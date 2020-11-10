Beyoncé and Peloton Are Giving 10 HBCUs Free Memberships to the Fitness App

"I'm proud to celebrate students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens."

Peloton users, it's time to get in formation, because you're about to get a hefty dose of Queen Bey in your daily workout routine. Beyoncé is teaming up with the iconic fitness brand for a multi-year partnership that will not only bring Beyoncé-themed classes to the app but will also donate free Peloton memberships to students at 10 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country.

If you're already a Peloton member, you're probably familiar with the app's "Artist Series." The themed classes invite you to exercise to the tune of specific artists' music, from Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo to Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Chainsmokers.

Now, Beyoncé is the latest artist to be featured in her own workout series on the app. "Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate, and inspire those on their fitness journeys," Beyoncé said in a statement. "I've been a Peloton member for several years, and I'm excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way." (Related: Peloton's New, More Affordable Treadmill Is Almost Here)

Beyoncé's partnership with Peloton also includes a generous donation to 10 HBCUs. All currently enrolled students at Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University will snag two-year digital memberships to the Peloton app by the end of November. "I'm proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens," the singer said in a statement.

It seems this partnership comes at a time when it might be needed most. Over the summer, the United Negro College Fund surveyed more than 5,000 students across 17 HBCUs and found that many are experiencing increased levels of stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, financial difficulties, and nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality. More than one-third of students in the survey shared that their mental health has suffered due to the effects of the pandemic. (Related: How Racism Affects Your Mental Health)

Beyoncé's partnership with Peloton certainly won't erase these longstanding systemic issues. But, at the very least, making the app's vast library of fitness classes more accessible to HBCU students can help bring a much-deserved bright spot to students looking to decompress, enjoy a sense of community, get their sweat on, and practice self-care right from the comfort of their home during this difficult time. (Related: Here's How Working Out Can Make You More Resilient to Stress)

ICYMI, Beyoncé has been committed to helping students at historically Black colleges for several years now. In April 2017, she established her Formation Scholars Program, which gave scholarships to select female students studying creative arts, music, literature, and/or African-American studies at Howard University, Spelman College, Berklee College of Music, and Parsons School of Design. The following year, after her epic Beychella performance celebrating Black culture, music, and artistry, the singer launched the Homecoming Scholars Award Program, which provided four HBCUs (Xavier, Wilberforce, Tuskegee, and Bethune-Cookman Universities) with one $25,000 scholarship each to give to a student of their choice.