Serena Williams and Her Daughter Just Gave Off All of the Summer Vibes in These Matching Swimsuits

On Tuesday, Williams took to Instagram to share a few mommy-and-me moments from a recent poolside photoshoot at the dreamy Southern France abode she's currently staying at. "When @nike makes a swimsuit for not just @olympiaohanian but @realqaiqai too," Williams captioned one of the shots. In the picture, Williams can be wearing the same hot pink one-piece bathing suit as her 3-year-old daughter, Olympia, and Olympia's Insta-famous doll, Qai Qai. Take one look at the cute AF photo and it's clear: the Williams-Ohanian ladies have officially taken twinning to a whole new level (which I've decided to call "triplet-ing" because there are three of them, duh). (Related: Serena Williams Says Her Daughter Gave Her a "Renewed Appreciation" for Her Body)