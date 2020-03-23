How Celebs Are Keeping Up with Their Workouts During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Kate Bosworth Is Committed to Her P.volve Workouts
In case you're not familiar with P.volve, the workouts use light-resistance tools to help build strength and promote functional fitness.
While P.volve studios are temporarily closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Kate Bosworth isn't letting that get in the way of her favorite workout. The actress shared a video of her doing pulse squats using P.volve's signature p.ball. The workout ball is meant to help with deep activation of the glutes, thighs, and core, according to P.volve's website.
Inspired? Check out this sample P.volve workout to get a taste of the method.
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Keeping Her Cardio Lighthearted
Getting your steps in doesn't have to be boring—just ask Tracee Ellis Ross. In a recent Instagram video, the actress is shown getting her groove on while walking on the treadmill. "Your favorite auntie working on her hot girl quarantine," Ross wrote alongside the post.
Ashley Graham
It's no secret that Ashley Graham is a beast in the gym—and the coronavirus pandemic is not stopping her from sticking to her fitness routine.
Over the weekend, the model and her mom FaceTimed trainer Kira Stokes for a lower-body strength workout complete with squats, deadlifts, and weighted donkey kicks.
"Making movement happen no matter what," Stokes wrote on an Instagram Story of the workout, which you can watch under her "Ashley Graham" highlight.
The duo also plans to do live workouts for fans, so keep an eye on their Instas to tune in.
P!nk
As schools across the country are closing amidst the coronavirus lockdown, parents are suddenly faced with the challenge of keeping their children occupied at home.
Singer P!nk seems to have found one solution to that problem: using her kiddos as weight during her workouts.
In two separate videos, the singer's 40-pound daughter is seen clinging onto her back as she does a series of push-ups and balances in a crow pose while doing yoga. Talk about killing two birds with one stone.
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba is yet another #fitmom to get active with her kids. The actress and Honest Company founder recently shared a video of her dancing it out with her daughter Honor in an effort to practice some much-needed self-care.
"Got another workout in," Alba wrote alongside the post. "Trying to make the most of staying home."
While there's no denying the mother-daughter duo had a blast recording the video, Alba ended her post with some real talk.
"Not gonna front, today was a bit of a struggle," she shared. "But we ended on a high note."
Kate Upton
Kate Upton has been wowing the internet with her fitness skills for ages, so it's no surprise that the new mom is getting her move on in quarantine.
"Turning this time at home into an opportunity to better myself mentally and physically," the model recently wrote on Instagram with a photo of her holding a plank on a Bosu ball with her niece.
Turns out, Upton has been doing workouts from her training program, Strong4MeFit known for its 30-minute, low-impact, minimal-equipment workouts designed to get women feeling strong and confident in everyday life.
Candace Cameron Bure
Full House's Candace Cameron Bure has been crushing at-home workouts with the Kira Stokes Fit app created by trainer Kira Stokes.
In a video posted to her Instagram, Bure is doing a four-minute workout from the app, complete with some arm and core work and a grueling push-up ladder that will have you sore just watching.
Britney Spears
In January, Britney Spears said she wanted to do a lot more yoga in 2020—and she's definitely sticking to her goals.
In a series of posts, the pop star shared how she's been getting outside and working on her flow as much as possible.
"Trying to stay healthy and breathe some clean air whenever I can," she wrote alongside a video of herself enjoying the beach. "I also did some yoga on the beach," she added. "Yoga is a form of prayer, something we all need right now."
The benefits of yoga are hard to refute. Combining deep, meditative breathing with slow, strengthening movements, the practice is incredibly healthy for both your body and mind—which, as Brit is proving, can be especially helpful while you practice social distancing.