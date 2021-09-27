'Multitasking Mama' Amber Heard Works Out While Holding Her Baby Girl
The Aquaman actress announced her daughter's arrival earlier this summer.
Between motherhood duties and a rigorous filming schedule, it's safe to say that Amber Heard has a full plate these days. The actress, who announced the arrival of daughter Oonagh Paige, earlier this summer, has been prepping to reprise her role as Mera in the upcoming Aquaman sequel. And while she's shared videos of her workouts on social media, her latest "training session" featured a special guest. (Related: Amber Heard Shares How Training for Aquaman Made Her Stronger and Ready to Take On Anything)
In a post shared Saturday on Instagram, Heard is seen grasping a silver weight (Buy It, $90, amazon.com) in one hand while holding baby Oonagh in the other. Clad in a black sports bra (similar to this style recently worn by Gal Gadot) and matching black leggings, the 35-year-old actress captioned the snap, "Multitasking mama."
"We love to see it," commented trainer Jordyn Casey on Heard's Instagram, while another fan commented, "superhero :)."
When it comes to working out with dumbbells, there are a number of workouts you can do by using one weight. From the engaging core twist or the Bulgarian squat — which is a favorite of Captain Marvel's Brie Larson, BTW — you can work your arms, core, and legs by using a single piece of equipment. (See: This 5-Move Full-Body Dumbbell Workout by Kelsey Wells Will Leave You Shaking)
Beyond her recent sweat sessions, however, Heard has also been giving her Instagram followers a peek at her home life with baby Oonagh, who was born in April. "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," wrote Heard on Instagram in July, seemingly alluding to surrogacy. "She's the beginning of the rest of my life."
One thing is for certain, Heard's bundle of joy has certainly captured Instagram's attention — and its heart.
