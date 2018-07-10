The 50 Sexiest Soccer Players
Olivier Giroud, France
Olivier Giroud is a forward for Chelsea and France’s national team. Not only is the 33-year-old a great player, he’s quite easy on the eyes.
Sergio Ramos, Spain
This sexy Spanish footballer has scored nearly 100 goals throughout his career, but we say he’s a total score in the looks department too. (Related: These Athletic Couples Will Make You Want to Fall In Love Over Sports.)
Alexis Sánchez, Chile
Alexis Sánchez is a fierce forward who plays for the Chilean national team and Manchester United. The 31-year-old soccer stud has a charming smile and a beautiful bod, to boot.
Fabian Johnson, USA
Meet 30-year-old Fabian Johnson, a midfielder for club team Borussia Mönchengladbach in Germany and the US National Team. Aside from dominating on the field, he has quite the knack for sweeping ladies off their feet—and we’re not surprised.
Ignazio Abate, Italy
Talk about an Italian Stallion. Ignazio Abate, 33, is a defender who is as gorgeous as he is athletic.
Lionel Messi, Argentina
Arguably one of the top soccer players in the world, Argentina’s Lionel Messi also just so happens to be incredibly handsome.
Lukas Podolski, Germany
In Pod We Trust! Germany’s 34-year-old forward Lukas Podolski looks more like a fashion model than a footballer.
Neymar, Brazil
Brazil’s own Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior is so hot he landed a 2014 Vogue cover alongside supermodel Gisele Bundchen. (P.S. here's more about the supermodel's super clean diet.)
Dele Alli, England
Dele is considered one of the best midfielders of his generation and has won the Professional Footballers' Association Young Player of the Year Award not once but twice at the age of 22.
Radamel Falcao, Colombia
Radamel Falcao is a major distraction on the pitch. Cited among the top strikers in the world, the Colombian hottie has also been named “The Sexiest Footballer Alive” for June 2014 by Glamour.
Francisco Román Alarcón Suárez, Spain
This bearded Spanish hunk is just 27 years old and plays for Real Madrid as an attacking midfielder. Better known as Isco, he's a favorite of Madrid's devoted fans.
Gerard Piqué, Spain
Muy caliente! FC Barcelona's center-back Gerard Piqué is so dashing, he won over the heart of luscious Latina singer, Shakira.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
It’s impossible to keep your eye on the ball when Cristiano Ronaldo is on the pitch. As the most expensive soccer player in history, one thing’s for sure: Those huge muscles are priceless.
Mario Mandzukic, Croatia
This hunky forward for the Croatian national team and a club team in Qatar has scored 188 goals to date. Tall, dark, and handsome, the 33-year-old is definitely one to watch.
Thibaut Courtois, Belgium
Standing at 6'6", Thibaut Courtois dominates Belgium and Real Madrid goal. If his size isn't enough to stop the other team from scoring, his experience (he's has been a goalkeeper since the age of seven!) is. (Speaking of young athletes: Have you met Caroline Marks, the 16-year-old badass pro surfer?)
James Rodriguez, Colombia
This 28-year-old Colombian has been dubbed as one of the best soccer players of his generation by The Guardian. While other players are usually referred to by their last name (see: Messi and Ronaldo), this player goes by just "James" because he's that good.
Granit Xhaka, Switzerland
Switzerland’s Granit Xhaka is such a cutie, he’ll be sure to steal the hearts of many soccer fans.
Fabian Schär, Switzerland
At just 28 years old, Fabian Schär can say that he's represented Switzerland in two FIFA World Cups (2014 and 2018) and in the 2012 Summer Olympics playing center-back.
Jo Hyeon-woo, South Korea
All eyes were on the South Korean goal during the 2018 World Cup—but not because anyone was scoring. Jo Hyeon-woo, the team's 28-year-old goalkeeper, makes it easy to get distracted from the rest of the on-field action. (Related: How Olympic Medalist Deena Kastor Trains for Her Mental Game)
Filip Kostić, Serbia
Filip Kostić has a jawline of the gods and can say that he's scored the winning goals for several World Cup games.
Ramin Rezaeian, Iran
The 2018 Iranian team has been dubbed by many as the hottest team in the FIFA World Cup—and Ramin Rezaeian is the perfect representative.
Morteza Pouraliganji, Iran
Morteza Pouralignaji, 27, is part of the team that has (arguably) stolen the hearts of most women watching the 2018 World Cup. Scroll through his social media, and you'll see that he's a big family man, constantly posting pics with his parents, brother, and niece. Swoon. (Related: Cute Photos of Celebs Who Make Fitness a Family Affair)
Arkadiusz Milik, Poland
The Polish striker shared the cover of FIFA 16 (the Polish version of the popular video game) with superstar Lionel Messi, but stays humble about his soccer goals. Successful and humble?! Yes, plz. (Related: 10 Trainers Share What They Wish They Could Tell Their Younger Selves About Fitness)
José Carvallo, Peru
At 34-years-old, José Carvallo heads home from his goalkeeper duties for the Peru national team to two sons and beautiful wife. (Related: Legit, Certified Instagram Trainers to Follow for Serious Fitness Motivation)
Mats Hummels, Germany
Even if you don’t like soccer, you’ll enjoy watching gorgeous German Mats Hummels take to the pitch.
Ola Toivonen, Sweden
Ola Toivonen stands at 6'2" and is a striker for the Poland national team. And, ladies, he's a Cancer so it means that he's in touch with his emotions! (Before you knock zodiac stuff, try working out and eating healthy according to your zodiac sign.)
Eric Dier, England
Brit Eric Dier, 26, comes from a long line of athletes, so it's no wonder that he's ultra-versatile on the soccer field, taking over various positions when needed. Can you say MVP? (Also: abs for days.) (Related: The Hottest NFL Quarterbacks to Watch This Football Season)
Keita Baldé, Senegal
Keita was born in Spain but decided to represent his parents' home country of Senegal for his 2018 FIFA World Cup debut.
Jonas Hector, Germany
An ego trip might seem inevitable with pro-athlete status, but Germany’s Jonas Hector seems extremely down-to-earth. The 29-year-old is studying business for his post-soccer days and told The Guardian he stays off social media because he prefers “things to be a little more low-key."
Jonathan Dos Santos, Mexico
Mexico’s Jonathan Dos Santos loves dogs and has mastered the off-duty model aesthetic. Need we say more? (Related: These Photos of Hot Athletes with Adorable Puppies Will Melt Your Heart)
Igor Akinfeev, Russia
From Russia with Love! Love for Russian goaltender Igor Akinfeev, that is.
Tomoaki Makino, Japan
Tomoaki Makino wears number 20 for Japan. When he’s off the field, the handsome AF 32-year-old loves to surf.
Marco Asensio, Spain
Marco Asensio, who went pro at 17 and is now held as one of Spain's top players, is fluent in four languages.
Valon Behrami, Switzerland
Blonde, beautiful, and a badass bod. *Sigh*
Sam Morsy, Egypt
Sam Morsy has played for both English club teams and the Egyptian national team (and was one of the cutest players on each, we'd venture). He has intellectual goals too; Morsy told The Telegraph that he plans on earning a degree in psychology when he moves on from soccer.
Ramadan Sobhi, Egypt
We highly recommend following Ramadan Sobhi on Instagram for regular shots of him werking his Gucci toiletry case, showing off his "ups", and posing with his wife.