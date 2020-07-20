Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The singer spent the summer days biking and lounging in FILA's affordable activewear. Plus, some of the items are on sale right now.

Bebe Rexha's latest Instagram post is a lesson in athleisure—as well as, TBH, smart socially-distanced activities for the summer.

On Sunday, the "Say My Name" singer shared a series of photos from her beachside bike ride with her pup Bear, who rode along in the front basket. "Swipe for yesterday's adventures," she wrote in the post's caption. "(My mask was taken off while taking the pics. Promise you I'm pro mask.)." (BTW, Rexha's not the only celeb who posted about the importance of masks recently—so did Friends co-stars, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.)

Rexha is definitely ~feeling FILA~ lately. Since posting the photos from her bike ride, Rexha shared another FILA-filled snapshot on her Instagram story with the text "@filausa hooked me up." This time around she was lounging in a two-toned crop top, aka the FILA Cara Halter Top (Buy It, $37, amazon.com) and the FILA Beatriz Logo Stretch Shorts (Buy It, $20, saksoff5th.com), another item that's also on sale at the moment.

Instagram/@beberexha

ICYMI, Rexha shared that biking is her "new favorite hobby," in an Instagram post last week. She didn't divulge why she took up biking or why it's her number 1 activity these days, but it's not hard to guess: biking is a great low-impact cardio workout with potential mental health perks. What's more, it also offers a great way to get outside, adventure beyond your usual quarantine set-up, and break a sweat—all while still maintaining a safe distance from others. (Related: Bebe Rexha Teamed Up with a Mental Health Expert to Offer Advice About Coronavirus Anxiety)

While she didn't share much about her newfound two-wheeled interests, Rexha has spoken about her overall fitness philosophy. Earlier this year she shared that working out with a personal trainer has helped shift her perspective: "I think what I'm learning [through working out] is self-love," she said in an Instagram story. "It's about pushing yourself, and consistency. You have a bad week, a bad month? Get back up."

Switching your mindset to see exercise as a gift to yourself, rather than a burden, can help you condition yourself to genuinely want to work out, Michelle Segar, Ph.D., a motivation scientist and author of No Sweat: How the Simple Science of Motivation Can Bring You a Lifetime of Fitness, previously told Shape. And the whole exercise experience is that much better when you feel confident—oftentimes thanks to what you're wearing. On that note...