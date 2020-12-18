Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether it's yoga, running, or heavy lifting, Eva Longoria always finds new ways to test herself in the gym. Her latest obsession? Trampoline workouts. (ICYMI, the actress was an aerobics instructor before she hit Desperate Housewives fame.)

Her first session appeared to be back in November with her friend Elsa Marie Collins. The actress shared an Instagram post with a video of her jumping on a trampoline with a dumbbell in one hand and her adorable 2-year-old son, Santi's hand in the other. "Tried a new workout today and Santi wanted to participate," she captioned the post. "Sorry, @elsamariecollins I have a new teacher!"

After that, Longoria apparently fell in love with the workout — so much so that Collins gifted her a JumpSport 350 Fitness Trampoline (Buy It, $329, amazon.com) to add to her home gym. "Elsa just dropped off a new trampoline for me," Longoria shared in another video, sounding as excited as a kid on Christmas morning. "It's supposed to be the 'Rolls Royce' of trampolines," she said. "I gotta say it does look different — in a good way."

ICYDK, JumpSport Trampolines are a staple at most trampoline studios. Celebs such as Goldie Hawn love the brand's signature curved legs, which provide extra stability so you don't have to worry about the equipment moving as you jump. Not only that, but the trampoline has adjustable bungee cords that offer three levels of firmness, so you can personalize it based on your weight and how deep or shallow you want your bounce to be. (Related: How to Set Up a Home Gym You'll Actually Want to Work Out In)

When Longoria tested it herself, she said she immediately noticed the difference compared to the trampoline she used during her first workout. "Oh my god this feels amazing," she said while jumping. "It actually feels better on my knees."

Exercise trampolines are actually a great way for people with joint issues to stay active. "[Trampoline classes are] the perfect workout for people with lower-body issues, such as ankle, knee, hip, or low-back pain," Pete McCall, C.S.C.S., an exercise physiologist for the American Council on Exercise, previously told Shape. "The elasticity of the trampoline allows the body to move without the additional stress of ground reaction force." (Related: 6 Mini Resistance Band Exercises for Hip Strength)

While gentler than something like running, jumping on a trampoline is still a killer workout. Research from the ACE suggests it not only improves your cardiorespiratory fitness, but the calorie burn during a 20-minute trampoline workout seems to be on par with what you'd burn during a 10-minute mile. (See: Why Jumping On a Trampoline Is Better Than Running)

The best part? Exercise trampolines are a pretty versatile piece of workout equipment. Not only are they easy to store, but they can also be used as a surface to elevate your workouts — something Longoria demonstrated in another post.

In a photo, she's seen using her new trampoline, but instead of jumping on it, she uses it for balance while crushing some lunges in a chic new workout getup from Elite Eleven Sporting. "The only thing that makes morning lunges bearable is a cute outfit! 💪🏽," she wrote in the caption.