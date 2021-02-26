Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While ramping up her training for Captain Marvel 2, Larson is making a point to stretch every day.

Brie Larson has officially started training for Captain Marvel 2, and as part of her prep, she's making a point to prioritize recovery. The actress has incorporated a daily stretching sequence into her mornings, and she shared a breakdown of the stretches in a new YouTube video.

Throughout the video, Larson explained why she considers stretching a key part of her life RN. "I am starting training again for the sequel, so I've been doing everything I can to just get my body primed," she said. "I've learned a lot from athletes in the recovery process, [including] how important it is to avoid injury in something like Captain Marvel."

Even if you're not training at the intensity required to star in an action flick, stretching is still worth your time. The many benefits of stretching include priming your body for exercise and lowering your risk of injury, improving your flexibility, and easing stress, to name a few.

Prioritizing recovery can also allow you to push your limits during workouts, and Larson seems to be planning on doing just that. She revealed in her video that she's working toward a single-arm pull-up, and she asked viewers for suggestions on other physical feats for her to work toward. (Remember when she conquered 400-pound hip thrusts while training for the first Captain Marvel?)

If you'd like to steal Larson's favorite stretches while tackling your own fitness goals, you can follow along with her routine below.

Brie Larson's Daily Stretching Routine

How it works: Complete each stretch as indicated, holding each stretch longer if desired.

You will need: No equipment.

Toe Sitting

A. Kneel with toes tucked underneath butt and hands resting on thighs to open up feet.

Hold pose for 5 to 10 deep breaths.

Cat Cows

A. Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale and look up with an arched spine, rolling shoulders away from ears for cow.

B. Exhale and press the floor away with hands and knees, rounding spine like an angry cat.

Do at least 5 complete breath cycles (5 inhales/cats and 5 exhales/cows).

Thread the Needle

A. Begin on all fours. Reach right arm underneath body, allowing right shoulder and temple to release to the ground. Allow left hand to stay where it is, or crawl it a bit to the right toward head.

Stay here for 5 deep breaths. Repeat on opposite side.

Yoga Sequence

A. Start on all fours with knees slightly apart and crawl hands forward to assume child's pose. Keeping arms long, allow forehead to rest on the ground.

B. Shift weight forward into hands to return to all fours, and continue to shift weight while lowering hips to the ground to assume cobra.

C. Exhale and shift hips backward to downward dog. Inhale and lift right leg high, open the hip, and bend the knee. Pause here for a few deep breaths.

D. Step right foot between hands and tap back knee down, keeping left toes tucked. Sink hips and allow hands to rest above right knee. Pause here for a few deep breaths.

E. Place hands on the ground on either side of right leg and start to reach hips back toward left heel while lengthening right leg. Try to relax and fold over right thigh and stay here for five deep breaths. (If this is too intense on right hamstring, bend knee until muscles can relax.)

After completing entire sequence, repeat on opposite side.

Reclined Pigeon

A. Lie on back with legs extended.

B. Lift right leg, bend right knee, and hug right leg into chest with both arms.

C. Raise left leg straight up toward ceiling (or as high as possible), bend left knee outward, and place left ankle against right quad. Grasp behind right leg and pull left leg toward body.

Hold for 5 deep breaths, then repeat on opposite side.

Forward Fold

A. Sit with legs extended and lean forward as much or as little as feels good on legs and lower back. The goal here is not to touch toes, but to find length and extension in spine while feeling a stretch in the legs. Allow head and neck to relax.

Hold pose for 5 deep breaths.

Half Lotus

A. Sit with legs extended. Bend right knee, and take the top of right foot and place it on the ground next to right butt, in half hero's pose.

B. Bend left knee, and place the top of left foot on top of right thigh, at hip crease, into half lotus.

Hold pose for 5 deep breaths, then repeat on opposite side.

Savasana

A. Lie face-up on a mat, releasing everything to the floor.