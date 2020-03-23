How Celebs Are Keeping Up with Their Workouts During the Coronavirus Pandemic

In case you're not familiar with P.volve, the workouts use light-resistance tools to help build strength and promote functional fitness.

While P.volve studios are temporarily closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Kate Bosworth isn't letting that get in the way of her favorite workout. The actress shared a video of her doing pulse squats using P.volve's signature p.ball. The workout ball is meant to help with deep activation of the glutes, thighs, and core, according to P.volve's website.

Inspired? Check out this sample P.volve workout to get a taste of the method.