Demi Lovato has made it clear that she prefers to let her fans in on the challenges she's faced rather than hide them. Teasers for her upcoming documentary, Dancing With the Devil, reveal that she went into specifics of her near-fatal overdose for the film. And in an interview for Glamour's March cover story, Lovato shared new details about how her eating disorder affected her mindset — specifically regarding exercise.

In 2017, Lovato opened up to fans about the progress she'd made in recovering from bulimia. Around the same time, her trainer, Jay Glazer, owner of L.A.'s Unbreakable Performance Center, shared that Lovato had begun spending several hours in the gym, six days a week. On the surface, it seemed that the gym had become a "safe haven" for Lovato, Glazer told People in an interview at the time. But in hindsight, Lovato told Glamour that she now realizes she'd "fully transformed into 'beast mode,' putting in hours at the gym and embracing society's ideal of a perfect, sober pop star." Lovato explained that in retrospect, she believes she was exuding confidence, which in truth she was lacking. "I was excited that I was in a comfortable place in my body to show more skin, but what I was doing to myself was so unhealthy," she told Glamour. "It was from a place of, 'I've worked really f*cking hard on starving and following this diet, and I'm going to show off my body in this photoshoot because I deserve it.'" (Related: Demi Lovato Says This Technique Helped Her Relinquish Control Over Her Eating Habits)

Lovato previously spoke about how she realized she had an unhealthy relationship with exercise on Ashley Graham's Pretty Big Deal podcast. During the episode, the singer stressed the importance of having a support system while recovering from an eating disorder. "When you don't have people that like, know the signs, around you — I think what I really needed was someone to come in saying, 'Hey I think you might want to take a look at how much you're working out,'" she told Graham during the podcast episode.

The singer recently celebrated the fact that she's cut back on workouts. "I don't over-exercise anymore," she wrote on an Instagram post about the ways she's now rejecting diet culture. "This is a different experience. I feel full, not of food, but of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance." (Related: The Anti-Diet Movement Is Not an Anti-Health Campaign)

Even though Lovato's overall outlook on workouts has changed, she still takes part in a form of exercise she's kept up with for years. Lovato has shared her love of jiu-jitsu and credited the mixed martial art for helping her feel empowered. (Related: Demi Lovato Has Some Feedback for Haters Who Say This MMA Fighter Is "Just an IG Model")

Lovato has once again made it clear that her journey to a healthy relationship with food and exercise has had its setbacks. Her latest remarks are a reminder that although exercise can definitely benefit your health, more isn't always better.