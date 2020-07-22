Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Find out where her striking outfits are from, plus where to find affordable dupes.

If you stalk Gabrielle Union's Instagram stories, then you know her fitness game's strong. The actress posts clips of herself working out regularly, and her sweat sessions always look intense. Case in point: Union just posted back-to-back full-body workouts that she knocked out from her garage.

On Monday, Union posted the first of the two workouts, writing she was "back at it like [she] never left." It's true: She looked anything but rusty while conquering the series of strength exercises. (Related: Gabrielle Union Broke a Sweat *and* Stayed Dry In These Cult-Favorite Workout Shorts)

She started off with Romanian deadlifts followed by bent-over rows, hip thrusts, and lying pullovers, using dumbbells for each. Then she grabbed what appeared to be a box of tissues for a balance exercise. Union placed the box on her back and performed bird dogs on a bench. "[It's] a lot harder than it looks but you can do this on the floor," she wrote alongside the video. (She's not the only one using household items for a serious workout these days.)

Now that Union's "back at it," she's also continuing her streak of sporting the best activewear looks. Union wore a striking black marble pattern set from KiraGrace—specifically, the brand's High-Waisted Yoga Legging and Crop Top in Black Onyx.

As exhausting as her Monday workout sounds, Union was back with another workout post the following day. This time she started out with two types of squats to fire up her glutes, quads, and hamstrings: goblet box squats and a variation where she'd squat down to the bench then stand back up on one leg, pistol squat-style.

Perhaps you're breaking a sweat just reading about Union's workout, but make no mistake, she was practically glowing in her post-workout selfie: