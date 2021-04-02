Larson shared a workout designed to prepare her for heavy lifting and her goal of mastering a single-arm pull-up.

The Exercises Brie Larson Is Doing to Reach Her Fitness Goals

Brie Larson has been training for her upcoming role in Captain Marvel 2 and sharing updates with her fans along the way. The actress previously shared her daily stretching routine and revealed that she set a goal of mastering a one-arm pull-up. Now, she's shared some of the foundation work she's doing to build up to that and other fitness goals. (Related: Brie Larson Opened Up About the Self-Confidence She Gained from Playing Captain Marvel)

In a new video on her YouTube channel, Larson shared footage from a recent virtual workout session with her trainer Jason Walsh. Throughout the video, Walsh and Larson emphasized that while these exercises may not have the *wow* factor of other moves (e.g. those 400-pound hip thrusts that Larson once conquered), they're important for laying the groundwork for more advanced exercises. (Related: Brie Larson's First Workout In Quarantine Is the Most Relatable Thing You'll Ever Watch)

In the video, Larson said that in the past, she was only sharing the "greatest hits" of her workouts with her followers rather than all the exercises that helped her build-up to those showy moves. "But they don't realize that we actually started with all of these really fundamental, easy moves before we got that point, and that's one of the reasons why we built so much resiliency and you were able to not get injured," added Walsh.

If you want to utilize some of Larson's foundational exercises when working toward your own goals, here's a breakdown of how to do each one. (Related: Brie Larson Shared Her Favorite Ways to De-Stress, In Case You're Feeling Overwhelmed, Too)

Brie Larson's Foundation Work

How it works: Complete each exercise as indicated.

World's Greatest Stretch

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart and come into a deep runner's lunge, bringing left leg forward and bent at 90 degrees, the right leg straight with the knee off the floor.

B. Place the right hand flat on the floor in line with the left heel.

C. Twist torso open to the left and reach left arm up to the sky. Hold for about 5 seconds.

D. Bring left hand down to the inside of left shin, dropping elbow toward the floor; stay there for 5 seconds. Twist open and reach to the sky again to begin the next rep.

Do 15 reps. Switch sides; repeat.

Deep Squat

A. Step feet out wider than hip-width apart, drawing toes out and heels in.

B. Slowly lower into a low squat position with palms at heart and chest lifted. Use elbows to gently push knees out.

Breathe here for at least three deep breaths.

Shoulder Pendulum

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a lightweight dumbbell in each hand, arms straight at sides, palms facing in. With knees slightly bent, hinge flat torso forward from hips. This is your starting position.

B. Keeping torso still and arms straight, raise weight overhead until biceps hug ears. Slowly lower to starting position.

Do 1–2 sets of 30 reps.

Band External Rotation

A. Grab two ends of a resistance band, holding it out in front of body.

B. Keeping arms straight, pull the band open as far as possible, squeezing shoulder blades together. Pause, then release tension to return to start.

Continue pulling band open and releasing for 60 seconds. Do 3 sets.

Lateral Plank

A. Lie on left side with knees straight, left elbow resting on a yoga block.

B. Prop body up on left elbow and forearm, with right foot in front of left foot.

C. Raise hips until body forms a straight line from ankles to shoulders.

D. Brace abs and breathe deeply for the duration of the plank exercise.

Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Body Roll Flexion to Extension

A. Lie face-up on the floor with legs and arms straight. Hold arms straight above head. Lift legs off the floor and slowly crunch torso up so that only lower back and butt are touching the floor, creating a "hollow hold" position. Keep your legs, butt, and abs tight and strong, belly button drawn in.

B. From this position, slowly roll onto side without allowing arms or legs to touch the floor. Hold, then continue onto stomach until reaching a face-down "superman" position.

C. Hold, then roll back over to starting "hollow hold" position, without allowing legs or torso to touch the ground.

Roll from the hollow hold to the superman position 10 times from the right, and then repeat 10 times from the left.

Single-Leg Hip Thrust On Bench

A. Rest elbows on a bench. Walk legs out until knees are bent at about 90 degrees and feet are positioned directly below knees. Lift hips so that body forms a straight line from knees to shoulders.

B. Keeping right knee bent at 90 degrees, lift right leg up to bring right knee above hip. Keeping right leg lifted, lower hips toward the floor, and then push through left heel to press hips back up. That's one rep.

Do 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps on each side.

Banded Single-Leg Eccentric Squat

A. Stand about a leg's length away from a bench, facing away, with an anchored resistance band wrapped around right leg. Extend the left leg backward to let the top of the foot rest on the bench.

B. Slowly lower down until the back knee hovers just above the floor. Hold at the bottom for 3 seconds. Drive up to the top in one count.

Do 6 to 8 reps. Switch sides; repeat.

Single-Leg Airplane

A. Facing your bench, stand on left leg with right leg raised, right knee bent at a 90-degree angle. Soften left knee slightly to fire up the leg muscles, engage left leg glute to stabilize, and level hips to the floor.

B. Hinge forward at hips as you extend right leg behind you, engaging right thigh and glute and flexing right foot.

C. Place hands on the bench for added stability, if desired. Rotate torso to the right to open right hip. Extend right arm straight up and look up toward fingertips. Hold for 3 to 5 breaths.

D. Bring right arm down and rotate torso to the left, lifting left arm up toward the ceiling, and looking up at left fingertips.

Hold for 5 breaths. Repeat pose on opposite side.

Ski Row

A. Hold one handle of a SkiErg machine in each hand. Hinge torso forward with a slight bend in the knees and a neutral back and neck.

B. Keep the shoulders higher than the hips and hips higher than the knees, and pull the handles down and back. Release to bring handles back overhead.

Choose a distance between 500m and 750m and do 5-8 rounds, resting for 1-2 minutes between each round.

Stretches

A. Start by kneeling with knees wide enough to fit torso between thighs. Crawl hands forward and lower chest into child's pose, keeping arms long and allowing head and neck to release. Stay here for 5 to 10 deep breaths.

B. Roll over to lie on back with legs extended. Lift right leg, bend right knee, and hug right leg with arms into chest for 5 seconds.

C. Raise left leg straight up toward ceiling (or as high as possible), bend right knee outward, and place right ankle against left quad. Move hand behind left leg and pull left leg toward body. Hold for 15 seconds.

D. Straighten both legs, then bend right knee outward and cross right ankle to outside of left knee. Keeping right shoulder on the ground, lower legs to the left toward the ground. Hold for 15 seconds, then repeat steps B–D on opposite side.

Isometric Pull-Up Hold

A. Grab onto a pull-up bar with a neutral grip (palms facing each other) and assume a "dead hang" position, with arms fully extended.