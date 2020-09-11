Fact: Eva Longoria puts in a lot of hard work at the gym. She has a soft spot for running and yoga, but she also isn't afraid to lift heavy. In fact, back in 2018, shortly after giving birth to her son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, Longoria got into some pretty serious strength training to meet her weight-loss and muscle-toning goals. (ICYMI, the actress was an aerobics instructor before she hit Desperate Housewives fame.)

Based on her most recent Instagram Stories, Longoria is still finding new ways to test her strength in the gym. In a series of videos, Longoria was shown crushing a pretty tough workout with her trainer Salvador Garayzar, complete with TRX squat rows and bodyweight squat jumps.

For an added cardio burst, the 45-year-old mama crushed some medicine ball slams like a total queen. "I hate these," she wrote in the Instagram Story, which showed her conquering at least six reps of the explosive exercise. (Related: Medicine Ball Slams and 7 More Moves to Build Muscle)

FYI: In Longoria's video, she's technically using a slam ball, not a medicine ball. Like medicine balls, slam balls can be used for tossing and slamming movements and are a great substitute for free weights. The difference? Slam balls are dense and stay put when thrown against the floor, whereas medicine balls, which are hollow, bounce back upon impact. For the most part, slam balls are multifaceted and can be used for most medicine ball exercises, including the ball slams Longoria did in her Instagram Stories.

Despite Longoria's dislike for them, ball slams are actually a great full-body, compound, multi-joint exercise, Sean Piazza, fitness manager at Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa in San Diego previously told us. Most exercises focus on upward drive, but ball slams challenge you to generate downward explosive power from your core, the trainer said. The workout also helps build strength in your legs as you drive the ball back up overhead, he added. "It's perfect for HIIT training or to cap off any workout with a great cardio burst," he said. (Related: The Core-Killing Medicine Ball Workout with Lacey Stone)

Floor slams aside, medicine balls and slam balls are seriously versatile. Even if it's the only piece of workout equipment you own, you can still get a killer workout with it. Case in point: this 20-minute HIIT medicine ball workout, or this eight-minute medicine ball mayhem workout that'll have you dripping in sweat.

In the market for a medicine ball? When choosing the right one for your routine, "this isn't where you want to max out on weight," Kaisa Keranen, an exercise physiologist and the owner of KaisaFit, previously told Shape. "Pick a ball that slows down the normal action of whatever moves you'll be doing but that still allows you to keep good form for eight to 12 reps," she explained.