Pink Is Embracing Her "Thunder Thighs" In This Badass Wakesurfing Photo

The singer shared a photo of herself wakesurfing with the hashtag "strong is my goal".

Pink is here to prove that thick thighs are nothing to be ashamed of. If anything, they make you a total badass.

In a recent Instagram post, the 40-year-old singer shared a photo of herself wakesurfing on a lake while on vacation with her husband, Carey Hart and kids, Willow and Jameson. She looked like a total pro riding the waves, showing off her strong legs and a pretty awesome dragon tattoo emblazoned on her left thigh. (Related: 7 Insane Water Sports You've Never Heard Of)

"I always wondered why God gave me thunder thighs," Pink wrote alongside the photo. "It's cause he knew I'd use them. #throwingbuckets #strongismygoal #joyful #wakesurfgirl #somebodysponsormealready" (Related: Pink's Trainers Share a Core Workout Inspired By the Singer's Epic Aerial Moves)

Thousands of Pink's followers loved her body-positive message and shared heartfelt comments cheering her on. "Strong legs, strong body," one user wrote. Others called her a "beautiful" and "badass mama." Even her trainer, Jeanette Jenkins shared some words of support: "Beautiful strong legs, so you can turn up!" she commented. (Related: How Many Calories Do Water Sports Really Burn?)

This isn't the first time Pink has shared some much-needed real talk on body image. A few years ago, after giving birth to her son Jameson, the singer called out the ridiculous pressures put upon women to return to their pre-baby weight.

The singer has also gotten candid about why the scale isn't a good measure of your fitness, not to mention your self-worth. "Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"?" she wrote alongside a 2017 gym selfie. "By 'regular standards' that makes me obese. I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2, but dammit I don't feel obese. The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies!" (Remember when an eighth-grader perfectly described how outdated BMI is for measuring health?)

On top of dishing out real talk on body acceptance, Pink has always served up some #fitmom goals—and her new wakesurfing skills are further proof of that.

ICYDK, wakesurfing is a killer workout. "It works muscles you don't even know you had," Dana Wyson Wright, a wakesurfer based in St. George, UT, previously told Shape. "All of your tiny stabilizing muscles and muscles in your feet have to be engaged to keep you balanced on the board." That also includes your core, glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calves. Plus, once you really get the hang of the sport, your upper body is engaged too, added Wyson Wright.