagram

When Katie Holmes posted a makeup-free photo, the consensus was pretty clear: She's just as glowing now as she was during her Dawson's Creek days. (Here, see more celebs rocking the no-makeup beauty trend on the red carpet, too.)

Bar Refaeli

Bar Refaeli Instagram

Bar Refaeli looks crazy cozy and gorgeously glowy in this selfie. She muses, "My pose for the rest of the evening. Debating what to order in... Suggestions?" We'll go bare-faced and order takeout with you anytime, Bar.

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough Instagram

Jules looks incredibly fresh-faced in this post-shower selfie. She credits Proactiv for her flawless, no-need-for-makeup skin.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Instagram

Gigi Hadid's "I woke up like this" look will make you want to wipe off all your makeup and climb back in bed, ASAP. (Here's hoping her body shamers see her looking unapologetically gorgeous.)

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Instagram

Hilary Duff posted an Instagram selfie missing the makeup but not the attitude. (She might be feeling "nope" in this snap, but usually, she's out and about getting her fitness on with the family.)

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco Instagram

Cuoco snuggled up to show her pup some love in this bare-faced Instagram selfie, which she captioned: "Love you forever Chester Chedder Cheese! #alldogsgotoheaven #adoptdontshop."

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Jenner may be known for her statement beauty looks (like blue hair and bold lips), but she looks even more gorgeous au naturale.

Lea Michele

Lea Michele Instagram

Lea Michele recently started using only natural beauty products in her routine, but in this hiking selfie, she proved you can look gorgeous with all your makeup off.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria Instagram

Longoria went all-natural in the wild as she spotted a tiger at the Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve in India.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara Instagram

Sofia Vergara rocked the poolside selfie, choosing to go fresh-faced instead of made-up.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum Instagram

Even supermodels struggle with Mondays (not that they look it). Klum captioned this selfie: “Monday morning…...here we go again."

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks Instagram

Her signature “smize” comes with #NoFilter or makeup in this pic.

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger Instagram

Diane Kruger said she was "SOOO jet-lagged" and "under the weather" in this makeup-free selfie, but TBH, she looks as fresh-faced as ever. (Try these healthy travel hacks from your favorite celebrities.)

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham Instagram

Lena Dunham is killin’ it in this no-makeup selfie from her bed.

Zendaya

Zendaya Twitter

Zendaya fought back against makeup shaming on Twitter with this no-makeup selfie. (Related: Has Body Image Because Oppressive? A Look at the Backlash Against Beauty)

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox Instagram

With a sexy swimsuit like that, Laverne Cox certainly doesn't need makeup to turn heads.

Demi Lovato

Instagram/@ddlovato

Demi Lovato has been posting a ton of glam photos on the 'Gram lately. So, she decided to show her followers what she looks like "underneath it all" with a beautiful, bare-faced selfie. "This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time," Lovato captioned the photo. "Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am."

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Instagram

T. Swift posted this gem with the caption, "I woke up like thissss (With a cat on me)," affirming why she is one of the best celebs to follow on Instagram. (Seriously, look at that cat's face!)

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian Instagram

"UGH just got off a plane, so tired, have a shoot tonight, need a tan, not in the mood!" Kim K captioned this selfie. Same, girl. (Side note: Does it count if you just had to get up for work?)

Drew Barrymore

Joan Smalls Instagram

Barrymore rang in her 40th birthday au naturale on the beach. (Before you hit the sand, read up on these spring break skin problems.)

Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls Instagram

Joan Smalls snuck in a selfie from her makeup chair. (Yes, this is actually what she looks like before putting on makeup!)

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Instagram

Lady Gaga looks undeniably beautiful in this pic, which she captioned: "It's a monster morning. No hair. No makeup. Just me. Feeling gratitude for my killer fans. #monster4life."

Gwyneth Paltrow

Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow

The Goop founder recently hosted a makeup-free dinner party "in celebration of beauty just the way we come," Paltrow captioned this adorable shot of herself posing with fellow actress Demi Moore and artist Alexandra Grant.

"I feel so nourished and full of joy," Moore wrote in her own post from the dinner party. "Beauty is more than what you see, it is what you feel."

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bundchen Instagram

Bündchen looked radiant while she cheered on her man during a Pats game.

Adriana Lima

Instagram

The model looks just as good drenched in sweat as she does on the runway. (And she'll convince you to finally buy a pair of weightlifting gloves.)

Beyoncé

Beyoncé Instagram

There's only one word to describe this picture: flawless.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio Instagram

Just another day at work for this natural beauty. (She also knows how to strike a killer yoga pose.)

Jessica Biel

Jessica Simpson Instagram

The ever-smiley Jessica Biel kills it at the car selfie game.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson Instagram

Jessica Simpson rocked her birthday selfie bare-faced.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Instagram

J. Lo proves she looks just as gorgeous makeup-free as she does on the red carpet in this photo, captioned: "No makeup day! #realface #trueselfie #iwokeuplikethis"

