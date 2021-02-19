Back in the day, you knew stars were "just like you" by simply opening up a magazine or tabloid and perusing the latest paparazzi photos showing them filling their gas tanks and shopping for groceries in their pajamas.

But in 2021, well-known actors, singers, and athletes show their relatability when you spot them dripping sweat and struggling to catch their breath after a Peloton workout. So when you need a reminder that you're not the only one dry heaving after that treadmill run or quivering following that 8-mile bike ride, think of this list of Peloton-obsessed celebs. Promise, you'll feel one step closer to being BFFs with Lizzo.

Megan Rapinoe

Even though the upcoming summer Olympic Games were postponed a full year, Megan Rapinoe hasn't let her fitness fall to the wayside during the pandemic. Back in April, the soccer icon shared with Women's Health that she and her fiancée, WNBA-player Sue Bird, were powering through a lot of bodyweight workouts, exercises with med balls and resistance bands, and, of course, Peloton rides.

Despite her major athletic skills, don't expect Rapinoe to sweep the leaderboard. The Olympic champ told The New York Times in November that she's not exactly a superstar on the spin bike, and she's consistently in the bottom 30 percent of the pack. Maybe that's not very believable, but it's most certainly #relatable.

Miley Cyrus

Ciara

After giving birth to her daughter in 2017, Ciara spent her evenings pedaling away on her Peloton bike for 30 to 45 minutes, which she told InStyle was a "huge" factor in her losing weight post-pregnancy. Nearly two years later, the R&B queen is still a fan of the brand; just last month, Ciara posted a blurry, mid-workout photo of her Peloton bike's screen on her Instagram Story. As for her favorite Peloton instructor, Ciara told InStyle in 2019 that the title goes to Ally Love.

Ayesha Curry

Back in 2016, Ayesha Curry tweeted about scoring a Peloton bike for her birthday, and by the looks of it, it's still a staple in her fitness regimen today. Over the years, the entrepreneur has called the bike her "new obsession" that she uses when her kids are napping and added it to her list of "everyday essentials" in an issue of Food Network magazine. Back at the start of quarantine, Curry posted a selfie with husband Steph following a 6.5-mile Burna Boy ride led by Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin.

Lizzo

After seeing Cyrus' own cardio karaoke sesh, Lizzo hopped on her own Peloton Tread and jogged while singing her hit song "Cuz I Love You." And as you can imagine, the artist wrote in the caption of her Instagram video that this three-minute, stamina-building workout was "F****G HARD."

Ellen Degeneres

Of all the Peloton-loving celebrities, Ellen Degeneres might just be the most real about the difficulty of the workouts. When she first scored the brand's bike in 2017, Degeneres shared on her talk show that she thought it would feel just as easy as riding a regular bike. "But on the spin bike, 45 seconds [in], I'm about to die," she said. "It's really hard. I'm sweating in places I didn't know I had."

But three years later, the comedian says she has come to love her Peloton bike and rides it every single morning — often with her favorite instructor, Emma Lovewell, she revealed on her show last March. "I love it. It's the best invention since the Cadillac margarita," she said. (Related: The Best Peloton Instructor to Match Your Workout Style)

Candace Cameron Brue

If you've ever found yourself tearing up mid-Peloton workout, take comfort in the fact that Candace Cameron Brue has been in your shoes. Last October, the actress posted a TikTok of herself slowly pedaling away on a Peloton bike to "Bright Lights" by Matchbox Twenty, all while letting herself "ugly cry." "Who else is me on the Peloton?" she wrote on the video. "Waves of sadness, the weight of the world, but also gratitude and everything in between overwhelms you."

Despite how heart-wrenching it is to watch the video, Cameron Brue told "The Kelly Clarkson Show" a few weeks later that bawling on the bike actually boosted her spirits. "It was like this flood of emotional release, which was great. I felt a whole lot better after it," she said.

Kate Hudson

Unlike other celebs who have recently hopped on the Peloton bandwagon, Kate Hudson has been a fan of the brand since at least 2017, when she told Us Weekly that she was "obsessed" with her bike. Seriously, in November of that year, she said she hopped on her Peloton bike and completed a 7-mile ride with instructor Alex Toussaint just eight weeks after giving birth to her third child, reports People.

In addition to the bike, Hudson also swears by the Peloton Tread, which she added to her home gym this past year, according to Women's Health. "I think they make it so easy to have 'no excuse' workouts," she told the magazine. "[I can spend] 10 minutes doing a little mile run instead of just sitting there doing nothing." (Related: Kate Hudson's Recipe for Finding Joy During the Pandemic)

Alicia Keys

This past December, Alicia Keys told The New York Times that fitness is an important part of her wellness routine, as it makes her feel "clearer and more in my element." To break a sweat, the singer says she follows along with trainer Jeanette Jenkins' Instagram workouts, practices yoga through the Gaia app, and uses her Peloton equipment. In fact, she considers herself a "Peloton fanatic," according to The Times.

Recently, she proved just that: On the heels of Cyrus' and Lizzo's cardio-slash-vocal-training workouts, Keys jumped on her own Peloton bike and pedaled away, all while performing her song "Superwoman." Spoiler: She totally is one.

Venus Williams