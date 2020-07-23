The model said she was inspired to bust out her old rollerblades after she "heard some teens on TikTok" were catching on to the retro trend.

The model isn't afraid to try new things, either—remember when she proved that aerial yoga is way harder than it looks?

Turns out, Graham has been lacing up her rollerblades and heading out into the sun between Zoom meetings, she shared in the post's caption. The best part? She's been using a pair of skates she's owned since high school. "Shout out to my class of '05," she wrote, adding that roller skating is now her "new (technically old) obsession."

There's no denying that Graham makes roller skating look like a ton of fun, but does it actually count as exercise? Experts say heck yes. "Roller skating can be a super-effective endurance, strength, and muscle development workout," says Beau Burgau, C.S.C.S., strength coach and founder of GRIT Training.

In terms of endurance, roller skating is a seriously effective aerobic exercise, not to mention a low-impact cardio workout, adds Burgau. Translation: fewer risks for injuries compared to other forms of cardio, such as running. "Skating is a fluid motion," explains Burgau. "If your form is correct, it's much easier on your joints compared to running, where the repetitive, pounding motion can be hard on your hips and knees."

The best part? To reap these benefits, you don't have to worry too much about your intensity, says Burgau. "Similar to running, it's hard to sustain a sprint while skating," he explains. "So finding a consistent speed that keeps your heart rate up is perfect."

For more of a challenge, try interval "sprints" with your roller skates, suggests Burgau. "A 1:3 work-to-rest ratio will get your heart pumping and kick up the intensity if that's what you're looking for," he says. (Related: Interval Training Workouts for When You're Super Short On Time)

But before you grab your skates, make sure you have proper protective gear. Regardless of whether you're a roller skating expert or novice, wearing a helmet (and, for good measure, elbow pads and knee pads) while you skate is key. ICYDK, head injuries are the leading cause of death and disability in crashes related to roller skating (in addition to cycling, skateboarding, and riding a scooter), according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Bottom line: You can never be too safe. (Related: This Smart Cycling Helmet Is About to Change Bike Safety Forever)