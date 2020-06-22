She and her trainer, Kira Stokes teamed up for an Instagram Live workout to help fundraise for the nonprofit, Urban Arts Partnership.

Over the weekend, several people came together to celebrate Juneteeth—a holiday commemorating the official emancipation of slaves in the U.S.—with a variety of donation-based virtual workouts benefiting Black communities. If you're looking for a way to keep the activism (and sweat) going, Ashley Graham shared a workout initiative you'll definitely want to check out.

On Sunday, Graham took to Instagram Live with her longtime trainer, Kira Stokes to host a 30-minute home workout benefiting Urban Arts Partnership, a nonprofit organization that works with New York City's public schools to fund educational programs rooted in the arts.

"[Urban Arts Partnership is] a phenomenal not-for-profit that I've been working with for a few years now," Graham shared at the beginning of the IG Live. "[It's] an organization that integrates arts education in New York City public schools affected by systemic racism and economic inequalities." (Related: Team USA Swimmers Are Leading Workouts, Q&As, and More to Benefit Black Lives Matter)

"I know that a lot of us are continuing to look for ways to use our voice to fight for change," continued Graham. "And I feel like this is a great way to be able to do that." (Related: White Celebrities Are Handing Over Their Instagram Accounts to Black Women for the #SharetheMicNow Campaign)

Fortunately, Graham shared the Instagram Live workout on her main feed, so even if you missed it in real-time, you can follow along (and donate to Urban Arts Partnership) whenever you want. Bonus: All you need is a yoga mat—no workout equipment required.