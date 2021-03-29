Demi Lovato Raved About How "Empowered" She Feels During Jiu-Jitsu Training

For years, Demi Lovato has been unfailingly open about the role fitness has played — both positive and negative — in her experiences with disordered eating, body image, mental health, and addiction. In a new interview, she shared that jiu-jitsu not only makes her feel "empowered" but that the martial arts form also serves as a method of meditation for her.

The singer is a longtime fan of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a combat sport that involves teaching people to fight and defend themselves through leverage, weight distribution, and holds, bringing the fight to the ground to even the playing field. In a recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, Lovato opened up about what it means to her to practice such a powerful physical art, sharing that she loves the "meditative" aspect of the sport. (ICYDK, she's been open about Brazilian jiu-jitsu as part of her recovery.)

Lovato said that, for her, the sport is "the best thing outside of meditation" that helps her feel "balanced" — especially when she practices "flow rolling," she added. Flow rolling in jiu-jitsu involves reducing the intensity of combat to help new students, those recovering from injuries, or those who simply want a lighter training session. It's said to put you into a more relaxed state of mind, requiring intense focus and slower, more controlled movements. "That is meditative," Lovato said of flow rolling. "That is meditation." (These other badass celebrities will inspire you to take up martial arts, too.)

Whether you're flow rolling or sparring more intensely, experts say that the meditative element is always there. "It's constant movement. You just lose yourself in it," professional martial arts trainer, Dan Roberts previously told Shape. "Martial arts are just as much about building character as about learning to fight. They reinforce being humble, disciplined, and respectful. The benefits are beyond aesthetic."

For Lovato, she told Rogan that her jiu-jitsu training — and the progress she's made in the sport — shows her she can still surprise herself. "I've tapped out a few people in my time," she revealed with a laugh. "What's really wild is when you surpass yourself. I never thought that I'd get a blue belt [the second of eight belts in Brazilian jiu-jitsu]. I just never thought that I'd get a belt in anything. I'm a singer." (Related: Fitness Goals You Should Add to Your Bucket List)

"Hard work pays off, and it's just really cool when you get to prove yourself wrong," she added.