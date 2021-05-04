Serena Williams and Her Daughter Just Gave Off All of the Summer Vibes in These Matching Swimsuits
Fact: Serena Williams straight-up slays on the tennis court. But that's not the only arena in life that she reigns supreme. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is also an A+ mother and a style icon — and her latest Instagram posts are proof.
On Tuesday, Williams took to Instagram to share a few mommy-and-me moments from a recent poolside photoshoot at the dreamy Southern France abode she's currently staying at. "When @nike makes a swimsuit for not just @olympiaohanian but @realqaiqai too," Williams captioned one of the shots. In the picture, Williams can be wearing the same hot pink one-piece bathing suit as her 3-year-old daughter, Olympia, and Olympia's Insta-famous doll, Qai Qai. Take one look at the cute AF photo and it's clear: the Williams-Ohanian ladies have officially taken twinning to a whole new level (which I've decided to call "triplet-ing" because there are three of them, duh). (Related: Serena Williams Says Her Daughter Gave Her a "Renewed Appreciation" for Her Body)
ICYDK, Williams has been sponsored by Nike for years (18 to be exact). So, it's easy to assume that these suits were made exclusively for the athlete. But you know what they say about assuming... Point being: Williams' one-piece — the Women's U-Back 1-Piece Swimsuit (Buy It, $60, nike.com, dickssportinggoods.com) — is very much available for everyone, no matter their number of trophies. But if you're interested in twinning with the star, you might want to act fast, as there are only a few of Williams' Sunset Pulse-colored swimsuit still available.
Care less about the hue and more about the style? Then no need to channel professional athlete-level speed; the bathing suit also comes in a pool water blue, electric green, and basic black, each with a different variation of the Nike logo and word across the chest. And if you'd rather something a little less expensive, then you can get a similar look to Williams' with Nike's Hydrastrong Solid Fastback One Piece (Buy It, Starting at $34, amazon.com).
All of the versions of Williams' exact swimsuit are not only perfect for summer with their bold vibrant colors, but they're also good for the planet. Each item is made from sustainable materials — 83 percent recycled polyester and 17 percent spandex — to lock in your shape. The lining is also eco-friendly, as it's 100 percent recycled polyester, which is made from recycled plastic bottles. This process keeps more plastic away from landfills and requires less energy than creating new fibers, helping to lessen CO2 emissions. Now that is a grand slam. (Related: How the Pandemic Has Helped Serena Williams Connect to Her Life Off the Court)