Brie Larson has a confession to make. In a new video on her YouTube channel, the Oscar-winning actor admitted she hasn't worked out since the beginning of quarantine (so, give or take, about four months). But rather than harboring any guilt, she reminded fans that it's okay to take a break and be honest about where you're at. She added that her goal is to just ease back into her fitness routine and take things one step at a time. (Related: How to Get Back to Working Out When You Took a Break from the Gym)

For the workout, Larson teamed up (via video chat) with her long-time trainer, Jason Walsh. If you remember, the duo has been working together since Larson started training for her role as Captain Marvel—and to say that she got into incredible shape would be an understatement. It's safe to say she became everyone's fitness crush after sharing videos of herself doing upside-down indoor rock climbing, pull-ups with steel chains, 400-pound hip thrusts—and that only scratches the surface.

But now that she's just getting back into working out again, Larson is scaling things way back. "My intention for this workout is to not throw up," she told Walsh during their video chat, adding that she also happened to be on her period. (BTW, there are benefits to exercising during your period.)

"It's been a while, so I want to take it easy on myself, be realistic about where I'm coming from, and enjoy it while my mind flips out," said Larson.

True to her reputation, Larson enjoyed a chocolate chip cookie just before the sweat session, hilariously calling it her "pre-workout."

The equipment-free workout focused on several bodyweight movements, the goal being to activate the muscles and wake up the body, Walsh explained. "We're going to move through these exercises pretty quickly, and the idea is to keep yourself off the ground," he said. "We want to keep moving around so we can help integrate the muscles, turn them back on, [and] reestablish circulation patterns." (Related: The No-Equipment Bodyweight WOD You Can Do Anywhere)

The workout began with some warm-up exercises: lateral lunges, sumo squats, and lying spinal twists, to name a few. The intention behind these stretches is to recharge hip and groin muscles and prep them for more challenging movements, explained Walsh. He also paired each movement with arm reaches and extensions to fire up the upper body, particularly the muscles that help support the spine, he shared. (Related: 6 Good Reasons You Need to Stretch)

Next, Walsh led Larson through a few joint- and muscle-opening exercises, including Judo push-ups, which target the shoulders and triceps; pike to half-moon extensions, known for strengthening the glutes, hips, and core; and crab position glute bridges, which help to activate the hip flexors.

TBH, Larson may have moaned and groaned through some of the exercises, and she took a few breaks in child's pose here and there ("I can feel my mortality in a way that I haven't in a while," she joked at one point), but she still crushed the workout.

During the cooldown, Larson stretched out her hip flexors in pigeon pose, looking red-faced and exhausted—after all, she made it through a pretty intense workout for just getting back into the game.

"It's unclear if anyone's actually going to do this workout along with us or just enjoy watching me struggle," Larson told Walsh at the end of the video. "If you liked it, if you didn't like it, keep your comments to yourself."