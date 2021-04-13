You'll Never Believe Where Eva Longoria Just Did Her Latest Trampoline Workout

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If anyone knows how to have fun while breaking a serious sweat, it's Eva Longoria. Case in point? Her latest Instagram video, in which she's pretty much doing Zumba on a trampoline...on a yacht (yes, yacht)...with a backdrop so beautiful, you'll be packing your bags to join her within seconds of watching the clip.

ICYMI, the former Desperate Housewives star has been getting a jump (pun intended) on summer fun by soaking up the sun with her 2-year-old son Santi in what appears to be a total seaside paradise. And after two headline-making bathing suit shots over the weekend, Longoria took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a slightly different peek into her vacation routine. In an undeniably joyful video, Longoria can be seen jumping on her beloved trampoline while a cover of Cyndi Lauper's hit "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" plays in the background. (Related: Eva Longoria Is Taking Her At-Home Cardio to the Next Level with Trampoline Workouts)

"Sisterhood of the...traveling trampoline 😂☀️," she wrote in the caption, to which she received some seriously hilarious responses from a few stars-slash-friends.

"That was the original title!!! And then someone was like, that's a higher shipping fee, let's go with pants," commented America Ferrara.

Kerry Washington also came in hot with some wit, writing "Can you send it to me next? Or does it have to go to @americaferrera @amberrosetamblyn or @blakelively first?"

But even the most clever of celeb comments can't take away from the mesmerizing bouncing routine Longoria shared on her 'grid. In the clip, she can be seen making her tramp session into a full-body workout by incorporating arm movements, cross kicks, high knees, and even a few opposite toe-hand touches. All of these simple equipment-free moves are stellar for strengthening your hand-eye coordination and, in doing so, challenging both your mind and body.

And while her bouncing obsession might come off a little strong to some, the exercise trampoline hype is legit. In fact, working out on a tramp can challenge just about every muscle in your body without putting too much stress on your joints. Research from the American Council on Exercise also found it to impressively improve your cardiorespiratory fitness and burn nearly as many calories as running at a 10-minute-mile pace. (Related: Why Jumping On a Trampoline Is Better Than Running)