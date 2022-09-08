Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is working on her fitness, and her trainer just shared a slew of behind-the-scenes snippets of her workouts on Instagram that show she's not messing around.

"When you look good, you feel good," writes NASM-certified personal trainer and CEO of Power 8, Ocho, in the caption of a recent post featuring Stause, who is set to star in an upcoming Lifetime movie airing next year. "Me and @chrishell.stause have been putting in OT preparing for the Emmy's and upcoming projects that she has, and it's safe to say, MISSION COMPLETE ✅😅."

The post includes several videos of the 41-year-old reality TV star working out poolside using a yoga mat, kettlebells, dumbbells, and at one point, a table for support. There are four videos of Stause doing Ocho's "top four moves," which are available in his Body By Ocho online program, according to his caption. "You don't need a lot of equipment, you just need structure," he writes, encouraging followers to try the full-body exercises.

In the first video, Stause uses her hands to bear crawl forward into a plank before doing a push-up and crawling back to a squat position. She then grabs a kettlebell and stands, bringing the kettlebell to her chest with elbows out to the side, completing a high pull before lowering the kettlebell back to the ground and repeating the move.

This move is "great for the triceps, chest, and back," says Albert Matheny, R.D., C.S.C.S., co-founder of SoHo Strength Lab and advisor to Promix Nutrition. The kettlebell high pull works the biceps, triceps, and shoulders, and "the squat works on hamstrings, quads, and glutes," he explains. "It's a diverse movement set and a nice way to get your heart rate up while using a good amount of muscle."

You might consider trying this move if you're short on time and want "a quick, yet efficient workout," says Chrysten Crockett, NASM-certified personal trainer and founder of Get Fit with Chrys. "It's also a great way to raise your body temperature quicker and essentially help you burn fat because you're using more energy to move and engage so many different parts of the body all at once."

In the second clip, Stause does a kettlebell deadlift before setting the weight on the ground and doing a jump squat. Then, she picks up the weight again and repeats the move. "This is a great movement and does a lot of lower body work," says Matheny, noting that the exercise targets the ab, butt, and leg muscles. Crockett calls this set a "leg burn."

Next, Stause rests her knees on a pad on the ground, sitting on her heels with a long resistance band looped around her waist and secured to a post behind her. She's holding one dumbbell in each hand for overhead presses done while she raises her hips and pushes them forward until they're aligned with her knees. Finally, she lowers them back down to tap her heels with each rep.

"This is a different take on a glute bridge and the bands add an additional element of resistance," says Matheny, adding that it targets the glutes, chest, shoulders, and trapezoids. "The band places more tension on the glutes, challenging the muscles to work out of their comfort zone," explains Crockett. "The more resistance you add, the more you can challenge, grow, and shape your muscle," she adds.

In the final video, Stause does single-arm dumbbell rows. She maintains a wide stance, standing on her toes while bent over with a flat back, resting one hand on a table as the other arm lifts the weight up and down. "As she extends her arm, she's not only using her lat muscle to bring the dumbbell up, she's also engaging her deltoid and her core to stabilize," explains Crockett. "The icing on the cake is that her heels are elevated, meaning she's engaging her calf muscles and hamstrings during this movement as well."

Overall, doing strength training exercises that target several muscles at once is an effective technique, according to Matheny. "A lot of people think about strength training being separate from cardio, but when you do movements like this and use a bunch of different muscles at the same time, it's very cardiovascularly challenging," he says. (See: What Are Compound Exercises? Plus, Why They Should Be a Staple In Your Workouts)

Looking to get more bang for your buck while strength training? Give these four celebrity trainer-approved exercises a try to challenge your strength and endurance.