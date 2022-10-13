Currently on tour and with a new season of her show, Inside Amy Schumer, set to premiere on Comedy Central on October 21, Amy Schumer has had a jam-packed fall. The comedian has also been busy working out with celebrity trainer Jen Widerstrom.

"I never see Amy smile bigger than when she tells me her son has told her how 'strong mommy is,'" Widerstrom tells Shape. "Little man handles all the motivation for me so this lady always comes in focused and ready."

Schumer gave birth to her son, Gene, in May 2019 after a difficult pregnancy, during which she was hospitalized with hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness. She then had a C-section, which took more than three hours because of her endometriosis, reported People. The actress has since been open about undergoing surgery for endometriosis, having both her uterus and appendix removed in 2021.

This medical history is an important part of Schumer's approach to exercise, according to Widerstrom. "She was living in pain...so our goal has been to create strength and freedom in movement — whether that's in a sweat [session] with me, on stage, or jumping in the ocean with her fam," says the trainer. "Amy is a living example that getting in the driver's seat with your body and feeling super capable again [are] not out of reach for anyone."

For Schumer, getting back in the driver's seat involved working on core strength through Pilates and other low-impact exercises. "We've had to do a lot of rebuilding around her core [and] back where there was once a lot of weakness," explains Widerstrom. "She lights up when she gets to tackle a new Pilates movement," adds the trainer, sharing that one of Schumer's favorite moves is single-leg circles.

When they're in the gym, Widerstrom and Schumer typically listen to reggae and "'90s stuff," but lately they've had Beyoncé's "MOVE" playing on repeat. Besides her taste in music, Widerstrom has learned a thing or two about the comedian during their time training together. "The only thing that matches her brilliant, hilarious mind is her giant, caring heart," says Widerstrom. "She's never met a stranger."

Keep scrolling to give one of Schumer's workouts straight from her trainer a try. This series focuses on core and lower back strength while challenging the heart and mind, according to Widerstrom. "This is safe for everyone and ideal for tightening up all over and creating stability in your core while getting yourself more comfortable in your body," she adds. As always, check with your doctor before starting a new workout.

Amy Schumer's Core and Back Workout

How it works: You'll do three to four rounds of the entire exercise series, spending about 50 seconds on each move. Consider adding this to your routine two times a week, suggests Widerstrom, noting you should only complete reps that you can do well. "Move slowly," she advises, especially as you're getting used to new exercises.

What you'll need: a resistance band, a mat, and a chair or bench

Walk Out to Plank and Overhead Squat Reach

A. Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart.

B. Bend forward at the waist with hands reaching toward the ground, bending knees as necessary. Take slow, measured steps with each hand, walking out into a full-body plank.

C. Retrace steps by walking hands backward, moving into a low squat position with chest up and back straight.

D. Extend hips, knees, and ankles into a full reach above head.

Repeat for 50 seconds.

Low Repeat Lunge

A. Position legs in a staggered stance with 80 to 90 percent of body weight in right leg.

B. Hold a resistance band extended out in front of shoulders with constant lateral tension on both sides.

C. Maintaining this position, pull in left leg, tucking left foot back behind right leg

D. Tap left foot back into extended lunge position.

Do 4 reps. Switch sides; repeat for 50 seconds.

Seated Bow and Arrow

A. Sit down on a chair or bench with spine long, core connected, and both arms extended directly in front of shoulders holding a resistance band.

B. With a little slack in the band, keep left arm extended forward while drawing right elbow back, as if pulling a bow before fully extending the arm.

C. Allow eyes to follow right hand, and with control, return right arm to starting position along same pathway.

Do 4 reps. Switch sides; repeat for 50 seconds.

Rhomboid Pull to Lateral Punch

A. Sit down on a chair or bench with spine long, core connected, and both arms extended directly in front of shoulders holding a resistance band.

B. Start with a little slack in the band, then simultaneously pull both elbows back and to the side, creating tension in the band. The band should hit directly across or just under chest.

C. Finish the movement by simulating a lateral punch with each hand on each side before returning to starting position with control.

Repeat for 50 seconds.

Alternating Bridged Hamstring Hold

A. Lay down on a mat with hips and shoulder blades flat and supported on the ground and heels on a stable surface, such as a chair or bench.

B. Elevate both hips to parallel, gaining balance by keeping ample pressure through palms on the ground on each side.

C. Transfer 80 to 90 percent of body weight into left heel, keeping a micro-bend in left leg. The right leg will be unloaded, so it will exist with a larger bend. Hold for six seconds with focus on maintaining parallel hips.

D. Transfer 80 to 90 percent of body weight into right heel, keeping a micro-bend in right leg. Hold for six seconds.

Continue, alternating sides for 50 seconds.

Banded Pull-Over Into Bridge

A. Lay down on a mat with knees bent and feet flat on the ground, hip-width apart. Extend arms above head and behind you toward the ground, holding a resistance band in both hands to create lateral tension.

B. Lift hands off the ground and bring back toward hips, maintaining lateral tension in the resistance band as hips rise into a full bridge position. Once you hit full bridge extension, the resistance band should touch thighs. Keep extending arms forward until they are flush with the floor.

C. Harness maximum tension in the resistance band before releasing hips and arms to original position.

Repeat for 50 seconds.

Banded Tricep Extension In Isometric Bridge

A. Lay down on a mat with knees bent and feet flat on the ground, hip-width apart. Hold a resistance band in both hands across chest, keeping elbows on the ground, arms bent at a 90-degree angle.

B. Raise hips into a bridge position. Hold.

C. Extend arms forward and long until flush on the ground, allowing tension to build in the band from hips obstructing the path of the band.

D. Return arms to starting position with control, without dropping hips.

Repeat for 50 seconds.

Single-Leg Circle

A. Lay down on a mat with feet hip-width apart. Loop a resistance band around arch of left foot, then straighten left leg. Bend right knee into chest, holding it in place with right hand. To make this more challenging, place right foot on the ground.

B. While anchoring the resistance band with left hand next to left side body, maintain a neutral spine and engage lateral core, allowing left leg to draw counterclockwise circles in the air. Start small and go bigger with confidence.

Do 3 reps. Switch directions; repeat for 50 seconds.